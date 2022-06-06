You are here

Palestinians protest against soaring prices ahead of strike

Palestinian protesters have demanded that tax exemptions be extended to other basic staples. (AFP)
Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters

  • Surge in food and energy prices seen across the world in recent weeks has hit the West Bank hard
HEBRON, West Bank: Palestinian police made a number of arrests on Monday as protests against soaring prices for food and other necessities spread a day ahead of a planned strike to demand action from the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority.
Lawyers said at least nine people had been detained and police removed a number of tents set up in the street by protesters, who are calling for a general strike in Hebron, a city in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
A spokesman for the Palestinian security services did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
“We urge the government to intervene to put an end to this mad hike in prices,” said Rami Al-Jnaidi, one of the organizers of the protest.
“If the government is unable or is unwilling to intervene, we will be calling for its departure,” he said.
The surge in food and energy prices seen across the world in recent weeks has hit the West Bank hard, adding to tensions in an area which has seen weeks of violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians.
As the war in Ukraine has sent commodities prices surging, the cost of basic food items such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil has gone up by as much as 30 percent since March, according to merchants and protesters.
Official figures released by the Palestinian Central Statistics Bureau put the increase at between 15 and 18 percent.
The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, already exempted wheat from tax rises introduced in February and says it has been monitoring markets closely to prevent manipulation of market prices.
Protesters have demanded that tax exemptions be extended to other basic staples but the Authority’s room for maneuver is limited by budget constraints. It has yet to pay the May salaries of tens of thousands of civil servants.

Iran to face censure amid stalled nuclear talks

Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

  • The coordinator of the talks, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, warned in a tweet this weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was ‘shrinking’
  • A key sticking point of the negotiations is Tehran’s demand for Washington to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the official US list of terror groups
VIENNA: Major European countries and the United States are expected to seek to censure Iran as the UN atomic watchdog started meeting on Monday with talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal stalled.
The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany is a sign of their growing impatience as diplomats warn the window to save the landmark agreement is closing.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors meets Monday through Friday in Vienna.
If the resolution urging Iran to “cooperate fully” with the IAEA is adopted, it will be the first motion censuring Iran since June 2020.
Talks to revive the accord started in April 2021 with the aim of bringing the United States back into the deal, lifting sanctions and getting Iran to scale back its stepped-up nuclear program.
The 2015 landmark deal — promising Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs in its nuclear program — started to fall apart in 2018 when the then US president Donald Trump withdrew from it.
Talks to revive the agreement have stalled in recent months.
The coordinator of the talks, the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell, warned in a tweet this weekend that the possibility of returning to the accord was “shrinking.”
In a report late last month, the IAEA said it still had questions that were “not clarified” regarding traces of enriched uranium previously found at three sites, which Iran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.
“The agency remains ready to re-engage without delay with Iran to resolve these matters,” IAEA head Rafael Grossi said in his opening statement to the board.
“I hope that as a result of the deliberations of the board this week, we will come out of this with a sense of commitment to solve these things once and for all — because as I said, this it not going to disappear,” he told reporters later Monday.
Iran will reject the resolution, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV.
“Not only do we not view the resolution as constructive, but we believe it will have a negative impact both on the general direction of our cooperation with the IAEA and on our negotiations,” he said.
Kelsey Davenport, an expert with the Arms Control Association, told AFP a resolution was “necessary to send a message that there are consequences for stonewalling the agency and failing to meet safeguards obligations.”
“There is no excuse for Iran’s continued failure to provide meaningful cooperation with the agency’s investigation,” she said.
China and Russia — who with Britain, France and Germany are parties to the Iran nuclear deal — have warned that any resolution could disrupt the negotiation process.
Despite the tensions, negotiations are unlikely to fall apart, said Clement Therme, associate researcher at the Rasanah International Institute for Iranian Studies.
“Given the war in Ukraine, the Europeans are not ready to trigger a new crisis with Iran when they are already dealing with a crisis with Russia” which invaded its neighbor in February, he said.
The resolution would be worded “in a way that does not close the door to further negotiations,” said Therme.
A key sticking point of the negotiations is Tehran’s demand for Washington to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran’s military, from the official US list of terror groups.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to do so ahead of tough November midterm elections.
According to the latest IAEA report, the Islamic republic now has 43.1 kilogrammes (95 pounds) of 60-percent-enriched uranium.
If enriched to 90 percent, this could be used to make a bomb in under 10 days, Davenport warned in a report last week.
“Weaponizing would still take one to two years, but that process would be more difficult to detect and disrupt once Iran moved the weapons-grade uranium from its declared enrichment facilities,” Davenport said.
Iran has always denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon.
Grossi told reporters on Monday that it would be “a matter of just a few weeks” before Iran could get enough material needed for a nuclear weapon if they continued to develop their program.

