Home appliance distributor Amwaj's shares 976% oversubscribed amid $12m IPO

Home appliance distributor Amwaj’s shares 976% oversubscribed amid $12m IPO
Amwaj International is the commercial unit of Zahran Holding Co. It sells and distributes electronic and home appliances. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Home appliance distributor Amwaj’s shares 976% oversubscribed amid $12m IPO

Home appliance distributor Amwaj’s shares 976% oversubscribed amid $12m IPO
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Amwaj International Co.’s initial public offering has seen strong demand from investors, recording 976 percent oversubscription in the book-building period.

With a share price of SR72 ($19.2), the subscription period took place for four days starting May 22, the financial advisor of the offer, Marifa Capital, said in a filing.  

Marifa Capital said the final listing date will be announced later.

Riyadh-based Amwaj is seeking to raise SR43.2 million by floating 600,000 shares, or a 10 percent stake, on Saudi Arabia’s parallel Nomu market.

Amwaj International is the commercial unit of Zahran Holding Co. It sells and distributes electronic and home appliances.

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

AC distributor Shaker to set up factory with Italy's Bompani in Saudi Arabia

AC distributor Shaker to set up factory with Italy’s Bompani in Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. and Italy’s Bompani have signed an initial agreement to set up a joint venture factory to manufacture cooker ranges in Saudi Arabia.

A sole distributor of LG air conditioners in the Kingdom, Shaker said in a bourse filing that the memorandum of understanding will be valid for one year starting May 25.

The company did not provide further details on the deal, noting that the financial impact cannot be determined at this stage.

Founded in 1950, the Saudi-listed Shaker group is the exclusive importer and distributor of several leading international brands, including Maytag, Ariston, Indesit, Midea, and Bompani in the Kingdom.

Italy’s Bompani operates in the same industry. It was established in 1954 in the city of Modena, according to its website.

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses to $10m on higher sales

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses to $10m on higher sales
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses to $10m on higher sales

Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses to $10m on higher sales
Updated 28 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. has managed to slightly narrow down its losses by 2 percent in the fiscal year ended March 31, by ramping up its sales.

Better known as Go, the company brought down its losses to SR37.4 million ($10 million) from SR38.26 million reported a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Its improved results were accompanied by a 34 percent boost in revenue to SR378.55 million, up from SR282 million in the previous year.

The results were driven by the decrease in allowance for impairment in trade receivables, allowance for impairment in fixed assets, and Zakat expense.

The firm reported that its accumulated losses reached SR16 million at the end of its fiscal year, representing 17.78 percent of its share capital.

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 

Saudi telecom operator KEIR calls Nomu listing a significant step to drive growth 
Updated 37 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom firm KEIR International Co. said its direct listing on Nomu was a needed initiative so “KEIR can continue to participate in the developments in the public and private sectors as a telecom, power and water utility services company.”

In a statement issued on the social media, the company’s founder and chairman Mohammed Al Dhalaan said, “It was a significant step so KEIR can be clearer with its goals and open more doors and explore more opportunities as we aspire for expansion of investments, growth in revenues and broaden our appeal to more investors and partners.”

“It was a necessary evolution so KEIR can become a stronger company with better corporate governance,” he added.

The company is in the process of investing in optical fiber services, CEO Waseem Al Marzoki told Argaam.

KEIR’s primary objectives are wired and wireless communications, voice communications, cybersecurity, smart meters, alternative energy, and manufacturing, he added in the report.

The Capital Market Authority approved the application of KEIR International to register its shares for a direct listing on Nomu on May 25.

KEIR International is a joint-stock company with a capital of SR120 million ($32 million), which is involved in telecommunications, information technology, and power.

Academy of Learning posts 12% surge in profit ahead of Saudi listing

Academy of Learning posts 12% surge in profit ahead of Saudi listing
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Academy of Learning posts 12% surge in profit ahead of Saudi listing

Academy of Learning posts 12% surge in profit ahead of Saudi listing
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Academy of Learning Co. has reported a 12 percent rise in profit for 2021 ahead of listing on the Saudi stock exchange’s parallel market Nomu.

