You are here

  • Home
  • Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, middle, drives to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, and guard Derrick White during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4rfgz

Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series

Curry stars as Warriors hit back at Celtics to level NBA Finals series
  • The Warriors defense, marshalled brilliantly by Draymond Green, suffocated Boston in the second half, with two high-scoring Celtics heroes from Game 1 — Al Horford and Marcus held to just four points combined
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors roared back into NBA Finals contention on Sunday with a series-leveling 107-88 game two victory over the Boston Celtics.

Curry spearheaded a deadly display of Golden State shooting in San Francisco while a superb Warriors defensive effort shut down Boston’s key offensive weapons.

The Warriors, who squandered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1, were in no mood to allow lightning to strike twice as they cut loose to build a double-digit advantage in the third quarter to tie the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry led the scoring for Golden State, with Jordan Poole (17 points), Andrew Wiggins (11), Kevon Looney (12) and Klay Thompson (11) also making double figures.

Jayson Tatum topped the Boston scorers with 28 points, but crucially 21 of those came in a hardfought first half.

Only two other Boston players — Jaylen Brown with 17 points and Derrick White with 12 — cracked double digits.

The Warriors defense, marshalled brilliantly by Draymond Green, suffocated Boston in the second half, with two high-scoring Celtics heroes from Game 1 — Al Horford and Marcus held to just four points combined.

The series now moves to Boston with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday and Game 4 on Friday.

“We said we needed to play with desperation and that’s what we did,” said Curry. “It’s a good feeling to get back on track and now we’ve got to take it on the road.

“We got off to a better start defensively where we made an imprint on the game and they felt us more than they did in game one. Our third quarter was great and we got a bit more separation that made the fourth quarter easier tonight.”

The Warriors put themselves in a winning position after outscoring Boston 35-14 in the third quarter to take an 87-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

Poole electrified San Francisco’s packed Chase Center after launching a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near halfway at the end of the third to cap a devastating passage of play from the home team.

The Warriors kept up the pressure in the early part of the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 29 points as the Celtics scrambled to regroup before closing out a blowout win.

“I thought everybody was more engaged,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “It was pretty obvious, just our level of force and physicality was ramped up quite a bit, and it had to be.

“What Boston did in the fourth quarter the other night, we knew we had to come with a much better focus and sense of aggression, and I thought that started right from the beginning.”

Boston, who erupted for 40 points in the final quarter to win Game 1, picked up where they left off on Sunday, jumping out to an early 13-5 lead with Brown leading the way.

A Brown three-pointer took Boston into a 22-13 lead early in the first quarter before a sustained Warriors rally led by Curry saw the hosts get back to within one point.

A Curry layup on the buzzer gave Golden State a 31-30 lead heading into the second quarter.

Again though Boston found another gear, with Tatum nailing a three-pointer to put the Celtics 33-31 ahead. The Celtics took a five-point lead at 40-35 with a White three-pointer.

The Warriors responded with a 10-0 lead to go up 45-40 and there was little to separate the two teams in the closing stages of the half. Wiggins scored from an offensive rebound to give the Warriors a slender 52-50 half-time lead.

Boston looked the more dangerous team for long periods of the first half, and made 10-of-19 from three-point range, including five from Tatum while Brown finished the half with 15 points.

But the Warriors — who made only six from beyond the arc in the first half erupted after the break to seal the game.

The Celtics, meanwhile, coughed up 18 turnovers as the Warriors defense took charge.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka was left ruing his team’s failure to build on a bright start.

“The third quarter was disappointing but the first half was just as disappointing,” Udoka said.

“Had our opportunities. Came out, jumped out up nine early. Then turnovers started happening. Let them back in the game.”

Topics: Golden State Warriors Boston Celtics NBA

Related

Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Sport
Celtics use huge 4th quarter to  beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Kerr, Warriors embracing Celtics mystique
Sport
Kerr, Warriors embracing Celtics mystique

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football

Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
  • Born, raised in UAE capital, 17-year-old British-Iraqi previously attracted interest from Spain, Arsenal, Tottenham
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: It is rare for a young, aspiring footballer in the Middle East to catch the attention of European clubs. And it is almost unheard of if they happen to be a woman.

But then again, few have been as good as Fay Al-Qaimi, the 17-year-old British-Iraqi who was born and raised in the UAE.

