Egyptian, Polish presidents hold talks in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said the ‘crisis has cast a shadow over the global economy and threatens the food security of various countries of the world.’ (AFP)
  • Discussions included Ukraine, Palestine, bilateral relations
  • El-Sisi: Ukraine conflict ‘has cast a shadow over the global economy’
CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its international repercussions.

During a press conference with Duda in Cairo, El-Sisi said: “This crisis has cast a shadow over the global economy and threatens the food security of various countries of the world.”

El-Sisi added that Egypt’s position is based on “addressing all means leading to calm and a peaceful solution to the conflict, and exerting all efforts to achieve this, whether at the bilateral, regional or international levels.”

He stressed “the importance of finding alternatives and solutions to spare peoples the negative effects of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.”

El-Sisi said he and Duda also discussed “promoting citizenship rights and religious freedoms, combating extremism ... national efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability ... and supporting efforts to counter terrorism at the international level.”

El-Sisi added: “The talks also touched on a number of Middle East issues, top of which is the Palestinian issue, which is the core issue in the region, where the importance of the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital were emphasized.”

He and Duda witnessed the signing of memoranda of understanding and agreements between their two countries.

Duda also held talks with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and attended a Polish-Egyptian economic forum and a meeting of the Polish community in Cairo.

Topics: Egypt Poland

Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands

Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands

Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands
  • Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey, a NATO member for seven decades, would not lift its veto unless its demands were met
Updated 59 min 20 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA/HELSINKI: Finland and Sweden should change their laws if needed to meet Turkey’s demands and win its backing for their bid to join NATO, the Turkish foreign minister said on Tuesday, doubling down on a threat to veto a historic enlargement of the alliance.
In a move that shocked its allies, Turkey on May 13 objected to Finland and Sweden joining NATO on the grounds that they harbor people linked to groups it deems terrorists, including the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and because they halted arm exports to Turkey in 2019. The Nordic states applied to join NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
All 30 NATO members must approve any enlargement plans.
Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey, a NATO member for seven decades, would not lift its veto unless its demands were met, echoing recent comments by President Tayyip Erdogan.
Ankara has said Sweden and Finland must halt their support for the PKK and other groups, bar them from organizing any events on their territory, extradite those sought by Turkey on terrorism charges, support Ankara’s military and counter-terrorism operations, and lift all arms exports restrictions.
Finland and Sweden have sought to negotiate a solution and other NATO capitals have said they remain confident that the objections raised by Turkey — which has NATO’s second biggest military — can be overcome.
Cavusoglu said Turkey had given visiting Finnish and Swedish delegations documents outlining the demands during talks in Ankara last week and that it was awaiting their response, adding he expected allies to work to address the security concerns.
“Are our demands impossible? No. We want them to halt their support for terror,” Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu news agency, adding Ankara was aware that some of its demands would require laws to be amended.
“They put it this way: ‘since we are far away from terror regions, our laws are designed that way’. Well, then you need to change them,” he said. “They say it is allowed for the terrorist organization to organize events and wave their rags around. Then you have to change your law.”
The Nordic states have said they condemn terrorism and are open to dialogue.
Cavusoglu said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was working on the issue and had proposed holding talks in Brussels with all three countries, but said Ankara saw no point before Stockholm and Helsinki had responded to its written demands.
“There need to be concrete things for us to discuss,” he said.
Earlier, Erdogan’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun told Finland’s largest daily Helsingin Sanomat that Finland must take Turkey’s concerns seriously.
“Eventually Finland’s government must decide which is more important — to join NATO or protect these kinds of organizations,” he said, referring to the PKK and the other groups Ankara deems terrorists.

