NEW YORK: UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone has urged the international community to translate its political support for Syria into practical assistance and funding to help rebuild the country’s economy and institutions, while warning that Israeli military operations are threatening stability in the south.

Speaking to UN News on Thursday, Cordone said the United Nations would explore with the Syrian government the possibility of holding an international recovery and reconstruction conference to mobilize financial support.

He said around 4 million people had returned to Syria despite difficult economic conditions and damaged infrastructure, underscoring the need to address the needs of returnees and communities across the country.

Cordone also praised Syria’s role in efforts to eliminate chemical weapons and its success in staying out of regional conflicts.

He warned that Israeli military operations, shelling, abductions and searches were deeply affecting residents in southern Syria and threatening stability. He called for a diplomatic solution that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

SANA, reporting on Cordone’s remarks, said he also described the formation of Syria’s People’s Assembly as an important step in rebuilding state institutions. He cited progress in integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces into state institutions and supporting Kurdish-language education.

Cordone welcomed the establishment of national bodies dealing with transitional justice and missing persons, investigations into violence in the coastal region and Sweida, and the start of trials.

He said accountability, truth-seeking, reparations and reform were essential to helping Syria overcome the legacy of past abuses and achieve lasting peace.

Israeli forces detain two in Daraa incursion

Cordone’s warning came as Israeli forces carried out an overnight incursion into Maariya village in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa countryside, detaining two residents, according to a report by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Local sources told SANA that about 12 Israeli military vehicles entered the village through its northern road, known locally as the “Valley Road,” and moved into several residential neighborhoods.

Israeli occupation military vehicles during an incursion into southern Syria. (SANA/File photo)

The forces raided and searched several homes and detained two residents, one of whom was later released. The whereabouts of the other remained unknown, SANA reported.

Israel has repeatedly carried out incursions, raids and shelling in southern Syria, with Damascus saying such actions violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and international law.

Israel captured most of Syria’s Golan Heights during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed the territory in a move not recognized by the United Nations. Syria has continued to demand the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Syrian territory.

Syria has repeatedly called on the international community to press Israel to withdraw from southern Syrian territory, saying measures taken by Israel there are null and void and have no legal effect under international law.

Cordone said the UN’s efforts should focus on supporting Syria’s recovery and political transition while respecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the principles of international law.