From kicking a ball around her Abu Dhabi home as a child, to being invited to train with Arsenal and Tottenham, and playing in men’s teams because she was too good for her female contemporaries, she has always stood out.

Al-Qaimi said: “My earliest memories were kicking the ball at the age of three. My parents would always take me to my older brother’s training sessions, just to kick a football on the side.

“I’d always beg my parents to take me. I think just from a young age, there was always a clear love for the game. Being in a family that loves football definitely helped. But I think my kind of passion for it came naturally, like it was never forced upon me, from my family.”

Her father, Waiel Al-Qaimi, recalled that at one of the sessions his daughter joined her brother and his teammates as they did a jog around the pitch, and long after the boys stopped, she was still going.

“I don’t think I ever ran out of energy. My parents always told me when I was younger, I just wouldn’t stop. I would continuously ask them to take me to my brother’s training or just to the park. I don’t think I stopped running,” she added.

From the age of seven, she started attending her own training sessions, and by 10 she was one of the standout players at The British School Al-Khubairat.

She said: “It was definitely my dad who encouraged me to take football seriously. He was the one who got me into it from the beginning. I definitely wouldn’t be where I am today in terms of football without him. I think it was around maybe 13 or 14 years old that I began to realize that football was not just a hobby, or something to do for fun, you know, it was essentially becoming my life.”

Similar to her father, Al-Qaimi quickly became a Manchester United supporter and a huge fan of the game.

“I took interest from it from the beginning, whether that be United games, World Cup games, Champions League, it was always on the TV. I was happy to sit and watch. And even nowadays, I’d say probably my whole schedule revolves either on my football training or watching games. I refuse to miss a United game or a top game,” she added.

Dimitar Berbatov, Cristiano Ronaldo and, more recently, Jadon Sancho, feature among her favorite players, and she is also an admirer of Chelsea women’s forward Fran Kirby and Barcelona captain and female Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Al-Qaimi now tries to follow women’s football as much as the ubiquitous men’s game.

A competitive edge was honed at school as Al-Khubairat’s girls’ team very often dominated their competition.

“We were always winning, every competition, every tournament, every league, even when we took part in more international competition, like COBIS Secondary Games.”

Her rapid progress meant she was invariably promoted to older age groups ahead of schedule. She credits those transitions to several coaches: Faissal Chehade, her first and most influential mentor; Firas Khalil, her one-on-one instructor; and current coach Saleck Nejib.

“All of them definitely played a part in my development, they all have their different coaching styles, different pieces of advice, different session styles. Faissal was my coach when I was 13, 14, and he’s currently the director at CD Leganes in Madrid. He’s the one who really helped me realize that this dream of mine can actually come true,” she said.

She noted that whenever she doubted herself, Chehade would be there to raise her spirits and get her back on track.

On Al-Qaimi, he said: “An ambitious girl with a big dream who expresses her love of football every day by her hard work and great attitude toward the beautiful game.”

In 2016, Al-Qaimi took part in Manchester City’s Football Schools program and drew praise from Gary Challinor, girls football coordinator for the UAE.

He said: “Fay is a creative thinker with the technical ability to influence games. Her game understanding has continued to improve, and she can now impact games from a variety of positions as she outlines her tactical awareness during training and games.

“Fay has the ability to take on new ideas quickly and responds well to challenges in a range of roles within the team. She is a very popular member of the group, showing enthusiasm, energy, and excitement in everything she faces. These characteristics make her a joy to coach and support.”

Al-Qaimi’s progress drew attention from Houriya Al-Taheri, the UAE women’s national team coach, and her continued improvement saw her join Regional Sports in 2017. She now plays the majority of her football in men’s teams.

“Ever since COVID-19 (the coronavirus pandemic), almost all of the girls team here in Abu Dhabi disappeared. And I wanted to stay at my club, Regional Sports, and they let me train and eventually compete with their under-18 boys’ team.

“I do prefer to play with the boys because, they made me tougher, they make me want to perform even better, just to prove to them that I can play.

“I know that they all respect me, and they know that I can play football. When you’re placed in an environment where almost all the players are better than you are physically and technically, it just makes me want to work harder to reach that level. I think when I go back to playing with women, I’ll be very interested to see how that’s affected me,” she added.

Al-Qaimi’s journey has not been without disappointment, and having attracted attention from several European clubs, her expectations had to be put on hold after the pandemic.

