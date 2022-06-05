You are here

US mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation

China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers.
China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers. Reuters/File
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.

“We are looking at it. In fact, the president has asked us on his team to analyze that. And so we are in the process of doing that for him and he will have to make that decision,” Raimondo told CNN in an interview on Sunday when asked about whether the Biden administration was weighing lifting tariffs on China to ease inflation.

“There are other products — household goods, bicycles, etc. — and it may make sense” to weigh lifting tariffs on those, she said, adding the administration had decided to keep some of the tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect US workers and the steel industry.

Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers.

Raimondo also told CNN she felt the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage could likely continue until 2024.

“There is one solution (to the semiconductor chip shortage),” she added. “Congress needs to act and pass the Chips Bill. I don't know why they are delaying.”

The legislation aims to ramp up US semiconductor manufacturing to give the US more of a competitive punch against China.

Raimondo said she disagreed with the characterization that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan had contributed to the current high inflation. Congress passed the COVID-19 relief package a year ago before it was signed into law, marking a signature achievement of Biden’s first year in office.

RIYADH: The total number of point-of-sale transactions in Saudi Arabia fell in April by 71 million compared to March, according to data collected by Arab News from a recent monthly report from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The restaurants and cafes sector accounted for the bulk of the decline in activity, with a decrease of 61.2 million transactions during Ramadan which took place in April this year. Food and beverage transactions followed suit with a decrease of 11.2 million.

At the same time, consumer activity increased in purchasing of clothing and footwear as well as jewelry, with the numbers of transactions in these two goods groups having risen by 14.1 million and 611,000, respectively.

According to this month’s data, dining out during Ramadan plummeted largely due to the fact that people tend to break their fasts in their homes, or in the homes of their loved ones during this holy month.

Still, most of the Kingdom’s transactions were directed toward food and beverages, restaurants and cafes and miscellaneous goods and services covering 24.1, 21.5 and 11.8 percent of total transactions respectively.

The total value of sales in April stood at SR49.4 billion showing a decrease of 3 percent month-on-month.

The majority of Saudi consumer spending was on food and beverages, which was 14.4 percent of total sales, followed by clothing and footwear, miscellaneous goods and services and restaurants and cafes.

RIYADH: Despite the current instability due to war and rising inflation, France is expected to witness positive economic growth in 2022. 

France’s finance minister said on Sunday he expected positive growth for 2022, but would revise economic forecasts at the start of July.

“It is clear that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will put into question the forecasts, but we will have positive growth in 2022,” Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

The current forecast sees the economy growing by 4 percent in 2022.

Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow 

Pakistan’s gross domestic product growth will slow to 5 percent for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9 percent in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund support, the government said on Saturday.

The Planning Ministry made the estimates ahead of the annual budget to be presented on June 10.

“Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9 percent), manufacturing (7.1 percent) and services sector (5.1 percent),” said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters.

Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes 

The Federal Reserve is on track for half point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data Friday showed no sign the US economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

A Labor Department report early Friday showed US employers have added an average of 400,000 jobs each month since March, down from the nearly 600,000-per-month average pace from January 2021 to February of this year.

It is a downshift the Fed has reason to welcome, as it tries to tighten monetary policy fast enough to bring inflation down, but not so fast it triggers anything super bad.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester called May’s job gains “strong” but said the slowing trend was “a good thing.”

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, raised oil prices for its largest market in Asia more than expected as major economies in the region eased coronavirus restrictions, helping boost demand, Bloomberg reported. 

The increase for July shipments resumes a series of increases that began in February and were only broken when state producer Saudi Aramco cut prices from record levels a month ago.

Aramco raised its main grade for Arab Light crude for Asian customers by $2.10 a barrel from June to $6.50 above the benchmark it uses, as the market expected an increase of $1.50, according to a Bloomberg survey of refiners and traders.

Aramco also raised all grades for the north west Europe and the Mediterranean region, while prices for US customers remained unchanged for the second month in a row.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom also raised the prices of shipments sold under long-term contracts after the rise of futures contracts in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crude oil has jumped more than 50 percent this year to nearly $120 a barrel, according to Bloomberg. 

“In some places, the demand rebound is quite something,” Mike Muller, head of Asia at Vitol Group, said Sunday on a podcast produced by Dubai-based Gulf Intelligence. 

“A lot of the south-eastern Asian countries, where I’m based, are very much exceeding expectations in terms of road-transportation demand. And try buying an air ticket in Singapore in the summer holidays. It’s awfully tough.”

RIYADH: Renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to develop clean and renewable energy projects in the country with a combined capacity of 4,000 MW, the company said in a statement. 

Touted to be the largest deal of its kind in the history of Azerbaijan, under the agreement, 4,000 MW will be generated in the first phase, while the second phase will generate 6,000 MW. 

Two agreements were signed as part of the first phase under which Masdar will develop solar projects with a capacity of 1,000 MW and 1,000 MW of onshore wind. 

Under the second agreement, Masdar will build integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects with a capacity of 2,000 MW.

“The 4,000 MW of renewable energy projects announced today reinforce the close relationship between the UAE and Azerbaijan and are a testament to our shared commitment to progressive climate action,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and chairman of Masdar. 

RIYADH: Egypt is in discussions to import wheat from India in a deal that may include the export of products such as fertilizers in return, Bloomberg reported citing Egypt’s Supply Minister, Aly El-Moselhy.

According to the report, Moselhy met with the Indian ambassador to Egypt in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss the potential swap agreement to secure 500,000 tons of wheat, through various shipments. 

The Indian government banned wheat exports in May to fortify the nation’s food security but has since eased restrictions to allow suppliers to fulfill their contracts.  

The ban however remains a challenge to securing more supplies.

The Egyptian government has also engaged in talks with the UAE, the US and western Europe in a bid to ease potential shortages.

Egypt is one of the world's largest wheat importers, and the ongoing clashes between Ukraine and Russia have negatively impacted the wheat supply to the country. 

 

