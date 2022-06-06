India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell on Monday dragged by technology and metal stocks, while global investor mood turned cautious ahead of key US economic growth data and central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 percent at 16,475.65, as of 0404 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.68 percent to 55,384.47.
Both indexes saw volatile moves last week, but still clocked their third straight week of advances with gains of around 1.5 percent each.
10 people killed in India factory explosion
At least 10 people were killed and 22 injured in an explosion at an electronics factory in northern India’s Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.
The accident happened at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, about 60 km from the capital, New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh said.
“The firm was registered to manufacture electronic equipment and what chemicals were being used is now being investigated,” Singh said.
Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.
UniCredit widens search for buyers
Italian bank UniCredit has widened its search for a buyer for its Russian business beyond local investors, as it steps up efforts to leave the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
UniCredit held talks with local bidders, but escalating western sanctions have hampered those efforts, prompting an extension of the search to include countries such as China and India where one of the sources said buyers could be open to a bargain.
The second source said that discussions with potential investors were taking place but did not name them.
UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel told analysts in May that the sanctions had progressively reduced the chances of a deal with a Russian buyer, and “the window has become quite small.”
Investors in China, India or Turkey — countries that have not backed sanctions against Russia — could be interested in assets whose price has been lowered by the flight of western firms following the war in Ukraine.
UniCredit is among Europe’s banks with the largest exposure to Russia, where it runs the country’s 14th-largest lender.
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
The OPEC+ decision to say it would boost output may be viewed as an attempt to calm the market over supply worries
Reuters
The gap between what is said in crude oil markets and what actually happens in the physical trading world has been illustrated by a commitment by the OPEC+ group to boost output being followed by its top member, Saudi Arabia, raising prices.
Producer group OPEC+ said after meeting last week it would bring forward oil production increases to offset lost Russian output as a result of Western sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But while this action would seem an attempt to ensure supply meets demand, and therefore keeps prices from surging even higher, the OPEC+ decision was quickly followed by news that Saudi Arabia will boost its official selling prices for July for its customers in Asia and Europe.
OPEC+ said after its June 2 meeting that the group would lift output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July — or 0.7 percent of global demand — and a similar amount in August, up from an initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September.
OPEC+ groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, which has seen its output decline by about 1 million bpd since the Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine.
The oil market was largely unimpressed by the OPEC+ promise of higher output, with benchmark Brent crude futures gaining 1.8 percent on June 3 to close at $119.72 a barrel.
Brent is now about 24 percent higher than it was the day before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and given the European Union’s decision to end about 90 percent of its imports from Russia, the pressure remains for further gains.
The problem for oil markets is that the credibility of OPEC+ is becoming severely strained, given the group’s inability to produce as much crude as it says it is going to.
The OPEC part of the group produced 24.72 million bpd in May, meaning their output was about 858,000 bpd below the target agreed by the wider OPEC+ collective.
Add in Russia’s declining output and exports, and it’s clear that actual supply is falling well short of what OPEC+ has pledged.
This failure to meet targets is gaining increasing attention in a market fretting over whether Russia will be able to switch its customers and maintain export volumes, or whether the global market is going to tighten further as Russian volumes decline.
The OPEC+ decision to say it would boost output may be viewed as an attempt to calm the market over supply worries, and thus try to ensure that prices don’t spike to levels that would lead to a global economic slowdown and its related demand destruction.
Saudi Price Boost
It is perhaps curious that Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s state-controlled oil producer, chose to increase its official selling prices for refiners in its top destinations of Asia and Europe for July-loading cargoes.
Aramco raised the OSP of its benchmark Arab Light grade for Asia to a premium of $6.50 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai regional benchmark, up $2.10 from $4.40 for June and above the increase of $1-$1.50 expected by Asian refiners surveyed ahead of the announcement.
The OSP for customers in northwest Europe for Arab Light was lifted to $4.30 a barrel over Brent for July, up $2.20 for June-loading cargoes.
An increase in the OSPs for Asia was always on the cards given the recent surge in refining margins, and also the increase in the premium of Brent crude over the Dubai equivalent.
A typical refinery in Singapore processing Dubai crude is enjoying a margin of about $25.19 a barrel, or more than three times the 365-day moving average of $8.11.
This is a reflection of strong demand, especially for diesel, and the sharp decline in exports of refined fuels from China this year, as well as from Russia, which has tightened product markets.
While it is logical for Aramco to raise prices to capture for itself some of the high refining margins, it is seemingly at odds with the OPEC+ idea of ensuring markets are well supplied at a price that doesn’t damage the demand outlook.
Commodities Update — Gold, silver inch higher; Wheat rises on Black Sea supply woes; Copper hits one-month high
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in US Treasury yields, although bullion’s outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,853.43 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,856.20.
Silver up
Silver climbed 1.5 percent to $22.24 per ounce and palladium added 1.6 percent to $2,007.18.
Platinum rose 0.6 percent to $1,019.79 per ounce, after hitting its highest since late March at $1,032.50 on Friday.
Wheat rises 4 percent
Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4 percent on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices.
Corn gained over 1 percent while soybeans advanced more than half a percent.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 4.3 percent at $10.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0226 GMT. Corn climbed 1.3 percent to $7.36-3/4 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.7 percent to $17.10 a bushel.
Copper at one-month high
London copper prices on Monday scaled to their highest in more than one month, as relaxation of COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China and hopes that the US would cut tariffs on Beijing lifted sentiment.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.1 percent at $9,695 a ton, as of 0352 GMT, after hitting its highest since April 29 at $9,805.50 in early Asian trade.
