New Lego Ferrari set takes you on the ‘drive of your life’

Supercar lovers can now place themselves firmly in the driving seat of Ferrari’s latest masterpiece with the new Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3. This 3,778-piece model, priced at 2,199 dirhams ($600), is packed full of details and functions that embody the engineering prowess and elegant design of the sports racer.

To capture the essence of the racing spirit at the heart of the Ferrari brand, the new 1:8 scale Lego Technic model boasts a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons and striking silver lacquered rims. Fans can get even closer to the action by recreating the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s elegant design and sleek aerodynamics as they build this traffic-stopping red model.

A pair of working butterfly doors open to unveil the sleek interior with a perfectly recreated cockpit and the prancing horse logo resplendent on the steering wheel.

This fourth addition to the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept series measures over 5.5 inches high, 23 inches long and 9.5 inches wide when fully built.

Niels B. Christiansen, Lego Group CEO, said: “This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and Lego Group ethos. No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

For fans that want to get even closer to the action, Ferrari and the Lego Group have opened their doors to give supercar enthusiasts a sneak peek behind the scenes of the model’s design in an exclusive coffee table style book. The book delves deep into the innovation and engineering excellence that unites both brands and takes a closer look at the collaborative process of conceptualizing, designing and producing the model, featuring interviews from Lego Group and Ferrari designers and third-generation Lego Group owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen on why the model means so much to him.

The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be available from June 1, exclusively from Lego Certified Stores, and thereafter available at selected retailers from Oct. 1.