She said: “In the summer of 2019, I went to trials in Madrid with Alcorcon, and after a week of basically doing pre-season with them, the director asked if I was interested in moving on a permanent basis. But in the end, my family and I decided it was probably better that I finish my education here, and then move on. But I’m still in contact with them.”

Then, in February 2020, she had trials with Arsenal and took part in training sessions with Tottenham. She impressed at both north London clubs.

“Both offered me an open invitation to train with their under-21 team and under-18 teams the next time I was back in the UK, so they could have a better look at me and see where I would fit.

“But then obviously COVID-19 happened, and it was difficult to get back in touch with them after a year or so. The pandemic definitely disrupted things.”

At 17, she is months away from starting university, and not surprisingly, is heading to the UK where she hopes her academic studies will go hand-in-hand with her football ambitions.

“I’m hoping to study Psychology at university, but at the same time, I want to get integrated into the WSL, the women’s premier league. Whether that means me getting into a team that’s at the bottom of the league, or top of the league, honestly, it wouldn’t bother me, everyone needs to start somewhere. Even if I just start off in the university team, because obviously not everything is going to happen straight away,” she added.

Al-Qaimi hopes that she will continue to stand out among her peers, as she has done in the UAE, and maybe provide an example for other players in the region of the levels that can be attained with hard work and perseverance.

She said: “In the UK, there’s scouts everywhere, so it’s going to be a lot easier there than here to get noticed for top teams. So, my ambition, I guess you could say is just to play for one of the best teams in Europe.

“Again, whether that be in England or somewhere like Spain, you see teams like Barcelona, and Lyon dominating in women’s football, but obviously for the next three years, it’d be easier just to be in England.”

Al-Qaimi’s ultimate ambition is to one day represent England.

But first things first, and she is happy to be enrolling at Loughborough University in Leicestershire, often cited among the best institutions in the world for sports programs.

She remains cautious in her quest to become a professional footballer, despite all the praise and encouragement that has come her way in recent years.

“I think it’s definitely going to be a good eye-opener for me to see that level, to see if I actually fit in. Because here, I might be the best player, but then when I go there, I might come to the realization that maybe this isn’t possible.

“But hopefully that isn’t the case. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what the level is like out there,” Al-Qaimi added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Fay Al-Qaimi football

Related

We support women’s team and all other City Football Group clubs, says chairman
Sport
We support women’s team and all other City Football Group clubs, says chairman
Special Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women footballers set their sights on green goals

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia
Updated 06 June 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s 1-0 loss to Colombia
  • The friendly match was part of a training camp in Spain as the Green Falcons begin their preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 06 June 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia started their preparations for the World Cup on Sunday with a 1-0 loss to Colombia in Spain. Here are five things we learned.

1. Colombia deserved the win

While results are not that important at the moment, there is little doubt that this one reflected the overall play. The South Americans attacked aggressively from the kickoff, getting in behind what was a leaden Saudi Arabian defense to take the lead after nine minutes. It was a flowing move and finished off well but a short pass on the right wing cut open the defense.

In the first half, Colombia had a lot of joy on the Saudi left. In truth, they could have been three goals ahead by the break. Not long after the opener, there was a goal ruled out. The Yellows were finding too much space in and around the area. The successful qualification for the World Cup was built upon a strong defense but not enough protection was given from midfield to the backline. The introduction of Mohamed Kanno at the break added more physicality and energy to this area and matters improved in the second half. The Saudi team rarely looked dangerous going forward and with defensive issues, there is a lot of work to do ahead of the next game.

2. Chance missed to increase self-belief

Everyone in Asia knows that Saudi Arabia are a much-improved team and were impressive in qualification, topping Group B ahead of Japan and Australia. The problem that all Asian teams have — especially after a pandemic that limited travel and games — is that there is still a big gap between playing the average Asian team and facing the average European or South American opponent. That is why as many tests as possible against such teams are needed. After all, it was in the last century that Saudi Arabia beat one at the World Cup.

Playing against an experimental and inexperienced Colombian team, who have been without a coach, was a great opportunity to increase confidence and show the Green Falcons that they can best South American opposition.

At this stage, results in friendly games are not that important but victory would have been a great start to preparations for the World Cup, not in terms of tactics or selections tried, but in terms of injecting self-belief that Saudi Arabia can compete with anyone.

