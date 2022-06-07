Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 

You are here

The request to offer almost 10.6 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange was approved by CMA. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchise firm Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, has got the necessary regulatory approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 42 percent stake.

The request to offer almost 10.6 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange was approved by the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday, according to a statement.

CMA also gave the green light for the IPO of Saudi Networkers Services Co. as well as the direct listing of Future Care Trading Co. on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

Saudi Networkers, which offers telecom, engineering, and technology consulting services, is looking to float 25 percent of its capital, representing 1.5 million shares.

RIYADH: Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the outlook of the property and malls divisions of Dubai-based Emaar, the firm has announced.

The international credit rating agency has changed the outlook to stable from negative for both Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls Management.

Emaar Properties has retained its Baa3 long-term issuer rating, while Emaar Malls Management keeps its Baa2 grade.

Emaar Properties

The rating action comes on the back of the company’s strong financial performance over the past quarter, vice president- senior analyst said. 

Lahlou Meksaoui added the rating is also a “reflection of the improved macroeconomic prospects for the Emirate of Dubai as well as better operating conditions for the local real estate sector.”

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, Emaar Properties has recorded a strong revenue growth which is attributed to the accelerated pace of construction.

Emaar Malls Management

Improved macroeconomic outlook for Dubai has also contributed to the credit agency’s decision to change the outlook to stable from negative. 

During 2021 and first quarter of 2022, a 92 percent occupancy and recovery in tenant sales have led to higher rental revenues across the firm’s malls.

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties

Saudi Arabia, Indonesia agree to boost investment ties
  • Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in Middle East
  • Saudi Arabia invested around $24.6bn in Indonesia between 2016-2021
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia on Tuesday agreed to promote stronger investment ties during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Jakarta.

The Kingdom is Indonesia’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and between 2016 and 2021 invested around $24.6 billion in the southeast Asian country. Bilateral trade volume was $5.5 billion in 2021, showcasing an increase of more than 40 percent on the previous year.

Prince Faisal was in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday for meetings with Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo and Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, with whom he discussed ways to further boost investment ties.

“The Kingdom is very, very committed to exploring all these opportunities. We see a lot of potential in Indonesia, there’s a lot of potential in the Kingdom,” the prince said in a joint press conference with Marsudi. “We are on the right track to further strengthen this relationship.”

The visit comes as Indonesia seeks to increase its exports, including passenger cars, and palm oil.

“We agreed to promote stronger collaboration between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Indonesia Investment Authority,” Marsudi told reporters, adding that the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country was looking to Saudi investment in solar power plants, the lithium battery industry, and development of hydropower.

“I do hope that we can expedite the implementation of all plans of investment,” she said.

The meeting in Jakarta marked the ministers’ third in the last six months.

Saudi-Indonesian ties have received a boost in recent years, following King Salman’s 12-day visit to the country, during which a range of cooperation agreements were signed.

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
RIYADH: The Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million ($133 million) from Arab National Bank.

Proceeds will be used to “finance the working capital of one of the company’s projects,” the Dammam-based firm said in a bourse filing.

The company, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of the listing, the pipes manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell
RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Tuesday, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

The main index, TASI, was down 1.2 percent to close at 12,662 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

TASI was weighed down by a 1.9 percent drop in its largest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, as well as a 2.4 percent loss in Riyad Bank.

Oil giant Aramco also contributed to the fall with a decline of 1.22 percent, amid trading of almost 3.4 million shares.

Al Sagr Insurance added 5.3 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi insurer Bupa Arabia recorded the biggest drop of 3 percent.

Among the top movers in today’s session, chemical major SABIC was down 1.5 percent, and Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, edged 0.2 percent lower.

Shares of Saudi Real Estate Co., known as AlAKARIA, lost 1.9 percent after the developer announced that the first two phases of Al Akaria Park had been fully reserved.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.19 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.2 a barrel as of 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion
RIYADH: Egypt’s Benya Group is looking to increase its capital by $150 million through a private placement during the ongoing quarter, CEO Ahmed Mekky told CNBC Arabia.

The move from the information technology provider is a step toward expansion in Africa.

Mekky added there will be another capital increase at the beginning of next year, in addition to two initial public offerings in Egypt and a foreign market.

