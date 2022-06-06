You are here

  • Home
  • Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg

Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg

Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg
The report added that most of Saudi Arabia’s long-term customers from Asia are expected to take their full contracted supply. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6emn

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg

Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Some Asian buyers are keen to buy more Saudi Arabian crude, even after the Kingdom which is the world’s biggest exporter of oil hiked the prices, Bloomberg reported citing company officials familiar with the matter.

According to these company officials, who wished to stay anonymous, at least two refiners intend to ask for more July-loading volumes.

The report added that most of Saudi Arabia’s long-term customers from Asia are expected to take their full contracted supply as refining profits have surged.

According to the Bloomberg report, several Asian nations like Japan and South Korea will be more keen on Saudi Arabian oil, as these countries have already shunned Russian oil following the Ukrainian invasion.

Even though India and China are willing buyers, some Chinese processors are expected to take Venezuelan and Iranian flows.

The report further added that refineries are expected to submit requests for July volumes from Saudi Arabia by Monday, and they will be informed about their allocations by the end of this week.

Topics: economy Oil Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
Business & Economy
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell

Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell

Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 11 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market rose for a second day on Monday on the back of continued growth in the non-oil private sector in May, boosting investor sentiment.

The main index, TASI, gained 0.72 percent to 12,747 and Nomu advanced 0.04 percent to 22,556 as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi time.

Anaam International Holding Group climbed 4.83 percent, leading the gainers; Saudi Cement Co. slipped 3.33 percent, leading the market fallers.

Other fallers included Yamama Cement Co., which lost 0.98 percent and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., which declined 2.49 percent.

Among the gainers on the list, Saudi Industrial Export Co. added 1.33 percent, and Anaam International Holding Group edged up 4.97 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.52 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. appreciated 0.62 percent

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.25 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 1.47 percent.

Shares of telecom giants stc and Zain KSA gained 0.59 percent and 0.15 percent, respectively

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.49 percent.

In the energy sector, Brent crude rose 0.28 percent to reach $120.06 per barrel, while US WTI crude gained 0.31 percent to $119.24 per barrel as of 10:11 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi economy to grow 7 percent in 2022, ahead of other GCC countries: World Bank report
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to grow 7 percent in 2022, ahead of other GCC countries: World Bank report
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg

Italy’s De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO

Italy’s De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Italy’s De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO

Italy’s De Nora to brave volatile markets with June IPO
  • De Nora’s flotation would be the first major Milan IPO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Italy’s Industrie De Nora said it plans to list in Milan in June, confident in investor interest for its business supporting the decarbonization and green energy transition despite volatile markets.

De Nora makes components to produce green hydrogen and is a leading manufacturer of electrodes used in electrochemical applications as well as of systems for water filtration and waste water treatment.

Reuters reported exclusively on Sunday that De Nora planned to list a minority stake on the Milan bourse this month.

The company said in a statement on Monday the offering would consist both of newly issued shares and the sale of shares held by current shareholders, the De Nora family and Italian gas grid operator Snam.

The global market for initial public offerings (IPOs) has suffered a major setback due to the Ukraine war, with its implications of slower economic growth and record-high inflation, as well as rising interest rates.

Consultancy EY calculated IPO proceeds in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa in the first quarter fell by 68 percent year on year as many IPO candidates froze their listing plans until they had more clarity on the economic outlook.

De Nora’s flotation would be the first major Milan IPO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

On Sunday, one of the sources said De Nora was confident it could still go for the valuation target it had at the beginning of the year.

In February Reuters had reported the deal could value the group at up to 5 billion euros, including debt.

De Nora said Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs would act as joint global coordinators, as well as joint bookrunners together with BofA Securities, Mediobanca and UniCredit .

Topics: economy IPO Italy Investors

Related

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn
Business & Economy
Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto scam losses top $1bn

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto scam losses top $1bn
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto scam losses top $1bn

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto scam losses top $1bn
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Monday, rising by 4.90 percent to $31,188.36 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,880.47 up by 4.01 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Losses from crypto scams top $1 billion since 2021

More than 46,000 people have reported losing over $1 billion in crypto to scams since the start of 2021, according to the latest FTC Consumer Protection Data Spotlight.

Data Spotlight reported a 60-fold increase in reported crypto scam losses in 2021 over 2018 with a median individual loss of $2,600.

As there is no bank or other entity to report suspicious transactions before they happen, people are still confused about how cryptocurrency works, and since crypto transfers cannot be reversed, certain characteristics of cryptocurrency may explain why it’s popular with criminals and con artists, according to the FTC.

Yuga Labs confirms hack of discord server

Yuga Labs reported that the Bored Ape Yacht Club Discord server was hacked Saturday, with the attacker making off with 200 Ethereum worth of NFTs. The 200 Ethereum is worth $360,000.

