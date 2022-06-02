Elaf Group and EXO sign MoU to launch major tourism venture

Elaf Group, the leading hospitality, travel, and tourism brand in Saudi Arabia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the international travel company, EXO.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will collaborate to establish a major new tourism company based in Saudi Arabia with the goal of attracting visitors from across the globe.

The company will design unique tourism programs in some of the Kingdom’s main tourist destinations.

Dr. Adel Ezzat, chief executive officer of Elaf Group, expressed his great pride in the upcoming project, which will contribute to supporting local tourism, enhancing the Kingdom’s position on the world’s tourism map, and increasing tourism and visits to the Kingdom, as well as boosting localization in the tourism sector to achieve the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Adel emphasized that EXO is a leading international company and a globally renowned innovator of travel experiences.

EXO’s new joint venture company with Elaf Group will help create a host of new jobs for Saudi nationals, in line with the group’s Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

The new company, Dr. Ezzat explained, will offer tailor-made travel programs to major destinations, including Riyadh, Jeddah AlUla, Al-Baha, Abha and Al-Hasa, which are expected to be among the most popular places in the Kingdom for tourists from all over the world.

Hamish Keith, CEO of EXO, stated that he is looking forward to the launch of EXO Saudi Arabia in cooperation with Elaf Group.

“We are confident that the new company will contribute to achieving the ambitious goals of both parties, benefiting from Elaf’s vast experience in the Saudi market and EXO’s global capabilities to attract international tourists to the Kingdom.

“We are very excited by the vision and potential of the destination — and, in Elaf, we believe we have the right partner to play a leading role in the development of travel and tourism in Saudi Arabia,” said Keith.

The new joint venture comes as part of Elaf Group’s ongoing efforts to provide enriching touristic experiences to the Kingdom’s residents, together with regional and international guests and clients.

The group aims to leverage its many years of expertise and wide-ranging insights into the Saudi travel and hospitality industries to ensure the company’s success.