DUBAI: Egyptian actress Yasmina El-Abd attended Dior’s Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week this week.

El-Abd wore a charcoal tweed suit made up of a cinched, single-button jacket and wide-leg trousers, layered over a sheer black blouse with a bow neck.

El-Abd wore a charcoal tweed suit made up of a cinched, single-button jacket and wide-leg trousers, layered over a sheer black blouse with a bow neck. (Getty Images)

A gray-and-white feathered ruffle cascaded from her waist, and she accessorized with a gray top-handle bag, pointed black flats and a single crystal drop earring.

Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen also attended, wearing a glittering gray herringbone skirt suit with a fitted, stand-collar jacket fastened with a row of covered buttons. She paired it with a black top-handle bag with a gold clasp and black T-strap heels.

On the runway, Danish model Mona Tougaard wore a black pleated chiffon dress with a ballooning hem, paired with bow-trimmed pumps. She returned in a cropped black double-breasted jacket with gold bird-shaped buttons over a white-piped shirt and satin skirt, finished with a sheer white scarf.

Both were among the 65 spring looks Dior’s Jonathan Anderson showed on a runway stretched across a pond in the Tuileries Garden, as Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Rosalia and Cynthia Erivo watched from the front row.

Trees rose from the water and fog drifted over the models.

The opening look set the terms: a white pinstriped double-breasted jacket over a striped shirt and a short cream skirt, nothing tucked, nothing fastened with conviction.

Danish model Mona Tougaard wore a a cropped black double-breasted jacket with gold bird-shaped buttons over a white-piped shirt and satin skirt, finished with a sheer white scarf. (Getty Images)

Anderson, who took over in 2025 as the first designer since Dior himself to handle womenswear, menswear and couture, has been turning it into the “loose look” ever since.

The show notes framed this season as a question — “how light can a dress be?” And answered it by treating tailoring like drapery.

Bar jackets went soft, their peplums — the flounce at a jacket’s waist — slumped rather than sculpted; one was crossed with a barn coat.

Houndstooth, a house classic, dissolved into sheer chiffon.

The 1952 La Cigale dress returned in strapless pink pleated tulle, flaring at the hips like the cicada it is named for.

Luxury hid in the seams — Murano glass buttons, faux fur under a lapel, visible only when the collar is popped — while spectacle sat in plain sight: jackets and miniskirts covered in hundreds of hand-cut petals that shivered as models walked.

Bronze, silver and mint-green trousers cut through a palette of black, white and gray.

The saddle bag, a hit of the John Galliano years, is back.