The project’s community manager, Boris Vagner, was duped when his Discord account was compromised, and the attacker posted phishing links in the BAYC and another related metaverse project, Otherside’s Discord channels.

The hack first came to light through Twitter user NFTherder, who also estimated that 145 Ethereum, or approximately $260,000, was stolen along with the NFTs, traced back to four different wallets, Coindesk reported.

Yuga Labs has been impersonated three times in recent months to steal users’ funds, said Coindesk.

The first happened on April 1 when Mutant Ape Yacht Club #8662 was stolen through a phishing link posted on the project’s Discord. The second occurred on April 25 when Bored Ape Yacht Club accounts posted fake links to an Otherside minting, Coindesk added.

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin scam NFT

Related

Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Binance Labs raises $500m investment fund
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Binance Labs raises $500m investment fund

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market gained on Sunday as the non-oil private sector continued to grow in May in spite of rising output costs.

The main index, TASI, closed 0.40 percent higher at 12,656 , while the parallel market, Nomu, closed 1.30 percent lower at  22,547.

Qatar's stock exchanges gained in line with Saudi Arabia, as the QSI index gained 0.1 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX index and Oman’s MSX30 index both declined 0.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index dropped 0.2 percent.

In the energy sector, Brent crude rose 0.68 percent to reach $120.53 per barrel, while WTI crude gained 0.62 percent to $119.61 per barrel as of 9:00 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Aseer Trading, Tourism, Industry, Agriculture, Real Estate and Contracting Co. announced changing its name to Sinad Holding Co.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. has recommended a dividend of SR4.50 for 2021.

Shareholders of Enma AlRawabi Co. rejected the proposal to distribute SR0.50 per share as cash dividends for 2021.

Saudi Advanced Industries Co. has named Abdullah AlJuraish as chairman and Abdullah AlHomaidi as vice chairman of the board.

Alujain Holding Corp.’s board plans to distribute SR1.5 in cash dividends for the first half of 2022.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. declared SR1.5 in cash dividends for the first half of 2022.

Shareholders of Sadr Logistics Co. have endorsed the board's recommendation to not distribute cash dividends for 2021.

FAS Labs, Arabian Centres-Alhokair joint venture, signed an agreement to sell 35 percent stake in FAS Finance to valU, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes.

Calendar

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO retail subscription

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU Stock Market share prices trading

Related

Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
TASI edges up, Nomu down; Anaam Holding leads gainers: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI edges up, Nomu down; Anaam Holding leads gainers: Closing bell

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers
Updated 06 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers

India In-Focus — Shares fall; Factory explosion kills 10; UniCredit considering India as it widens search for buyers
Updated 06 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell on Monday dragged by technology and metal stocks, while global investor mood turned cautious ahead of key US economic growth data and central bank rate decisions in Europe and India this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.65 percent at 16,475.65, as of 0404 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.68 percent to 55,384.47.

Both indexes saw volatile moves last week, but still clocked their third straight week of advances with gains of around 1.5 percent each.

10 people killed in India factory explosion

At least 10 people were killed and 22 injured in an explosion at an electronics factory in northern India’s Hapur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The accident happened at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, about 60 km from the capital, New Delhi, police spokesman Surendra Singh said.

“The firm was registered to manufacture electronic equipment and what chemicals were being used is now being investigated,” Singh said.

Industrial accidents are common in India and often blamed on people flouting safety norms, as well as lax inspection by government officials.

UniCredit widens search for buyers

Italian bank UniCredit has widened its search for a buyer for its Russian business beyond local investors, as it steps up efforts to leave the country, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

UniCredit held talks with local bidders, but escalating western sanctions have hampered those efforts, prompting an extension of the search to include countries such as China and India where one of the sources said buyers could be open to a bargain.

The second source said that discussions with potential investors were taking place but did not name them.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel told analysts in May that the sanctions had progressively reduced the chances of a deal with a Russian buyer, and “the window has become quite small.”

Investors in China, India or Turkey — countries that have not backed sanctions against Russia — could be interested in assets whose price has been lowered by the flight of western firms following the war in Ukraine.

UniCredit is among Europe’s banks with the largest exposure to Russia, where it runs the country’s 14th-largest lender.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: economy India Inflation Oil global supply chain

Related

Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister
Business & Economy
Egypt in talks with India on wheat-for-goods swap deal to fight shortage: Minister
Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export

Latest updates

Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41
Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41
Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg
Asian buyers seek more Saudi crude despite massive price hike: Bloomberg
Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator
Dubai police honor expat for handing in million dirhams cash found in building elevator
Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer
Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer
Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell
Saudi stocks rise following a boost to investor sentiment: Opening bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.