The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai rose 1 percent to $10,930.32 a ton.
Oil Updates — Crude climbs after Saudi Arabia hiked prices; Eni, Repsol to ship Venezuela oil to Europe; Production resumed at Libya’s Sharara field
Updated 06 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.
Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8 percent gain from Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99. It gained 1.7 percent on Friday.
US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt
Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain’s Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest. But Washington’s greenlight to resume Venezuela’s long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The US State Department gave the nod to the two companies to resume shipments in a letter, the people said. US President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of Venezuela’s cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting political talks with Venezuela’s opposition is another aim, two of the people told Reuters.
The two European energy companies, which have joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, can count the crude cargoes toward unpaid debts and late dividends, the people said.
A key condition, one of the people said, was that the oil received “has to go to Europe. It cannot be resold elsewhere.”
Oil production resumed at Libya’s Sharara field
Oil production has resumed at Libya’s Sharara field, two oil engineers working there told Reuters on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from the state-owned National Oil Corporation.
World tourism gradually recovers amid global uncertainty
Travel and tourism contributed 21.7% to global gross domestic product in 2021
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: Global tourism has been facing the brunt of natural and man-made events, one after the other. However, it has the potential to grow to $8.6 trillion in 2022, according to an industry survey.
Travel and tourism contributed 21.7 percent to the global gross domestic product in 2021 after falling sharply in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a joint survey by the World Travel & Tourism Council and Oxford Economics. According to the travel body, tourism growth this year holds tremendous potential.
Even as global tourism showed strong signs of recovery in January 2022 after reeling under COVID-related restrictions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to the uncertainty, the United Nations World Tourism Organization stated in a report.
The UN report stated that global international tourist arrivals more than doubled in January 2022, rising by 130 percent compared to January 2021. Around 18 million more tourists were recorded worldwide in March this year.
Despite these figures reflecting a positive trend, recovery halted indefinitely in the wake of Omicron and travel restrictions in several destinations. In January 2022, international arrivals remained 67 percent below pre-pandemic levels after declining 71 percent in 2021, according to the UN report.
In the same month, all regions performed significantly better than the corresponding month in 2021. Even as international arrivals were at around half the pre-pandemic levels, both Europe and the Americas continued to have the strongest turnout.
Changing travel dynamics
Although European arrivals increased by 199 percent and Americas by 97 percent, international arrivals remained below the pre-pandemic levels and declined by 53 percent and 52 percent, respectively, UNWTO explained.
Tourist arrivals in the Middle East grew by 89 percent and Africa by 51 percent in January 2022 compared to January 2022.
By the end of March, more than 10 COVID-restricted destinations had opened up, and a growing number of places eased or lifted travel curbs; it allowed the pent-up demand to be met.
However, the war on Ukraine severely dented global travel confidence and posed challenges to the global economy. As a result, international travel is at risk, putting the global economy at peril, the UNWTO said.
As the US and Asian source markets have been easing restrictions, they could be particularly impacted in travel to Europe since they have historically been more risk-averse.
Many European countries banned Russian carriers, which affected intra-Europe travel. It also increased the duration and cost of flights between Europe and East Asia due to detours, the report added.
In 2020, Russia and Ukraine accounted for 3 percent of global tourism spending. UNWTO estimated that at least SR55.5 billion ($14 billion) in global tourism receipts would be lost if the conflict persists.
In an assessment by UNWTO on the impact of the war, it stated that “though it is early to assess the impact on international tourism, the military offensive of the Russian Federation on Ukraine represents a downside risk that could delay a still weak and uneven recovery of international tourism, despite the increasing number of destinations easing restrictions.”
On the road to recovery
Sojern Middle East and Africa Managing Director Stewart Smith said that the company had observed that neighboring countries in Eastern Europe provide aid and support to Ukraine rather than promoting their destinations to tourists.
Sojern, a digital marketing platform that both the UNWTO and the Pacific Asia Travel Association rely on for their travel and tourism recovery research, stated that flight searches for Asia-Pacific dropped 12 percent in 2022 compared to 2019.
Smith said that several destinations do not want to miss out on tourist opportunities during their peak season. Therefore, they continued to invest in tourism support, albeit less than usual.
Through co-op marketing, Sojern partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism and demonstrated its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s properties.
This year, the company saw a 2,000 percent increase in travel intent from Oceania, particularly Australia and New Zealand. However, there were more travel restrictions in that region than today, and it was much more difficult to travel to Europe from Oceania.
According to Sojern data, flight searches in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased by 46 percent in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Also, year-over-year flight searches to Europe were more than 200 percent higher in March 2022 than they were at the corresponding time last year, Sojern reported.
While the conflict led to uncertainty, hotel and flight bookings in the first quarter of 2022 and April onwards showed continued promise.
Germany faces $5.4bn a year hit from Russian gas sanctions: Report
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters
BERLIN: Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra €5 billion ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.
In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfill supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.
Welt am Sonntag reported that Economy Minister Robert Habeck estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, which would currently cost about €3.5 billion a year. Further costs arise from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility which Habeck ordered on Wednesday, it said.
The paper also said the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and end customers in the form of a gas levy from October.
The economy ministry declined to comment on the scale of costs incurred, Welt am Sonntag said, and no one at the ministry replied immediately to an emailed request to comment.