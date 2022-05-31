You are here

Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea

Philippines protests Beijing’s fishing ban, ‘harassment’ in South China Sea
Chinese structures and buildings on the man-made Fiery Cross Reef at the Spratlys group of islands in the South China Sea. (AP)
Ellie Aben

  • Fishing moratorium issued by China covers part of country’s EEZ
  • Manila summons Chinese official after Coast Guard sighted in Philippines waters
MANILA: The Philippines has issued a diplomatic protest over Beijing’s declaration of a fishing ban in the South China Sea, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs protested a fishing moratorium that China has issued between May and August each year since 1999 to regenerate fish stocks. The ban covers areas inside exclusive economic zones belonging to Vietnam and the Philippines.

“The DFA conveyed its protest to the moratorium, which covers areas in the West Philippine Sea over which the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, referring to the part of the South China Sea under Philippine jurisdiction.

“The declaration of a moratorium on fishing that extends to the West Philippine Sea has no basis in law.”

A Chinese official was also summoned by Philippine authorities, the department said in a separate statement, after China Coast Guard vessels were sighted in the Philippines exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

“The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment,” the statement read.

The Philippines government has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity in the South China Sea in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed China’s sweeping claim to the region.

Amid increasing tensions with Beijing, the Philippines established this month three coast guard outposts on three islands in the disputed maritime area to monitor ship movement.

Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will take office on June 30, said last week that he would uphold the 2016 Hague ruling and use it to “continue to assert our territorial rights.”

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea fishing

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

  • Almost 1,600 Sri Lankans were expected to join pilgrimage this year
  • Cost of sending worshippers to Makkah too high to bear, authorities say
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Muslims will not take part in this year’s Hajj, the country’s pilgrimage organizers announced on Tuesday, as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in memory.

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

This year, 1,585 Sri Lankans were expected to perform Hajj after Saudi Arabia announced last month that it would allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy city of Makkah in the pilgrimage season.

The Hajj, one of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, was restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

But even with Sri Lanka’s reduced pilgrim quota this year, the cost of sending worshippers to the Kingdom is too high for the country to bear.

“When going through the prevailing situation and the suffering the people are undergoing in our Mother Lanka, members of both associations decided to sacrifice this year’s Hajj,” All Ceylon Hajj Tour Operators Association and Hajj Tour Operators Association of Sri Lanka said in a letter to the country’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs.

The organizations are umbrella groups of government-licensed operators — the only tour organizers available to prospective pilgrims.  

Hajj Tour Operators Association President Rizmi Reyal said that the decision by operators was unanimous due to “the severe dollar crisis facing the country.”

Sri Lanka’s economy is in dire straits. Earlier this month, the finance ministry estimated its usable foreign reserves at less than $50 million. The country has already defaulted on its debts after missing a deadline for foreign debt repayments.

“The whole Hajj operation of Sri Lankan pilgrims will cost around $10 million, which is a big amount compared with the current economic situation of the country,” Ahkam Uwais, chairman of the National Hajj Committee under Sri Lanka’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs, told Arab News.

“The decision to forgo this year’s Hajj is a generous gesture by members of the Muslim community to sacrifice their pilgrimage for the sake of the country,” he said.

Saheed M. Rismy, president of the All-Ceylon Young Men’s Muslim Association, said the Muslim community’s decision was “in solidarity with the other people during the trying times.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Muslims hajj Economic crisis

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms. (File/AFP)
Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

  • vThe Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms
BERLIN: A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted five men for membership in a local cell of the Daesh group that received orders from a leading Daesh figure in Afghanistan.
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms.
The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.
The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., received prison sentences of between 44 months and 8.5 years for membership to a terrorist organization, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.
Another man, Ravsan B., was convicted by the same court last year of membership in Daesh for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included “other people from the [extremist] scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020. They also allegedly acquired components for an “unconventional” bomb.
Federal prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 12 years for the men. Their lawyers had asked the court to acquit them.

Topics: Daesh Germany

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight

  • Home Office ‘planning to send traumatized torture survivors’ to ‘dangerous’ Irbil, campaigner says
LONDON: The UK is set to deport up to 30 Kurdish asylum seekers to Iraq on a single charter flight organized by the UK Home Office.

The mission to Irbil in Iraqi Kurdistan involves significant risk. Contractors overseeing the journey have received special training to tackle the “high threat of kidnapping from both Daesh and other terrorist groups.”

Some of the deportees have been settled in the UK for more than two decades, and will leave behind families and careers.

One man set to be deported on Tuesday’s flight told The Guardian newspaper: “The whole process is shambolic. We are human beings. I’ve been here 20 years.

“I’ve got A-levels. I speak six different languages. I’m not a criminal or drug dealer, I haven’t done anything. The more I think about it, the more I get upset.”

Public protests against the deportations took place in both London and Kurdistan on Monday.

Bella Sankey, director at the charity Detention Action, said: “We know of at least 11 people with British children and grandchildren who could be deported to Iraqi Kurdistan. Many escaped here decades ago from the violence and turmoil in that region.”

Another asylum seeker, speaking from a UK detention center before his deportation, said: “I swear that every single person returned to Kurdistan will be in danger.

“Some have already received threats. We are worried that we will be grabbed as soon as we arrive at the airport in Irbil.

“In my country some people wouldn’t think twice about shooting us in the head. There are some ruthless people there.”

Immigrant rights campaigner Karen Doyle said: “The Home Office is planning to send traumatized torture survivors to a dangerous and unstable region in a move which shows utter disregard for human life.

“The men we have been speaking to have made their lives in the UK and have wives and children here. Many have been unable to secure legal representation while detained. This government is ignoring individual traumas of those due to fly.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We make no apology for removing foreign criminals and those with no right to remain in the UK. This is what the public rightly expects and why we regularly operate flights to different countries.”

Topics: Kurdistan Iraq

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

  • Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months
KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed
Russian troops take ‘control’ in part of key city as oil embargo agreed

  • Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region
  • As Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow
KYIV: Russian forces have taken partial control of a key industrial city in eastern Ukraine, a regional governor said Tuesday, hours after European Union leaders struck a deal to ban more than two-thirds of Moscow’s oil imports.
Severodonetsk is one of several urban hubs that lie on Russia’s path to capturing the Donbas’s Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kyiv in the war’s early stages.
“The situation is extremely complicated. Part of Severodonetsk is controlled by the Russians,” Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media, adding that Ukrainian troops still retained some areas.
But as Russian troops edged closer to the Severodonetsk city center, officials in Brussels were tightening the economic screws on Moscow.
A compromise deal reached late Monday, meant to punish Russia for its invasion three months ago, cuts “a huge source of financing for its war machine,” European Council chief Charles Michel tweeted.
“Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war,” he said.

 


Leaders of the 27-nation bloc met to negotiate the long-sought deal amid concerns raised by Hungary and other neighboring countries reliant on Russian fuel.
The agreement also includes plans for the EU to send nine billion euros ($9.7 billion) in “immediate liquidity” to Kyiv, Michel announced.
Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called an oil embargo the “key point” to any sanctions package.
“I believe that Europe will have to give up Russian oil and oil products in any case, because this is about the independence of Europeans themselves from (weaponized) Russian energy,” he said in his daily address to the nation.
The Netherlands on Tuesday became the latest European country to have its Russian gas shipments halted after refusing to pay in rubles, a demand Moscow is making of “unfriendly countries” in a bid to sidestep crippling Western sanctions.
“Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to (Dutch Energy Firm) GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles,” the Russian gas giant said in a morning statement.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