Topics: Turkey Finland Sweden NATO

Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker

Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker

Lebanese parliament re-elects Nabih Berri as speaker
  • Nabih Berri wins 65 votes in the 128-member parliament
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s new legislature narrowly elected veteran Shiite Muslim politician Nabih Berri for a seventh term as speaker of parliament in its first session on Tuesday.
Berri, 84, won 65 votes in the 128-member parliament, where the role of speaker is reserved for a Shiite Muslim under the sectarian political system.
It was the slimmest majority ever won by Berri, reflecting the make-up of a new parliament in which the Iran-backed armed Shiite movement Hezbollah and its allies lost the majority they won in 2018.
Tuesday’s session was the first since the new parliament was elected on May 15, in the first vote since Lebanon’s economic collapse and the devastating Beirut port explosion of 2020.
Berri, who leads the Shiite Amal Movement, has held the role of speaker since 1992 and is a close ally of Hezbollah.
Around a dozen opposition newcomers took their seats for the first time in the more fragmented chamber, after an expectedly strong breakthrough by reform-minded candidates into a system long dominated by the same sectarian groups.
Opponents of Hezbollah including the Saudi-aligned Lebanese Forces — a Christian faction — gained seats.
With parliament split into several camps, none of which have a majority, analysts have warned of the prospect of political paralysis that could further delay the reforms needed to drag Lebanon out of economic disaster.
Some of the votes cast in the secret ballot for speaker carried messages echoing grievances against a sectarian elite that has steered Lebanon into its worst instability since the 1975-90 civil war.
“Justice for the Beirut blast,” read one.

Topics: Lebanon Nabih Berri

Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
  • A previously unknown group hostile to the United States’ military presence in Iraq, “International Resistance,” claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

FALLUJAH, Iraq: Five rockets on Monday targeted an Iraqi military base hosting troops from an international anti-jihadist coalition without causing deaths or damage, a military official said.
A coalition source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said five rockets struck the Ain Assad base in Anbar province, according to initial reports.
“Iraqi security forces responded. No casualties or damage reported for the time being,” the source added.
An Iraqi security source in Anbar had initially reported three rockets falling near the base, controlled by Iraq but hosting troops from a US-led coalition against Daesh group terrorists.
Rockets and armed drones frequently target the Ain Assad base. The last such incident on April 30 saw two rockets fall nearby without causing damage or deaths.
A previously unknown group hostile to the United States’ military presence in Iraq, “International Resistance,” claimed responsibility for the attack on a pro-Iran Telegram channel.
Rocket and drone attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq in recent months. Many are not claimed, but Washington systematically blames pro-Iran factions for them.
Iraq last year announced the end of the international coalition’s combat mission after it helped the state defeat IS forces.
Some 2,500 US soldiers and around 1,000 troops from other coalition members remain in three Iraqi military bases to continue a training and advisory role that began more than a year ago.

Topics: Iraq

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
  • Ayatollah tried to address upset mourners near the site of the collapsed Metropol Building but was instead booed and shouted down by a crowd
  • Video later showed officers confronting and clubbing demonstrators amid a cloud of tear gas in an attempt to disperse them
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

DUBAI: Protesters angry over a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 32 people shouted down an emissary sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sparking a crackdown that saw riot police club demonstrators and fire tear gas, according to online videos analyzed on Monday.
The demonstration directly challenged the Iranian government’s response to the disaster a week ago as pressure rises in the country over rising food prices and other economic woes amid the unraveling of its nuclear deal with world powers.
While the protests so far still appear to be leaderless, even Arab tribes in the region seemed to join them Sunday, raising the risk of the unrest intensifying. Already, tensions between Tehran and the West have spiked after Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Friday seized two Greek oil tankers seized at sea.
Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari AleKasir tried to address upset mourners near the site of the 10-story Metropol Building but hundreds gathered Sunday night instead booed and shouted.
Surrounded by bodyguards, the ayatollah, in his 60s, tried to continue but couldn’t.
“What’s happening?” the cleric stage-whispered to a bodyguard, who then leaned in to tell him something.

 

 

The cleric then tried to address the crowd again: “My dears, please keep calm, as a sign of respect to Abadan, its martyrs and the dear (victims) the whole Iranian nation is mourning tonight.”
The crowd responded by shouting: “Shameless!”
A live broadcast on state television of the event then cut out. Demonstrators later chanted: “I will kill; I will kill the one who killed my brother!”
The Tehran-based daily newspaper Hamshahri and the semiofficial Fars news agency said the protesters attacked the platform where state TV had set up its camera, cutting off its broadcast.
Police ordered the crowd not to chant slogans against the mullah regime and then ordered them to leave, calling their rally illegal. Video later showed officers confronting and clubbing demonstrators as clouds of tear gas rose. At least one officer fired what appeared to be a shotgun, though it wasn’t clear if it was live fire or so-called “beanbag” rounds designed to stun.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured or if police made any arrests.
The details in the videos corresponded to known features of Abadan, located some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran. Foreign-based Farsi-language television channels described tear gas and other shots being fired.
Independent newsgathering remains extremely difficult in Iran. During unrest, Iran has disrupted Internet and telephone communications to affected areas, while also limiting the movement of journalists inside of the country. Reporters Without Borders describes the Islamic Republic as the third-worst country in the world to be a journalist — behind only North Korea and Eritrea.

