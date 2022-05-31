You are here

  • Home
  • Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jajnz

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
  • A previously unknown group hostile to the United States’ military presence in Iraq, “International Resistance,” claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

FALLUJAH, Iraq: Five rockets on Monday targeted an Iraqi military base hosting troops from an international anti-jihadist coalition without causing deaths or damage, a military official said.
A coalition source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said five rockets struck the Ain Assad base in Anbar province, according to initial reports.
“Iraqi security forces responded. No casualties or damage reported for the time being,” the source added.
An Iraqi security source in Anbar had initially reported three rockets falling near the base, controlled by Iraq but hosting troops from a US-led coalition against Daesh group terrorists.
Rockets and armed drones frequently target the Ain Assad base. The last such incident on April 30 saw two rockets fall nearby without causing damage or deaths.
A previously unknown group hostile to the United States’ military presence in Iraq, “International Resistance,” claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel.
Rocket and drone attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq in recent months. Many are not claimed, but Washington systematically blames pro-Iran factions for them.
Iraq last year announced the end of the international coalition’s combat mission after it helped the state defeat IS forces.
Some 2,500 US soldiers and around 1,000 troops from other coalition members remain in three Iraqi military bases to continue a training and advisory role that began more than a year ago.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Iraq civil defense begin rescue operation after restaurant collapse in Baghdad
Middle-East
Iraq civil defense begin rescue operation after restaurant collapse in Baghdad
Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalizing ties with Israel
Middle-East
Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalizing ties with Israel

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
  • Ayatollah tried to address upset mourners near the site of the collapsed Metropol Building but was instead booed and shouted down by a crowd
  • Video later showed officers confronting and clubbing demonstrators amid a cloud of tear gas in an attempt to disperse them
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 32 people shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking a crackdown that saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas, according to online videos analyzed on Monday.
The demonstration directly challenged the Iranian government’s response to the disaster a week ago as pressure rises in the country over rising food prices and other economic woes amid the unraveling of its nuclear deal with world powers.
While the protests so far still appear to be leaderless, even Arab tribes in the region seemed to join them Sunday, raising the risk of the unrest intensifying. Already, tensions between Tehran and the West have spiked after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Friday seized two Greek oil tankers seized at sea.
Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari AleKasir tried to address upset mourners near the site of the 10-story Metropol Building but hundreds gathered Sunday night instead booed and shouted.
Surrounded by bodyguards, the ayatollah, in his 60s, tried to continue but couldn’t.
“What’s happening?” the cleric stage-whispered to a bodyguard, who then leaned in to tell him something.
The cleric then tried to address the crowd again: “My dears, please keep calm, as a sign of respect to Abadan, its martyrs and the dear (victims) the whole Iranian nation is mourning tonight.”
The crowd responded by shouting: “Shameless!”
A live broadcast on state television of the event then cut out. Demonstrators later chanted: “I will kill; I will kill the one who killed my brother!”
The Tehran-based daily newspaper Hamshahri and the semiofficial Fars news agency said the protesters attacked the platform where state TV had set up its camera, cutting off its broadcast.
Police ordered the crowd not to chant slogans against the mullah regime and then ordered them to leave, calling their rally illegal. Video later showed officers confronting and clubbing demonstrators as clouds of tear gas rose. At least one officer fired what appeared to be a shotgun, though it wasn’t clear if it was live fire or so-called “beanbag” rounds designed to stun.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or if police made any arrests.
The details in the videos corresponded to known features of Abadan, located some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. Foreign-based Farsi-language television channels described tear gas and other shots being fired.
Independent newsgathering remains extremely difficult in Iran. During unrest, Iran has disrupted Internet and telephone communications to affected areas, while also limiting the movement of journalists inside of the country. Reporters Without Borders describes the Islamic Republic as the third-worst country in the world to be a journalist — behind only North Korea and Eritrea.
Following the tower collapse in Abadan last Monday, authorities have acknowledged the building’s owner and corrupt government officials had allowed construction to continue at the Metropol Building despite concerns over its shoddy workmanship. Authorities have arrested 13 people as part of a broad investigation into the disaster, including the city’s mayor.
Rescue teams pulled three more bodies from the rubble on Monday, bringing the death toll in the collapse to 32, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. Authorities fear more people could be trapped under the debris.
The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects. The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in Tehran that killed 26 people.
In Tehran, the city’s emergency department warned that 129 high-rise buildings in the capital remained “unsafe,” based on a survey in 2017. The country’s prosecutor-general, Mohammad Javad Motazeri, has promised to address the issue immediately.
Abadan has also seen disasters in the past. In 1978, an intentionally set fire at Cinema Rex — just a few blocks away from the collapsed building in modern Abadan — killed hundreds. Anger over the blaze triggered unrest across Iran’s oil-rich regions and helped lead to the Islamic Revolution that toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Abadan, in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, is home to Iran’s Arab minority, who long have complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the Persian nation. Arab separatists in the region have launched attacks on pipelines and security forces in the past. Videos and the newspaper Hamshahri noted that two tribes had come into the city to support the protests.
Meanwhile, one of the two Greek tankers seized by Iran on Friday turned on its tracking devices for the first time since the incident. The oil tanker Prudent Warrior gave a satellite position Monday off Bandar Abbas, a major Iranian port, according to data from MarineTraffic.com analyzed by The Associated Press.
Five armed guards were on the Prudent Warrior on Monday, though Iranian authorities were allowing the crew to use their mobile phones, said George Vakirtzis, the chief financial officer of the ship’s manager Polembros Shipping.
“The whole thing is political and in the hands of the Greek Foreign Office and the Iranian government,” Vakirtzis told the AP.
Monday night, Iranian state TV aired footage of the raid on the Prudent Warrior. The video showed masked Guard troops land a helicopter on the ship, then storm the civilian ship’s bridge armed with assault rifles.
It remains unclear where the second ship, the Delta Poseidon, is.

