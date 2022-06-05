You are here

  • Home
  • Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes

Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes

The seminar coincides with the 2022 World Environment Day that is held under the theme “Only One Earth.” (SPA)
1 / 2
The seminar coincides with the 2022 World Environment Day that is held under the theme “Only One Earth.” (SPA)
The seminar coincides with the 2022 World Environment Day that is held under the theme “Only One Earth.” (SPA)
2 / 2
The seminar coincides with the 2022 World Environment Day that is held under the theme “Only One Earth.” (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7bj4

Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes

Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes
  • The three-day event is being organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences
Updated 14 sec ago
(SPA)

ABHA: A seminar on preventive measures against environmental crimes and forest fires is taking place in Abha on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The three-day event is being organized by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, in cooperation with Interpol, and with Arab and international specialists participating.

It is being held in the presence of Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal, who is also president of the Asir Development Authority.

The seminar will address the relationship between environmental crimes and forest fires, identify the motives and methods of environmental crimes, and demonstrate the preventive role of proactive measures in environmental crimes to minimize forest fires for developmental sustainability and quality of life.

It will also discuss the recognition of universities and government research centers’ contributions on forest fires and the role of digital media in preventing environmental crimes and forest fires.

An exploration of forest security and safety mechanisms, with illustrations of the most notable examples and experiences of environmental crimes and forest fires, will also be discussed.

The seminar coincides with this year’s World Environment Day, which has “Only One Earth” as its theme.

Topics: Saudi Arabia environment

Related

Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia uses Stockholm+50 conference as showcase for its efforts to protect the environment
AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum
Business & Economy
AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum

Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition

Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition
Updated 05 June 2022
Nada Hameed

Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition

Young Saudi wins second place in international mental arithmetic competition
  • Primary school pupil Itizaz Alnefaie from Tabuk broke the world record by solving 100 maths problems
  • Solving a math problem might take most people a few minutes. However, Alnefaie takes just a second or two
Updated 05 June 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: A young Saudi has won second place in this year’s Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition on Friday.

Hundreds of talented pupils representing more than 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, participated in this year’s competition.

Primary school pupil Itizaz Alnefaie from Tabuk broke the world record by solving 100 maths problems, testing herself against the clock.

Solving a math problem might take most people a few minutes. However, Alnefaie takes just a second or two. 

Footage from the competition shows her hands swinging and flapping frantically, her fingers waggling, as she works through the problems at speed, visualizing the numbers and applying her calculations.

Primary school pupil Itizaz Alnefaie from Tabuk won second place in this year’s Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition on Friday. (Supplied)

“I joined the little genius program at first, and I finished the first level. Then I moved to the second level, and I started to train on mental (arithmetic) and abacus,” she told local media.

The abacus system of mental calculation involves people visualizing an abacus to solve a math problem. No physical abacus is used during the calculation as the exercise is done at great speed, and the answers are written down.

“More or less, I focused mainly on mental calculation for the competition, and I was then qualified to compete in the Mental Arithmetic Competition in Sharm El-Sheikh,” she said.

The annual competition is organized by the World Association of Mental Arithmetic Schools and is aimed at helping parents to show off their little geniuses to the world.

WAMAS says the competition is also a chance for schools to highlight the achievements of their students on the world stage and demonstrate their phenomenal abilities and skills.

“After training hard, I am happy to win second place internationally, and I am so proud of this achievement, which will add to the achievements of students in the Kingdom.”

She also praised the efforts of her teacher, who trained her well enough to compete in the two-day event.

WAMAS said that participation in the global competition was a “huge motivation” for students and also their parents, who would witness the lofty achievements of their children.

Such competitions are one way to help develop a child’s analytical skills and intellectual and academic performance. It also increases their ability to analyze and rely on digital memory.

The Tabuk education department tweeted on Saturday: “The General Director of Tabuk Education congratulates Alnefaie for achieving second place in the Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition.”

Topics: Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition Saudi Itizaz Alnefaie

Related

About 31,000 students have taken part in the first phase of the Mawhiba Kangaroo Math Competition 2022 in Saudi Arabia, which concludes next week on March 21. (Screenshot) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi talent foundation Mawhiba maths competition ends first phase ahead of finale
25,000 UAE students join after-school maths and coding program as parents fret over pandemic lost learning
Business & Economy
25,000 UAE students join after-school maths and coding program as parents fret over pandemic lost learning

Former UNESCO director general: AlUla is the expression of a journey through time

Former UNESCO director general: AlUla is the expression of a journey through time
Updated 05 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Former UNESCO director general: AlUla is the expression of a journey through time

Former UNESCO director general: AlUla is the expression of a journey through time
  • Panel discusses significance of ancient site, as well as the need to safeguard future generations
Updated 05 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

ALULA: The former director general at UNESCO, Irina Bokova, called AlUla the “perfect expression” for a journey through time while speaking at the Hegra Conference of Nobel Laureates and Friends 2022 on Saturday.

