Saudi Arabia sets the stage for UN tourism meet next week

Saudi Arabia sets the stage for UN tourism meet next week
Saudi Arabia will host the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization on June 7-8 in Jeddah. The Kingdom has taken various measures to boost domestic tourism and attract international tourists. (Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri & Dana Abdelaziz

  • Survey finds Saudis to be the most optimistic about international travel reflecting KSA’s strong economic performance
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization on June 7-8 in Jeddah, with around 180 participants worldwide.

The two-day event will deliberate on all necessary measures to implement the council’s decisions and recommendations to support the sector.

The Executive Council’s session will be held on the first day of the event, followed by a thematic session called Tourism Futures — New Governance and Advocacy on the second day.

Although it took a severe hit after the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism sector proved to be resilient, with international tourist arrivals in some regions starting to equal and even exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to the UNWTO.

The council will determine the potential drive to sustain the industry in a post-pandemic era by exploring challenges and opportunities that govern global communication.

To address these concerns, the thematic session will contain two distinct tracks. The first is called “Towards a New Tourism Governance: Lessons Learned for a Resilient Future,” which will include tourism ministers from across the world and high-level representatives of international organizations.

The second session, “Raising Tourism’s Visibility,” will aim to boost political and public recognition of the sector in a discussion led by the ministers and leading figures from online and broadcast media, marketing and business. 

The thematic session opens a debate to think big and reimagine what the tourism sector needs in governance, funding and advocacy.

Proving its importance, UNWTO sees the tourism sector as one of the most critical aspects of economic growth and an essential pillar for development.

Survey findings

Findings of a survey, conducted by YouGov and commissioned by the Saudi Tourism Ministry,  found Saudis to be the most optimistic on the prospect of taking either a holiday or business trip abroad in the next six months, reflecting strong performance of the Saudi economy.

The Future of Tourism Survey  explored attitudes to travel and the expectations of consumers in 11 countries around the world.

Almost 14,000 people were polled, across China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and Sweden.

The study also showed that travelers call for a change in tourism as the sector shows recovery from pandemic repercussions, with 44 percent of respondents wanting greater harmonization of health protocols and the use of technology to ease travel.

While 34 percent called for greater sustainability to the sector and 33 percent called for greater financial protections for travelers, according to a statement. 

“The Future of Tourism Survey shows that the public want us to learn the lessons of the pandemic and to make changes that put health, sustainability, and the better use of technology, at the heart of future tourism,” said Saudi Tourism Minister  Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

The survey found that travelers’ attitudes have changed following the pandemic, with 55 percent of respondents now more likely to travel domestically. 

The declining enthusiasm for travel over the next six month is attributed to economic uncertainty and rising prices. 

By aligning vision, leadership and resources we have been able to create a new model for tourism.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi tourism minister

The biggest impact has been seen on business travel, as 18 percent of respondents consider themselves likely or very likely to travel internationally for business.

However, 42 percent of respondents said that they are either likely or very likely to travel internationally for a holiday.  

Tourism in Saudi Arabia

Most recently, Saudi Arabia advanced 10 ranks to 33rd globally in the Travel and Tourism Development Index released by the World Economic Forum. 

“Saudi Arabia is a brand-new tourism destination. We opened our doors to international tourism just before the pandemic, and because of that we are willing and able to think and act in new and different ways,” Al-Khateeb said. 

“By aligning vision, leadership and resources we have been able to create a new model for tourism which is more resilient and more sustainable by design,” the minister added. 

Tourism plays a crucial role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan for economic diversification.

As a result, Saudi authorities plan to invest up to $200 billion and welcome 100 million visitors by 2030. Vision 2030 aims to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to 10 percent.

Part of the Kingdom’s strategy involves job creation and the construction of additional tourism facilities, including hotels.