Related

Iran mourns building collapse victims as toll tops 30
Middle-East
Iran mourns building collapse victims as toll tops 30
Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran’s Abadan city photos
Middle-East
Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran’s Abadan city

Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
  • Saied this month named a law professor to head an advisory committee including law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a “new republic,” excluding political parties from the restructure of the political system
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied threatened on Monday to suspend the country’s membership of the Venice Commission and expel its representatives, after it published a report criticizing his plan to hold a referendum on a new constitution.
Said pledged earlier this month to move forward with a proposal for a referendum on July 25 to replace the country’s democratic 2014 constitution, ignoring opposition calls to reverse the controversial decision.
The move has added to growing internal and external criticism that he has entrenched one-man rule since he seized control of executive power last summer, dissolved parliament, and began ruling by decree.
The report issued this month by the Venice Commission, a panel of experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, said it was unrealistic to hold a credible referendum in the absence of clear and pre-established rules.
It added that changing the electoral law should be preceded by a “broad consultation of political forces and civil society” in order to reach a consensus.
Saied this month named a law professor to head an advisory committee including law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a “new republic,” excluding political parties from the restructure of the political system.
Tunisia’s main political parties said they will boycott the unilateral restructuring of politics. University deans have also refused to join the panel.
The powerful UGTT union refused to take part in a limited dialogue proposed by Saied as part of the process. It said it would hold a national strike at state firms and public services. “If necessary, we must end our membership in the Venice Commission, they are persona non grata in Tunisia,” Saied said on Monday.
“Blatant interference is unacceptable,” he added.
The Venice Commission said in its report that elections for a new parliament should be held before any referendum.
Saied’s opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Tunisia party leader banned from travel: court
Middle-East
Tunisia party leader banned from travel: court
Tunisian union calls national strike over wages and the economy. (AFP)
Middle-East
Tunisian union calls national strike over wages and the economy

Daesh plotter of 2021 Baghdad market bombing sentenced to death

Members of the Iraqi army and security forces gather at the scene of a deadly explosion carried out by Daesh
Members of the Iraqi army and security forces gather at the scene of a deadly explosion carried out by Daesh
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Daesh plotter of 2021 Baghdad market bombing sentenced to death

Members of the Iraqi army and security forces gather at the scene of a deadly explosion carried out by Daesh
  • A Baghdad court has sentenced the attack’s “primary perpetrator,” the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has sentenced to death a Daesh member convicted of plotting a 2021 bomb attack that killed 32 people in a crowded Baghdad market.
It was the city’s first major suicide bombing in three years that ended a period of relative calm after Iraq declared the defeat of the jihadist group in late 2017.
The man, who was not named, was found guilty of planning the January 2021 twin suicide bombing that hit the market at Baghdad’s Tayaran Square and also wounded 110 people.
A Baghdad court has sentenced the attack’s “primary perpetrator,” the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement. He had confessed to being part of Daesh since 2012 and to having equipped the two suicide attackers.

BACKGROUND

Daesh has ‘maintained the ability to launch attacks at a steady rate in Iraq, including hit-and-run operations, ambushes and roadside bombs,’ a UN report said in January.

