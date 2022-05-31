Russian FM arrives in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency said.
In Riyadh, Lavrov met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
He was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.
Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov visited Bahrain where he met with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.
Jeddah Season 2022 records 2m visits in opening month
Updated 55 min 13 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Jeddah Season 2022 has attracted more than 2 million visitors within its first month.
The season returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Saudi Arabia to suspend public events in the interests of public safety.
The 60-day season, which kicked off on May 2, has seen crowds flock to enjoy the daily international musical and cultural performances. More than 200,000 people headed to the event in its first three days.
The season has also appealed to the city’s expat families, the majority of whom are from Pakistan, India, the Philippines, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. They have been keen to attend the varied musical and entertainment shows, some of which were especially created for the Jeddah Season.
Abdullah Al-Dousi, a Jeddah-based librarian, said that it is not a surprise that the Jeddah Season has hit record numbers.
“The big number confirms the historical, cultural and recreational features of the coastal city. It also stresses the high position of the Bride of the Red Sea (Jeddah) on the regional tourist map,” he said.
Jeddah Season is made up of nine zones designated to host various activities. These zones are: the Jeddah Yacht Club, Jeddah Art Promenade, Jeddah’s Superdome, Al-Jawhara Stadium, Jeddah Pier, Prince Majed Park, City Walk, Al-Balad and Jeddah Jungle.
The Jeddah Season came nearly a month after the resounding success of the five-month Riyadh Season, which recorded 15 million visits to recreational activities that held the attention and interest of Riyadh residents and tourists from around the world.
Cabinet welcomes Saudi Arabia’s achievements in tourism sector
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet welcomed on Tuesday achievements made by the Kingdom’s tourism sector after its World Economic Forum's Travel and Tourism Development Index ranking improved by ten places since 2019.
The Kingdom’s ranking jumped up ten places to 33rd in the Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021 overall rankings from 43rd in 2019.
The index is a biennial travel and tourism study that benchmarks 117 countries on 17 pillars crucial to the development and resiliency of their travel and tourism industries.
The Cabinet also commended the commencement of construction work on the Royal Arts Complex at King Salman Park, which will be a major beacon of culture and arts in Riyadh.
The Cabinet was briefed on a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which they reviewed bilateral relations as well as opportunities for joint cooperation in a number of areas.
It approved a memorandum of understanding between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the field of environment.
The Cabinet also authorized the Minister of Culture – or a deputy – to hold talks with the Bahraini side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of culture between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities.
It also authorized the Minister of Tourism – or a deputy – to hold talks with the Costa Rican side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi and Costa Rican ministries of tourism.
Gulf experts recommend increasing sustainable afforestation in cities
Updated 31 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: The second day of the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies, held in Riyadh, witnessed numerous sessions and agreements signed as experts called for increased vegetation in urban areas.
The forum began in Riyadh on Sunday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It was organized by the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification and held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in coordination with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Dr. Amal Al-Daej, international relations and strategic partnership adviser of the NCVC, called for an increase in green areas across highly populated communities, which she said should be through “sustainable environmental practices.”
Al-Daej said the 2020 statistical report by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification showed that 70 percent of the world population will live in cities by 2050, resulting in an increase in air pollution from transportation and factories.
The Saudi Green Initiative, she explained, aims to reduce carbon emissions and sandstorms, combat desertification and lower the temperature by planting 10 billion trees across the Kingdom and restoring 40 million hectares of degraded lands.
It also aims to plant trees within cities on highways, railways, houses, schools and mosques through initiatives like the King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard Project, Riyadh Green Initiative, and Let’s Make it Green campaign, which focuses on planting native tree species that require limited irrigation.
“There is a need to maintain a healthy air quality through increasing green spaces and promoting sustainable environmental practices,” she noted.
“There are different types of green spaces, including forests surrounding towns and cities, district parks equipped with facilities, private gardens, trees on streets and public spaces, and other green spaces like sports grounds and botanical gardens. NCVC is working on developing sustainable management plans for national parks, forests, rangelands and desertification, and conserving resources and natural ecosystems, through partnerships, community engagement and capacity building,” she added.
Al-Daej said green spaces have sociocultural, psychological and economic benefits. They can attract social activities and outdoor events and promote a sense of belonging by involving the community in showcasing their local talents and encouraging them to have a common understanding of the value of green space.
Access to green spaces, she continued, can promote physical and mental health by reducing stress and increasing happiness. They can also attract tourism, urban development and business opportunities, which positively impact the economy.
She cautioned, however, that, “these goals can only be achieved through partnerships and joint efforts by engaging all the relevant stakeholders along with the communities.”
Dr. Saif Al-Ghais, director-general of the Environment Protection and Development Authority in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, emphasized that afforestation plays a key role in absorbing air pollutants, particularly those emitted by the combustion of fossil fuels in vehicles. It also helps lower noise levels, which may be one of the causes of high blood pressure, heart attacks and insomnia.
Trees in urban spaces attract wildlife species that help balance the ecosystem, such as insects and birds, and the World Health Organization recommends that each person living in a city have one square meter of unpaved area. Each community member is also expected to be able to reach green areas within 15 minutes on foot.
Al-Ghais recommended that cities, in their designs, consider sustainability, specifically in reducing the occurrence of so-called thermal islands (urban heat islands), a reference to rising temperatures in the city compared to the surrounding areas due to human activities.
He advised focusing on trees that have a low emission rate of volatile organic compounds to “reduce ozone and carbon dioxide formation” on the one hand and perennial trees to reduce long-term emissions on the other.
Last year, the crown prince announced the Saudi Green and Middle East green initiatives, worth SR39 billion ($10.39 billion), to combat climate change, to which Saudi Arabia will contribute about 15 percent of the entire cost.
Nearly 150 different entities participated in the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies, with participation from international and local agencies, the government, the commercial sector and environmental nonprofit groups.
Around 90 experts on environmental and climate science, sustainability and investment from around 20 countries and global organizations attended.
The dialogue sessions, workshops and research papers presented at the forum highlight the most recent advances in combating desertification and developing and protecting vegetation cover.
The exhibition covers such topics as plant nurseries, seeds, afforestation, land rehabilitation and desertification, irrigation technologies, forest management and development, water sources and technologies, and environmental solutions in plant carbon storage, pest control and agricultural waste management.
The NCVC works to protect and control vegetation cover sites throughout the Kingdom, rehabilitate degraded ones, detect encroachment, combat deforestation and supervise the management and investment of pasture lands, forests and national parks.
Saudi anti-human trafficking group reviews electronic systems
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News
The Kingdom’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking (NCCT) held a meeting with several technology experts from groups related to supporting victims of trafficking to review its electronic systems as part of its digital transformation strategy.
The meeting focused on the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), with the chairman of the committee — represented by Vice Chairman Sarah Al-Tamimi — emphasizing the importance of completing the digitized system.
Al-Tamimi said that the meeting reviewed the opinions of the relevant parties and to finalize all technical requirements with the tech company and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. She added that this would allow for the launching of training programs for human trafficking specialists in the relevant authorities.
The NRM connects relevant government agencies to facilitate the documenting and tracking processes and submit statistical reports, which consist of five stages: Identification, rescue and shelter, investigation and prosecution, protection and assistance and voluntary return.