Topics: United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Saudi Arabia saudi tourism Saudi economy

Saudi EXIM to boost average annual export financing to $7bn by 2026

Saudi EXIM to boost average annual export financing to $7bn by 2026
  • As part of its strategic five-year plan designed to run from 2022 to 2026, the bank will facilitate Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks
JEDDAH: In a bid to encourage non-oil exports in the country, Saudi Export-Import Bank, also known as Saudi EXIM, has planned to boost its annual financing to SR26 billion ($7 billion) by 2026.

As part of its strategic five-year plan designed to run from 2022 to 2026, the bank will facilitate Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to reach global markets by closing financing gaps and reducing export risks.

“Having a strategic direction is essential to ensure a comprehensive plan to reach our objectives in supporting Saudi exports,” Saad Alkhalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM, told Arab News.

The strategy focuses on key performance indicators that will identify process gaps that can affect compliance and measure the progress of export companies.

It will develop an economic impact model that will include service development policies, local and international outreach programs, cooperation framework for commercial banks and other financial institutions.

According to Akhalb, the industrial sector remains the most important beneficiary under the strategy, with industries such as steel, petrochemicals, and plastics requiring a lot of financing.

“We are already seeing the impact because we have been applying it on a short-term basis. Now we have a long-term plan until 2026,” he added.

The bank recently signed a cooperation agreement with UK Export Finance to help the UK and Saudi businesses secure export contracts.

The agreement provides a general framework that will enable the two agencies to combine their financial support to help the UK and Saudi businesses secure international deals.

The partnership will support the exports from the Kingdom by opening doors for suppliers from the region to contribute to international projects.

“Saudi Arabia is diversifying its exports capability intensely as part of Vision 2030 strategy. The two countries are already working closely together to strengthen trade ties to support the export growth,” said Akhalb.

Saudi EXIM also approved loans worth over SR5.5 billion during the first quarter of 2022 to boost Saudi exports and help diversify the national economy.

Established in Feb. 2020, the bank provides export financing, guarantees, credit insurance and other services to bolster confidence in foraying into new markets.

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank Saudi Export-Import Bank non-oil exports

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the establishment of Health Holding Co. and charter of the National Health Insurance Center.

The decision will raise the effectiveness of the health system, Saudi Press Agency quoted the Kingdom’s health minister as saying.

Fahd Al-Jalajel indicated that the decision will help the ministry’s in its plans to transform the Kingdom’s health sector.
The ministry’s strategy aims at promoting community health, prevention, early detection of diseases and health risks, and raising the level of quality and efficiency of services. 

Topics: Saudi cabinet Health Ministry Health sector

Egypt's Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal is expecting to achieve $3.5 billion in revenues during the first half of 2022, the chairman of the authority, Osama Rabie, said in an interview with Asharq.

Revenues from the canal have increased by around 23 percent in May 2022, compared to the year earlier, to reach $657 million, Asharq reported.

Rabie attributed the high revenues to the growth of the global economy, the continued recovery of global trade, pricing policy and the Canal’s fee rise. 

Topics: Egypt economy suez canal

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to expand the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical capabilities. 

As per the agreement, the parties will work to expand local investment activities in areas of cell and gene therapy, transfer of technologies and clinical research development, according to a statement. 

In addition to next-generation therapies in an effort to reduce the burden of treatment on Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare budget. 

The parties aim to build local talent and capabilities as they aspire to reach 75 percent Saudization. 

“As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy through Vision 2030, our National Investment Strategy has made the Kingdom a stable and competitive destination, as doing business has become quicker, easier, and less costly than ever before, because of policy and regulatory reforms,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Novartis’ total contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to reach $857 million by 2024 amid the firm’s rapid expansion in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PHARMA Healthcare

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has approved $176 million for food security, health, transport and water and sanitation projects in four member countries.

The countries include Guinea Bissau, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, according to a statement. 

“Fighting poverty has always been at the core of our partnerships & engagements with our member countries. We need novel, socially responsible solutions to fight poverty and promote shared prosperity,” chairman Muhammed Al-Jasser said. 

This happens during the bank’s 346th session of its board of executive directors at Lamborghini International Congress Center in Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.

 

Topics: IsDB Development Finance