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries

Updated 06 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi said that “the capabilities of Egypt (in vaccine production) are available to the African brothers”
  • Egypt signed a partnership agreement with China last year to manufacture the Chinese Sinovac vaccine in Egypt
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has announced an Egyptian initiative to provide 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to African countries, in coordination with the African Union.

During his participation in the dialogue session of the African health medical conference and exhibition “African Health ExCon,” El-Sisi said that “the capabilities of Egypt are available to the African brothers.”

El-Sisi was speaking at the launch of the conference, held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (Al-Manara Center for International Conferences) in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo.

More than 400 members from the Chamber of Health Care and a number of international and local companies will participate in the conference.

Egypt signed a partnership agreement with China last year to manufacture the Chinese “Sinovac” vaccine in Egypt, and began producing the vaccine at the end of last June through the “Vaccera” Vaccine Company, owned by the Egyptian government, which enables it to produce one million doses a day.

Egypt said at the time that it was keen to localize the vaccine industry, not only to meet the needs of its citizens but also to export to the African continent.

Bahaa Zeidan, head of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement and Medical Supply, said that the president’s directives are in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, and support the existence of a dialogue platform between African countries to exchange experiences. He added that its objectives are consistent with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 to promote sustainable development for African peoples.

Zeidan said that El-Sisi’s directives to form a strategic reserve for all medical needs — whether for devices, medicines or laboratory supplies — had a great impact in tackling the coronavirus crisis and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian war that affected supply chains worldwide.

“In Africa, we need support to build the health sector on the continent, and the pandemic that we all faced has given us a very big lesson to learn from,” Constantino Chiunga, Zimbabwean vice president and minister of health, said during the conference.

“We need to learn, through our presence in Egypt, how Egypt’s experience was, how it was able to deal with diseases that come with water, and how it managed to tackle these problems,” he said.

Iranian pensioners protest against high living costs — reports

Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Pensioners protested in Iran on Monday against soaring living costs, according to Fars news agency and social media reports, in a further challenge to authorities grappling with weeks of unrest.
Demonstrators shouted “our expenses are in dollars, our income in rials” in the northwestern city of Tabriz, the semi-official agency reported.
“About 1,000 retirees gathered to protest peacefully and were escorted by the police” in the city, Fars added.
Social media posts also purported to show crowds in Qazvin, Shiraz, Shushtar and other cities, many shouting slogans against the government and President Ebrahim Raisi’s economic management.
The Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Security said on Sunday it was increasing pensions by 57.4 percent to 55.8 million Iranian rials ($177) a month. But pensioners say it is too little too late to cope with years of inflation.
Iran has seen a string of protests in recent weeks against rising food prices and following a deadly building collapse, which demonstrators blamed on negligence and corruption.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed some of the unrest on “foreign enemies” seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic.
On Monday, The Tasvir1500 Persian-language Twitter account published videos of demonstrators in Tabriz shouting “Death to Raisi” and “Leave Palestine alone, think of us for a bit,” suggesting the government should focus more on domestic issues.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of those videos or when they were taken.

Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Updated 06 June 2022
AP

  • US-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel have been stalled for months amid disagreement within Lebanon over how big the disputed area is
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government invited on Monday a US envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border to return to Beirut as soon as possible to work out an agreement amid rising tensions along the border.
The invitation for Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the US State Department, came a day after Israel set up an oil rig at its designated location at the Karish field, which Israel says is part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone. Lebanon insists it is in a disputed area.
The US-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel have been stalled for months amid disagreement within Lebanon over how big the disputed area is.
Lebanon is home to the heavily armed militant Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran and has fought several wars with Israel. Hezbollah has also warned it would use its weapons to protect Lebanon’s business rights.
On Sunday, Lebanon warned Israel not to start drilling in the Karish field and President Michel Aoun said maritime border negotiations have not ended, adding that any move by Israel will be considered “a provocation and hostile act.”
Aoun’s office said Lebanon formally informed the United Nations in February that Karish is part of the disputed area and that the UN Security Council should prevent Israel from drilling there in order “to avoid steps that could form a threat to international peace and security.”
The Israeli energy ministry confirmed that the oil rig arrived Sunday, after a five-week sail from Singapore. The ministry said that the Karish field is projected to provide half of Israel’s demand for natural gas and will allow greater exports to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.
Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said in an interview on Monday with Army Radio that the field was “entirely in undisputed territory” and called on Lebanon to return to indirect negotiations.
“It’s not even (above) the southern line that Lebanon submitted to the United Nations. Even according to the United Nations, it’s not in Lebanon,” she said. Elharrar added that the Israeli defense ministry is taking the necessary steps to protect the rig, without elaborating further.
On Monday, the office of Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that he has agreed with Aoun to invite Hochstein to return to Beirut for talks on the border dispute and “to work on concluding them as soon as possible in order to prevent any escalation that will not serve the stability that the region is currently witnessing.”
Israel and Lebanon, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with an economic crisis.
Last year, the Lebanese delegation — a mix of army generals and professionals — offered a new map that pushes for an additional 1,430 square kilometers.
An official at the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said “Karish is a natural gas reservoir within Israel’s UN-recognized exclusive economic zone.” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said that the Lebanese themselves had recognized it as Israeli waters in the past.

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts

Jim Fitton, left, and Volker Waldmann outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (File/AP)
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

  • Jim Fitton and the German national, Volker Waldman, were arrested in Baghdad airport on March 20 after airport security discovered the items in their luggage
BAGHDAD: A British citizen was sentenced by an Iraqi court to 15 years in prison on charges of smuggling artifacts out of the country, in a case that has attracted international attention.
The verdict handed down to retired geologist Jim Fitton shocked the court in Baghdad, including his defense attorney.
A German national tried with Fitton was found not to have criminal intent in the case and will be released.
“I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, told The Associated Press.
Judge Jabir Abd Jabir found that by picking up the items, found to be artefacts dating older than 200 years according to a technical government investigation, and intending to transport them out of the country, Fitton had criminal intent to smuggle them.
The judge did not consider Soud’s arguments that laid out Fitton’s ignorance of Iraqi laws and the value of the items he pitched up. Fitton and the German national, Volker Waldman, were arrested in Baghdad airport on March 20 after airport security discovered the items in their luggage. They had been part of a tourism expedition across the country’s ancient sites. Their case has received international attention at a time when Iraq hopes to boost its nascent tourism sector.
Waldman’s defense team has said the German tourist had been carrying the pieces for Fitton but that he did not pick them up from the site. Both men are charged with smuggling based on the country’s antiquities laws, and could potentially face the death penalty. However, officials have said that was only a remote possibility.
Soud said he intents to appeal the sentence immediately. It is not clear if Fitton can serve out his sentence in his home country, this would require a bilateral agreement between Iraq and the UK.

