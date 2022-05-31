Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

DUBAI: Eutelsat has signed an agreement to provide technical support for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Space-D program and to launch its 3U nanosatellite DEWA-SAT1.
The development of nanosatellite Internet of Things terminals will help DEWA’s assets communicate better with their nanosatellite, according to a statement from the Dubai Media Office.
Waleed Bin Salman, executive vice president of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said: “The Space-D program aims to build DEWA’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks.”
Together, the two companies are exploring the possibility of integrating Eutelsat Earth Low Orbit satellites into the Space-D program and expanding the fleet of nanosatellites, the statement said.
The two parties will develop the first IoT use-case, using Eutelsat ELO satellites in conjunction with IoT sensors, at DEWA’s Research and Development Center.
DFM investors roadshow to attract global institutions based in London
Dubai Financial Market has teamed up with HSBC to host its annual International Investors Roadshow in London on June 9-10.
Senior executives from equities, sukuk, and bond issuers on Dubai’s capital markets will meet with representatives from a number of investment institutions worldwide.
A total of nine companies listed on DFM and Nasdaq Dubai are participating in the DFM international investors roadshow, including DEWA, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emaar Properties, Emaar Development, Emirates NBD, DP World, Amanat, Aramex, and DFM Company.
Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “Dubai’s numerous development plans and initiatives aimed at implementing its ambitious strategy to develop its financial markets have reinforced their presence on the radar of global investment institutions, which is clearly reflected on the performance indicators recently.”
The DFM attracted 51,404 new investors during the first quarter of 2022, with 73.4 percent of them being foreign investors.
This brings DFM’s total investor base to 903,077 investors from 209 nationalities, which indicates a growing interest in the DFM’s opportunities, whether through trading or public offerings, Ali added.
As part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures, roadshows have been virtually organized for the past two years.