The Dammam-based company made profits of SR16.2 million ($4.32 million) last year, compared to SR14.5 million a year earlier, Argaam reported.

The results came on the back of a 25 percent revenue jump to SR42.3 million, despite incurring higher day-to-day and marketing costs.

Academy of Learning is currently in the process of joining the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market as a direct listing, with price guidance of SR40 per share.

The company operates in the Saudi education and training sector through 12 educational institutes across Dammam, Al Khobar, Al Ahsa, Al Jubail, and Qatif.

Jordan is an international investment platform, new minister tells UK businesses

Jordan is an international investment platform, new minister tells UK businesses
Updated 01 June 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Jordan is an international investment platform, new minister tells UK businesses

Jordan is an international investment platform, new minister tells UK businesses
  • He said the country had identified six sectors to focus on that were of ‘key relevance’ to Jordan at this stage
Updated 01 June 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Jordan’s new investment minister used his first visit to the UK to highlight prospects for cooperation and encourage British businesses to take advantage of the economic and investment opportunities available.

“We’re here on a mission to bring Jordan on the international platform to highlight the opportunities and the key driving factors that can make for good investments in Jordan,” Khairy Amr told Arab News on the sidelines of a roundtable discussion hosted by the London-based Arab British Chamber of Commerce.

He said the country had identified six sectors to focus on that were of “key relevance” to Jordan at this stage: Information technology, tourism, healthcare, transportation and logistics, agriculture, and life sciences.

“These are important areas that we highlight the need for further investment from our friends here in the UK,” he said, adding that trade, commerce, direct investment, and exchange of expertise with Britain were also being explored to open up new markets for Jordan-based businesses.

The new Investment Ministry was established last October following a cabinet reshuffle by the prime minister, signaling Jordan's commitment to accelerating inward investment and enhancing the competitiveness of its economy.

It replaced the Jordan Investment Commission and has joined the few entities representing investment in Jordan to become one big ministry, he said.

Amr, who met his British counterpart Gerry Grimstone and other officials during his visit, called on investors to use Jordan as a platform to access other markets due to its strategic location connecting three continents.

“This was historically the case, and that’s why places like Petra were built to accommodate trade and links with different countries and different continents.

“Today, the role has evolved significantly, there is the element of technology involved, and also there is an element of specific knowledge of regional markets and their specific requirements.”

The minister said his country played an important role because it had significant resident talent from Jordan and the region who knew these markets and their needs so it provided a platform for investors.

On top of that, he said they had built a significant array of bilateral trade agreements with Europe, the US, the Arab world, and Asia that allowed investors unencumbered, quota-free, and customs-free access to all these markets.

The former banker said he would like to see bilateral relations between the two countries elevated significantly to become an important partner.

“The UK has always been a very close ally and partner to Jordan in almost every aspect of economic and commercial activity and we would like to emphasize that, grow it, build further cooperation, and bring in more expertise and investment from the UK, as well as explore ways how we can open up UK markets for Jordan-based investors,” he said.

The Department for International Trade said in a May report that Jordan was the UK’s 89th largest trading partner in 2021, accounting for 0.1 percent of total UK trade.

Total trade in goods and services between the two countries was £653 million ($824 million) last year, an increase of 3.7 percent or £23 million from 2020.

Bandar Reda, secretary-general and CEO of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce, said the roundtable provided a great opportunity for their members to hear “firsthand from the investment decision maker of Jordan and to see the development of that great country.”

He also said the timing of the minister’s visit and that he chose the UK was perfect because it presented a real opportunity to show the country’s new regulations and development, particularly after the ministry was formed.

“The Arab British Chamber of Commerce, we consider it to be the house of all the Arab business community in the UK,” he said, adding that the organization was keen to facilitate cooperation with Arab countries, the British government, and businesses.