In the attack, one man drew a crowd by claiming to feel sick before he detonated his explosives belt, the Interior Ministry said at the time.
As more people flocked to the scene to help the victims, the second suicide bomber set off his explosives.
Iraq frequently hands down death sentences, usually for terrorism or murder convictions.
London-based rights group Amnesty International recorded at least 17 executions in Iraq in 2021, down from 50 the previous year, but said death sentences “rose more than threefold from 2020.”
In April, eight people were sentenced to death in two trials, four over a car bombing and four for murder.
The last major Daesh attack in the capital came in July 2021, when a bomb ripped through a crowded market in the Sadr City suburb, killing more than 30 people.
Daesh has “maintained the ability to launch attacks at a steady rate in Iraq, including hit-and-run operations, ambushes and roadside bombs,” a UN report said in January.
Three teenagers and three policemen were shot dead in northern Iraq as they put out a crop fire last week, an attack that officials blamed on Daesh.

Topics: Daesh Iraq

Related

Turkey is keen to up the ante against its NATO allies in order to show its commitment to counterterrorism efforts. (AFP)
Middle-East
Turkey captures the new leader of Daesh in Istanbul raid

Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels

Blinken strongly condemns Iran seizure of Greek-flagged vessels
  • Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday
  • The US and Greek diplomats called on Iran to immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned the “unjustified seizure” of two Greek-flagged vessels by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard last week, the State Department said.
Iranian forces seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, shortly after Tehran warned it would take punitive action against Athens over the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.
“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights and freedoms are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” Blinken said in the statement.
Blinken made the comments in a telephone call with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the department said.
The US and Greek diplomats called on Iran to immediately release the seized vessels, their cargoes, and their crews. Blinken said the United States stands with its NATO ally “in the face of this unjustified seizure.”
Iran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of the two Greek tankers had not been detained, and were in good health and being cared for onboard their vessels.
Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas off Greece due to European Union sanctions. The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard, Reuters reported on Thursday.
The Pegas and its Russian crew were later released, but the seizure inflamed tensions as Iran and world powers seek to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Topics: Greece US Iran US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Related

Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers ‘in good health,’ not arrested
Middle-East
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers ‘in good health,’ not arrested
Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over 2015 deal limit: IAEA
Middle-East
Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over 2015 deal limit: IAEA

Houthi ‘intransigence’ over ending Taiz siege undermining UN-brokered truce, says Yemeni foreign minister

Houthi ‘intransigence’ over ending Taiz siege undermining UN-brokered truce, says Yemeni foreign minister
Updated 30 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi ‘intransigence’ over ending Taiz siege undermining UN-brokered truce, says Yemeni foreign minister

Houthi ‘intransigence’ over ending Taiz siege undermining UN-brokered truce, says Yemeni foreign minister
  • Government offered many concessions to promote peace, minister tells UN envoy
Updated 30 May 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis’ violations of the UN-brokered truce in Yemen and their reluctance to lift their siege on Taiz city undermined efforts to end the war and extend the truce, Yemen’s foreign minister said on Monday.

During a meeting with the UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg in Aden, Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak said his government had offered many concessions during the talks that led to the truce, including agreeing to open Sanaa airport, lifting restrictions on Hodeidah seaport, and halting hostilities on battlefields.

The minister said the Houthis had responded to those concessions by resisting calls to end their siege, refusing to use revenues from fuel ships that entered Hodeidah seaport during the truce to pay government employees in areas under their control, and continuing to attack government troops.

“The foundations and objectives of the truce are humanitarian in the first place, and the failure to adhere to any of its basic provisions threatens its chances of success,” the minister told the envoy, the official Saba news agency reported.

Grundberg arrived in Aden on Sunday to meet the head of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi and his government, less than a day after discussions between the government and the militia failed to reach a deal to lift the siege and open roads in other provinces.

The discussions in Amman are part of the two-month UN-brokered truce that expires this week.

The truce has led to a significant reduction in hostilities, allowed the resumption of commercial flights from Houthi-held Sanaa airport, and allowed fuel ships to enter Hodeidah port.

Yemenia, the national carrier, said its first weekly commercial flight from Sanaa to Cairo would leave on Wednesday.

The head of the government delegation for talks on Taiz in Amman, Abdul Kareem Shaiban, said the Houthis had rejected all of their proposals for opening the main roads linking Taiz with Aden, Hodeidah, and Sanaa and that a new round of talks would begin in the coming days.

“The priority is to open the main roads in accordance with the terms of the UN truce and to avoid attempts to undermine the human rights of the people of Taiz by opening roads that do not alleviate the suffering of the population,” Shaiban said.

Encouraged by the reduction in violence in Yemen, international mediators and foreign envoys are pushing for a truce extension and turning it into a peace process.

“The international community must work together to ensure the parties turn the truce into a more comprehensive peace process while helping #Yemen stabilize its economy,” US Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking tweeted.

Topics: Taiz Houthis Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak

Related

Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters
Middle-East
Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters
People in Taiz disappointed after talks fail to end Houthi siege
Middle-East
People in Taiz disappointed after talks fail to end Houthi siege

Latest updates

Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops
Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Handgun freeze key feature of Canada’s new firearm bill
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’
President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.