3. Absences made a difference

It is hard to say what effect coach Herve Renard’s absence due to health had on the performance but it was clear that certain players were missed. Salem Al-Dawsari has been the team’s most dangerous player for some time and his absence was noticeable. When Saudi Arabia gained possession in midfield, the killer pass was not there and nor was the threat from just outside the area. Even when he is relatively quiet, other teams target the Al-Hilal star, meaning there is more space for others.

The second half was better but thrust and composure were still missing in attack. In the opening minute, Saudi Arabia won possession in a dangerous area but the move broke down just outside the area. The best chance came midway through the second half as Hattan Al-Bahebri stole the ball and advanced on goal. His low shot from the edge of the area was well-saved but had it been Al-Dawsari standing unmarked to his right rather than Abdullah Al-Hamdan then maybe he would have passed and maybe it would have been 1-1. We will never know.

4. There should not be too much criticism

There have already been murmurings that the result and performance are not good enough and while it was disappointing, this is just the first of a number of games and training together over the coming months. Such tests are designed to offer different challenges and experiences and give the players a taste of South America or Europe, and the coaching staff a view of what needs to be done.

If there is a similar performance in the final games before the World Cup then there will be cause for concern but this is no time to overreact. Coach Renard should be given the leeway to change things around a little and look at different players, he has earned that much in his time so far. One positive is that there is another game coming quickly later this week and time to train together before. Renard has work to do. Against Venezuela on Thursday, fans shouldn’t expect the finished article, but they will be looking for an improvement over what happened on Sunday.

5. Venezuela will present a different challenge

Colombia are a respected opponent, no matter what situation they are currently in, but Venezuela, who come next on Thursday, are not normally seen as one of the stronger teams in South America and indeed finished bottom in CONMEBOL qualification.

Yet they will be no pushovers. This is a team that is physical, aggressive, hard to break down and well-organized. There are no stars, unless you count Everton striker Salomon Rondon, but they work hard for each other.

Coach Jose Pekerman is experienced with spells in charge of Argentina and Colombia. For La Vinotinto, beating a team that will appear at the World Cup will be a big deal and they will be eager to win. This will be a tough game and that is exactly what Saudi Arabia want and need.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

A goal from Saleh Al-Shehri was enough for Saudi Arabia to complete a perfect week in the AFC Asian World Cup Qualifiers and beat Oman. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
Saudi joy as Green Falcons maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying, UAE held to draw again
Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica
Sport
Green Falcons back in action with comfortable win over Jamaica

Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France

Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France

Torrente claims Grand Prix victory as Team Abu Dhabi make perfect start in France
  • Thani Al-Qemzi follows teammate home in second place after Team Sharjah’s Selio loses out
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Team Abu Dhabi enjoyed a perfect start to the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship on Sunday as Shaun Torrente won the 60-lap Grand Prix of France ahead of teammate Thani Al-Qemzi.

Torrente, world champion in 2018 and 2019, claimed a 10th career Grand Prix success when Team Sharjah’s Sami Selio dramatically came to a halt on the 37th lap after leading from pole position.

The two Abu Dhabi drivers had set off in second and third positions with the aim of piling the pressure on Selio. The Finnish two-time world champion was ultimately denied a first Grand Prix win since 2016 by mechanical problems.

It was a second successive one-two start to a F1H2O season by Team Abu Dhabi, following Al-Qemzi’s victory from Torrente in Italy last year.

The result underlined their status as overwhelming favorites for a fifth world team title, and suggested that the two teammates could go on to battle it out to decide this year’s individual F1H2O driver’s crown.

Peter Morin of the China CTIC Team took third place to become the first Frenchman to secure a podium finish in his home Grand Prix event.

With tens of thousands of spectators lining the banks of the Saone River circuit in Macon, Selio made a confident start in his pursuit of a 13th career Grand Prix win.

Portugal’s Duarte Benavente became the first race casualty when he went out with mechanical problems on the 17th lap, and 20 laps later Selio’s departure saw Torrente move into a lead which he never looked like surrendering.

Philippe Chiappe, one of only three drivers in F1H2O history to have claimed a hat trick of world titles, was another to endure frustration on the day as he plummeted down the field with a broken propeller on the 51st lap.

Next stop for the F1H2O World Championship is San Nazzaro, Italy, where back-to-back Grand Prix races take place on the Po River from July 16 to 17.