Participating in the discussion panel “Kairos vs. Chronos: Decisive Moments in History” Bokova said: “AlUla is indeed the journey through time; we’re speaking about time, and AlUla is the perfect expression of a journey through time when we see this vast civilization.”

Bokova, appearing alongside Kailash Satyarthi, the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and Prof. Dr. Kurt Wüthrich, the 2002 Nobel laureate in chemistry from the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biophysics at ETH Zürich, told Arab News that two events had come to define AlUla’s place in the world in recent years.

 “The first is the description of Hegra on the World Heritage list in 2008, when the world started to discover this fantastic place, and the second is of course Vision 2030 for the future of Saudi Arabia,” she said.

“The decision to develop AlUla is one of the outstanding projects of tourism, of sustainable development, protection of the environment (and) community engagement — I would say this is where the new Saudi Arabia is being born,” she added.

“(Vision 2030) goes back to its roots because (it) is about modernity, new development, social inclusion, engaging young people, education, but also about heritage protection.

“For Saudis to know where their roots are … this is where I see the huge potential of AlUla, and on top of that, this is about the common history of humanity,” she added.

Bokova said Hegra is known to have more than 7,000 years of history, featuring different civilizations, as well as playing host to the movement of trade caravans.

“When they were trading, there were also ideas that were developed; there were human encounters and I think this is exactly what the Vision 2030 means,” she said.

“It’s about modernity, but it’s also about identity and heritage protection.”

Satyarthi talked about children’s safety and protection, and issues such as child trafficking at the panel — adding that the conference is significant for those concerned about humanity.

“People who care for humanity, people who care for the planet, there could be several ways like science and technology, literature, economics, social and humanitarian work, when they come together — they will definitely create some momentum of thoughts and of actions,” he told Arab News.

He added that there are hundreds of issues which divide humanity, but that the issue of children’s well being can unite the world.

“If all of us come together and resolve and take action, that we have to protect one generation — this generation of children — then the rest of the generations would be able to protect themselves,” he said.

“If we are able to educate every child now, then their future generations would definitely be educated; if we ensure freedom and dignity for those children today, then their children and all the generations to come will automatically learn, and they will be a free and happy generation.”

Topics: AlUla Saudi Arabia

Related

The Royal Commission of AlUla has positioned the city as a viable destination for businesses in the region. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Ancient city of AlUla welcomes modernity to encourage future tourism
AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum
Business & Economy
AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum

J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah

J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah
Updated 05 June 2022
Nada Jan

J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah

J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah
  • The J-pop star performed a bunch of her famous songs, including anime theme tracks
  • miwa took a few minutes to interact with the audience and started by introducing herself in Arabic
Updated 05 June 2022
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Japanese singer-songwriter miwa summoned up the energy of anime with a visually stunning concert performance at Anime Village in the City Walk zone as part of Jeddah Season 2022.

The J-pop star, whose stage name is spelt with a lowercase “m,” performed several of her most popular songs, including anime themes “Update” from “My Hero Academy” and “Teenage Dream” from “Boruto,” during Friday’s concert — her debut show in the Kingdom.

After the opening song, miwa introduced herself in Arabic, expressing her delight at meeting Saudi fans and exchanging “I love you” phrases with several in the audience.

“This is the first time for me to have a show in Saudi Arabia, I’m so happy to be here,” the 31-year-old said.

“I really hope you enjoy tonight,” she added before picking up a guitar and singing.

Miwa also sang her first single, “Don’t Cry Anymore,” written 13 years ago for her debut album.

The performer has gone on to release six studio albums, one compilation album, seven video albums and 25 singles.

“I feel really great,” said 22-year-old Alanood, who traveled from Riyadh to see miwa perform. “But, sadly, I couldn’t stay until the end of the concert because I had to catch my flight.”

Miwa announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she planned to perform live in the Kingdom. Anime Village’s official Twitter account also posted a short video of the singer telling Saudi fans that she was looking forward to meeting them.

“I’m very excited because this is my first time to be in Saudi Arabia,” the artist said. “I think this is a first for you guys as well.”

A Japanese family living in the Kingdom attended the concert dressed in traditional summer festival-themed kimonos and carrying tiny banners bearing the word “miwa” in Japanese and English.

