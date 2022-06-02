You are here

Saudi Cement to pay $61m in dividend for H1 2022

The cement producer will pay shareholders SR1.5 per share to 153 million eligible shares. (Shutterstock)
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Cement Co.'s board of directors has proposed an interim dividend payout of SR229.50 million ($61 million) for the first half of 2022.

The cement producer will pay shareholders SR1.5 per share to 153 million eligible shares, according to the company’s bourse disclosure.

It said the payment of dividends will commence by Riyad Bank on June 15, through direct transfer to shareholders' bank accounts linked to their investment portfolios.

Recently, the publicly-traded company reported a 48.8 percent decline in profits to SR61 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Cement dividend Tadawul

ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: ADNOC Logistics and Services, also known as ADNOC L&S, has decided to purchase three additional newly built liquefied natural gas vessels, as it plans to respond to the growing demand, according to news agency WAM.

Each of these vessels will have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters, and they will have additional capacity when compared to the firm's current fleet which have a capacity of 137,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, in April, the Abu Dhabi-based business had announced that it will purchase two LNG vessels, which brings the total number of  LNG vessels ordered to five.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

“Our company is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. Our strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support our existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” said Abdulkareem Al-Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

Topics: ADNOC LNG vessels

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban

Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from a pullback in crude oil prices.

After struggling for direction for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64 percent at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79 percent higher at 55,818.11.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5 percent. The conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy’s Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40 percent stake in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing business in India.

India allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tons since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tons are lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity.

The ban pulled Indian wheat exports down to 1.13 million tons in May from a record 1.46 million tons in April, the official said, declining to be named.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, imposed a general ban on exports on May 14 as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and pushed domestic prices to record highs.

Exceptions were allowed, for shipments backed by letters of credit that had already been issued, and those to countries that requested supplies to meet their food security needs.

But even after the departure of some wheat, at least 1.7 million tons remained piled up at various ports, three dealers with global trading firms told Reuters.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India Stock Market shares relinance

Egypt In-Focus: Investments in Africa hit $13bn in 2021; official says no food shortage

Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egyptian investments in Africa recorded a significant amount in 2021. Moreover, no shortage of goods in the Egyptian market is anticipated this year. Also, Egyptalum, the country’s largest aluminum producer, announced that it plans to raise annual production capacity to boost exports. Meanwhile, the Division of Vegetables and Fruits reveals a significant drop in the prices of fruits and vegetables in the country.

·      Egyptian investments in Africa hit $13 billion in 2021, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Minister Plenipotentiary Trade, Yahya Al Wathiq Billa. Foreign direct investments in countries within the continent in general reached $46 billion during the same year. Intra-African trade rates stand at 18 percent of the total volume of trade in the continent, according to Billah. 

· Egyptalum, the largest aluminum producer in Egypt, has announced that it plans to raise its annual production capacity to 570,000 tons, up from 320,000 tons, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. The firm is seeking an increase in production volumes of aluminum, as well as an increase in exports in line with the state’s vision to boost exports, according to head of the firm’s trade union committee Yaser Al-Jales.

·      The Egyptian government is able to manage amid the global food crisis, and there will be no shortage of goods in the Egyptian market, CNBC reported, citing the former head of the importers division of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

·      Egypt’s Division of Vegetables and Fruits revealed drops in the prices associated with fruits and vegetables in the country over the past two weeks ranging between 30 percent and 50 percent, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing deputy of the head of division Hatem Al-Najeeb. This drop in prices is mainly attributed to the abundance in supply and the approach of the summer season respectively.

Topics: Egypt economy Africa investments

SAUDIA becomes ME’s fastest growing airline brand with $500m value

Updated 13 min 2 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier SAUDIA has witnessed the fastest growth in its brand value in the Middle East, recording a 13 percent increase to $500 million in 2022, according to a new report from brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The report pointed out that SAUDIA is investing heavily in both its product and service to enhance the customer experience as it welcomes first-time visitors to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom plans to increase the number of tourists to 100 million and the number of religious visitors to 30 million a year by 2030, the report noted. 

In the Brand Finance’s Brandirectory annual rankings, American carrier Delta retained the top position as the world’s most valuable airline, with a value of $7.3 billion.

The brand value of WestJet increased by 22 percent to reach $600 million in 2022. The Canadian airline has strengthened its brand identity across its home market with the addition of 24 new routes. 

The brand value of Spanish airline, Iberia, also increased by 36 percent to reach $2 billion. 

Meanwhile, the brand value of Indian airline, IndiGo, increased by 22 percent to reach $0.7 billion. 

The Indian airline brands in the ranking have achieved significant growth with 22 percent year-on-year brand value growth, with further potential as the world looks to a post-COVID future, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Saudia airlines brand value ranking

Assets of Saudi private funds surge 30% to $90bn by end of Q1

Updated 55 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of assets held by private funds in Saudi Arabia grew by 30 percent on the year to SR355 billion ($90 billion) in the first quarter of 2022.

The number of private investment funds hit 533 by the end of the quarter, recording a 14-percent rise from a year earlier, a report by the Capital Market Authority revealed.

This is up from 467 investment funds with a total asset value of SR258 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

The increase is mainly attributed to a growth in the value of the funds’ investments in equities, which had the highest share in funds’ assets of 61 percent, or SR206 billion.

Real estate funds were next, accounting for nearly 30 percent of private funds’ investments and totaling SR99 billion.

According to the report, the number of subscribers in Saudi private funds almost doubled year-on-year, from 4,290 to 8,568, in the first quarter.  

 

Topics: CMA private fund Investment Bank Saudi