This has been a happy hunting ground for Team Abu Dhabi, who have regularly trained and tested there in recent times under Italian powerboat racing legend and team manager, Guido Cappellinni.

Al-Qemzi’s victory there last September came 15 years after he finished second in Italy to Cappellinni, who went on to capture one of his 10 world titles that year.

The vastly experienced Emirati driver, who now has 39 career podium finishes to his name as well as eight Grand Prix wins, still passionately believes he can secure a maiden world drivers’ title, 22 years after entering the F1H2O arena.

He enjoys a unique partnership with Torrente, and while the American would love to grab the world crown for a third time, no one would be happier if Al-Qemzi was to finally come through to take the honors, after five third place finishes, and two runners-up seasons.

From the start in France, the pair were pushing each other to try and slash Selio’s lead, a tactic which has paid off so many times in recent years.

Finnish rookie Alec Weckstrom finished fourth in Macon from Sweden’s reigning world champion, Jonas Andersson, with Norway’s Marit Stromoy completing the top six.

Topics: Grand Prix Team Abu Dhabi France

Related

Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Team Abu Dhabi’s Carella fends off Vctory Team’s Torrente to win F1 H20 thriller
Sport
Team Abu Dhabi’s Carella fends off Vctory Team’s Torrente to win F1 H20 thriller

Riyadh boxing exhibition points the way forward for the sport in the Kingdom

Riyadh boxing exhibition points the way forward for the sport in the Kingdom
Updated 06 June 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh boxing exhibition points the way forward for the sport in the Kingdom

Riyadh boxing exhibition points the way forward for the sport in the Kingdom
  • The two-day event organized by TKO Fighters and Salt Gym, and supported by the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, aims to develop and promote the sport at grassroots level
Updated 06 June 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s national boxing umbrella body and several local organizations held a two-day exhibition at Salt Gym in Riyadh over the weekend to help promote the sport in the country.

Organized by the gym and TKO Fighters, and supported by the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, it included participants from 12 nations across the world.

The athletes were from Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia, India, Nigeria, Sudan, and France. There are now plans to hold a similar event later this year.

“Boxing has been growing tremendously in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Boxing Federation has been going through a major transformation to adopt the fast-growing ecosystem by paving the way for future athletes,” said Rasha Al-Khamis, the vice president of the organization, and board member of the Asian Boxing Federation.

“I believe when the federation and private gyms join forces, that’s where you can see miracles happen. I’m pleased to see the private gyms are playing a key role in the Saudi boxing ecosystem and honing the athletes’ skills to start fighting at regional and international level.”

In particular, Al-Khamis praised the efforts of coach Lee Starks of TKO Fighters and their collaborative efforts with Salt Gym.

Starks told Arab News that the objective of the exhibition was to foster relationships and build the infrastructure of boxing, with an eye to create local world-class fighters.

“I am incredibly optimistic that soon the world will see Saudi female boxers and male boxers competing for a title belt,” he said.

“There’s so much talent with potential and I feel blessed to offer my expertise in fostering relationships and building the infrastructure of boxing,” said Starks. “The development of long-term friendships and networks through the sport of boxing is a form of social capital that many protagonists cite as being both a cause and an effect of participation, and boxing is no exception. The boxing community sees itself as social capital and catalyst in Saudi Arabia.”

The event was open to male and female fighters — with one bout being mixed-gender — and falls under the banner of Saudi Vision 2030, which encourages widespread and regular participation in sports and athletic activities.

“Working in partnership with the private sector to establish a common vision is part of our ambition,” said Sara Al-Shahrani, a participant from Saudi Arabia. “Boxing is a sport with a global presence, (and) enjoys a popularity that transcends nationalities and builds bridges between cultures. We had fighters from 12 countries who come from different backgrounds and engage in the sport for all kinds of different reasons.”

“Our coaches take great pride in being able to point to the multicultural membership of their clubs and fighters,” she said. “This inclusivity takes on additional significance for women like myself who haven’t had the infrastructure in the past.”

The exhibition was welcomed by other participants from around the world.

“You never know how strong and powerful you can become until you step into that ring,” said Christian Reuter, from Germany. “Once in the ring you must put everything you’ve learned to the ultimate test. In this moment there is no running away anymore, it’s where you’re forced to confront your fears of pain and failure.