“I’m very surprised to see her here and hear her real voice,” said Kenta Hara, 41.

“This is my first time (to see miwa), so I’m really really impressed and excited.”

His wife Miki, 45, said that she was overwhelmed at seeing one of her favorite artists.

“This is fantastic,” she said. “I love miwa. Her voice is very beautiful, like a bird, and her songs are very good.”

Miwa sang the theme song of the anime movie “Child of Kamiari Month” and also performed her 2022 release “Sparkle,” saying the song was a personal favorite.

Before the final song, miwa told the audience: “I want to thank you for being part of my life and I hope to see you again.”

The singer has also appeared on the big screen, playing the supporting heroine Amane Tachibana in 2015’s “Maestro!” and lead heroine Aoi Hinata in the 2017 release “The 100th Love with You.”

Miwa’s first overseas concert took place in Paris, where she performed at Parc du Champ-de-Mars at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in 2014. The show was part of a global campaign to help victims of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake, one of Japan’s worst-ever natural disasters.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

The Japanese band JAM Project’s performance was part of the activities held at the Anime Village zone at City Walk in Jeddah. video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese pop stars JAM Project thrill fans at Anime Village as part of Jeddah Season
Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts video
Saudi Arabia
Anime Village gives Saudi fans an unforgettable experience with cinematic shows, concerts

Student exams to assess schools’ performance in KSA

Student exams to assess schools’ performance in KSA
Updated 05 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Student exams to assess schools’ performance in KSA

Student exams to assess schools’ performance in KSA
  • The goal of the national tests is to develop the educational system, “not the student”
Updated 05 June 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Two educational agencies are administering examinations to about 500,000 pupils in 20,000 Saudi schools over the course of 10 days “to assess the educational achievement of students in elementary and middle schools.” 

The National Assessment for Schools began in Saudi Arabia’s primary and middle schools on Sunday to “assess the educational system,” according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Qataee, executive director of the National Center for Assessment, which is affiliated with the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

The tests will be conducted by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of Education until June 14.

The goal of the national tests, Al-Qataee said, is to develop the educational system, “not the student.”

“One of the test’s objectives is to provide data to decision-makers and to provide them with an honest, reliable and comparative assessment of how well students grasp the requisite skills and information,” Al-Qataee told Arab News.

While the education official said that the test is free, he added that it is a requirement for students, picked at random, in the classrooms.

According to the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, the test’s target sample includes 500,000 students from 20,000 schools.

The assessments are scheduled to take place before the end of each academic year, through a single national test including reading, mathematics and science for the third, intermediate, sixth and third grades of primary, in public, private and international schools.

The test is conducted according to educational outcomes derived from national standards of the educational curriculum in conformity with international standards.

It will be applied to the third intermediate grade, which began on Sunday for four days, and to the sixth and third elementary grades from June 9 to June 14, while science will not be included in the third elementary children’s assessments.

This is the first time in Saudi Arabia that such tests are being conducted at the state level, encompassing all primary and secondary schools.

A nationwide assessment of this type provides trustworthy data to help decision-making and encourage competition among schools, education offices and directorates, as well as giving accurate measurements of some key performance indicators for the human capacity development program, which is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

According to Al-Qataee, the results of the national tests will be published on platforms such as Tarteeb (https://tarteeb.edu.sa), with the goal of “letting parents know the performance of the schools their children attend.”

Topics: student exams KSA Schools

Related

Saudi Arabia
CBSE conference to address challenges facing KSA schools
Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools
Corporate News
Community Jameel launches ‘kaizen’ program in Saudi schools

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths
Updated 05 June 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths
  • Total number of COVID-related deaths in the Kingdom rise to 9,155
Updated 05 June 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 770,650 over the course of the pandemic, which started in December 2019.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,155.

Of the new infections, 184 were recorded in Riyadh, 142 in Jeddah, 56 in Dammam, 37 in Makkah and 23 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 491 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 754,378.

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated. 

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

Related

The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Twitter: @SPAregions) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign Hajj pilgrims since COVID-19 pandemic hit
Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for young children
World
Pfizer seeks US authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Latest updates

Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes
Seminar to discuss measures against environmental crimes
Germany faces $5.4bn a year hit from Russian gas sanctions: Report
Germany faces $5.4bn a year hit from Russian gas sanctions: Report
US mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation
US mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation
Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown
Martin Boyle drawing on Saudi experience to help Australia overcome UAE in World Cup showdown
KSA's PoS transactions drop by 71m in April as consumers forgo eating out during Ramadan
KSA's PoS transactions drop by 71m in April as consumers forgo eating out during Ramadan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.