Following the tower collapse in Abadan last Monday, authorities have acknowledged the building’s owner and corrupt government officials had allowed construction to continue at the Metropol Building despite concerns over its shoddy workmanship. Authorities have arrested 13 people as part of a broad investigation into the disaster, including the city’s mayor.
Rescue teams pulled three more bodies from the rubble on Monday, bringing the death toll in the collapse to 32, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. Authorities fear more people could be trapped under the debris.
The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects. The collapse reminded many of the 2017 fire and collapse of the iconic Plasco building in Tehran that killed 26 people.
In Tehran, the city’s emergency department warned that 129 high-rise buildings in the capital remained “unsafe,” based on a survey in 2017. The country’s prosecutor-general, Mohammad Javad Motazeri, has promised to address the issue immediately.
Abadan has also seen disasters in the past. In 1978, an intentionally set fire at Cinema Rex — just a few blocks away from the collapsed building in modern Abadan — killed hundreds. Anger over the blaze triggered unrest across Iran’s oil-rich regions and helped lead to the Islamic Revolution that toppled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Abadan, in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, is home to Iran’s Arab minority, who long have complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the Persian nation. Arab separatists in the region have launched attacks on pipelines and security forces in the past. Videos and the newspaper Hamshahri noted that two tribes had come into the city to support the protests.
Meanwhile, one of the two Greek tankers seized by Iran on Friday turned on its tracking devices for the first time since the incident. The oil tanker Prudent Warrior gave a satellite position Monday off Bandar Abbas, a major Iranian port, according to data from MarineTraffic.com analyzed by The Associated Press.
Five armed guards were on the Prudent Warrior on Monday, though Iranian authorities were allowing the crew to use their mobile phones, said George Vakirtzis, the chief financial officer of the ship’s manager Polembros Shipping.
“The whole thing is political and in the hands of the Greek Foreign Office and the Iranian government,” Vakirtzis told the AP.
Monday night, Iranian state TV aired footage of the raid on the Prudent Warrior. The video showed masked Guard troops land a helicopter on the ship, then storm the civilian ship’s bridge armed with assault rifles.
It remains unclear where the second ship, the Delta Poseidon, is.

Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum

Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
  • Saied this month named a law professor to head an advisory committee including law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a “new republic,” excluding political parties from the restructure of the political system
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied threatened on Monday to suspend the country’s membership of the Venice Commission and expel its representatives, after it published a report criticizing his plan to hold a referendum on a new constitution.
Said pledged earlier this month to move forward with a proposal for a referendum on July 25 to replace the country’s democratic 2014 constitution, ignoring opposition calls to reverse the controversial decision.
The move has added to growing internal and external criticism that he has entrenched one-man rule since he seized control of executive power last summer, dissolved parliament, and began ruling by decree.
The report issued this month by the Venice Commission, a panel of experts of the human rights body Council of Europe, said it was unrealistic to hold a credible referendum in the absence of clear and pre-established rules.
It added that changing the electoral law should be preceded by a “broad consultation of political forces and civil society” in order to reach a consensus.
Saied this month named a law professor to head an advisory committee including law and political science deans, to draft a new constitution for a “new republic,” excluding political parties from the restructure of the political system.
Tunisia’s main political parties said they will boycott the unilateral restructuring of politics. University deans have also refused to join the panel.
The powerful UGTT union refused to take part in a limited dialogue proposed by Saied as part of the process. It said it would hold a national strike at state firms and public services. “If necessary, we must end our membership in the Venice Commission, they are persona non grata in Tunisia,” Saied said on Monday.
“Blatant interference is unacceptable,” he added.
The Venice Commission said in its report that elections for a new parliament should be held before any referendum.
Saied’s opponents accuse him of a coup that has undermined the democratic gains of the 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab spring, but he says his moves were legal and needed to save Tunisia from a prolonged political crisis.

Topics: Tunisia