“The exhibition marked the beginning of a new movement in which female fighters and athletes can demonstrate their dedication to the sport,” he added. “Moreover, to my understanding this was the first ever platform for both men and women to demonstrate together their shared love for boxing. It’s about the community and how it’s growing and facilitating change in the Kingdom. I am simply thrilled to be part of this.”

The exhibition had pre-match weigh-ins and face-offs, and bouts of three rounds, with each round lasting one minute.

It also saw Saudi football legend Majed Abdullah deliver a motivational speech to encourage the participants ahead of their fights.

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Riyadh

Related

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million

Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, record $1.8 million
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

SOUTHERN PINES, North Carolina: The awesome Aussie would not be denied.
Minjee Lee won the US Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.
Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly.
“I mean, I’m speechless,” Lee said. “I can’t believe it right now. No, it’s just super, super special and just a great honor. It’s been my dream since I was a little girl. It’s the one that I always wanted to win on; now I’ve done it, and just feels amazing.”
Lee’s winnings came from a record $10 million purse.
“We’re only moving in the right direction,” Lee said. “I think it’s only going to get better and better from here. It’s such a large sum, and I’m really honored to be the first winner I guess of this sum. We’re only going to get better and better.”
Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.

Minjee Lee, left, embraces Mina Harigae after winning the final round of the US Women's Open golf tournament at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in North Carolina on June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) 

Although she knew she had no chance to win down the stretch, Harigae said it was still stressful knowing that $1 million — a check that is larger than the winner makes at most LPGA Tour events — was at stake.
“I’m not going to lie, my stomach hurt the last couple holes coming down the stretch,” Harigae said. “I was really stressed out, but I was really just focusing on one shot at a time, making solid contact, and just hitting good putts.”
South Korea’s Hye-Jin Choi was one of only two players to break par Sunday, carding a 70 to finish third at 7 under.
South Korea’s Jin Young Ko, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, finished fourth at 6 under, seven shots back of the lead after a 71. Lydia Ko was at 5 under after a 72.
Ingrid Lindblad, the LSU player from Sweden, was the low amateur at 1 under, tying for 11th after a 76.
The 26-year-old Lee was never challenged on a course that played significantly tougher than the previous three days. She opened with rounds of 67, 66 and 67.
Lee became the sixth straight international player to win the US Women’s Open and the first from Australia since mentor Karrie Webb in 2001. It was her second win at a major championship overall after winning the Evian Championship last July. Her previous best finish at the US Open was a tie for 11th in 2017.

Minjee Lee of Australia plays her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the 77th US Women's Open on June 05, 2022 in North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP)

Lee, who entered the week ranked No. 4 in the world, has won eight LPGA Tour events and became the first repeat winner this year following her victory at the Founders Cup three weeks ago in New Jersey.
Lee entered the final round with a three-stroke lead over Harigae and said after the third round her goal was to continue to stay aggressive and make birdies.
She lived up to that early on, birdieing the first two holes to move to 15 under and take a five-stroke lead over Harigae.
She stumbled a bit with bogeys on Nos. 5 and 7, but was still able to make the turn at even-par 35 and with a four-stroke cushion when Harigae also bogeyed the seventh. The lead increased to five after Harigae bogeyed the par-4 11th hole, all but sealing the win.
Lee then knocked in a bending nine-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to push the lead to six, prompting her to thrust her arm in celebration. She appeared to eye Inkster’s record when she got to 15 under after a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, but closed with two bogeys.
Harigae didn’t make her first birdie until the 15th hole.
Nelly Korda closed with a 73 on Sunday to tie for eighth at 2 under in her first tournament since undergoing surgery to repair a blood clot in her left arm.
“The first week back you have rust, right, so you don’t really expect much from your game,” said Korda, the world’s No. 2 player. “You don’t know where your game is at. Knowing that I can play on a really tough golf course at a major and even kind of be in contention is definitely a positive.”

Topics: Minjee Lee US Women’s Open LPGA Tour

Related

Harigae shoots 64 to edge amateur for US Women’s Open lead
Sport
Harigae shoots 64 to edge amateur for US Women’s Open lead
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead
Sport
Smith, Hughes and Lee among six tied for PGA Memorial lead

Latest updates

Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global
Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global
Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m
Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m
Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
Abu Dhabi-based starlet Fay Al-Qaimi looking to make it big in women’s professional football
NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania
NRG matters: German consumers hit with $5.4 bn additional costs per year amid Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.