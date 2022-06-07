Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Almar Food gets CMA approval for IPO 

RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchise firm Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan, has got the necessary regulatory approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 42 percent stake.

The request to offer almost 10.6 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange was approved by the Capital Market Authority on Tuesday, according to a statement.

CMA also gave the green light for the IPO of Saudi Networkers Services Co. as well as the direct listing of Future Care Trading Co. on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

Saudi Networkers, which offers telecom, engineering, and technology consulting services, is looking to float 25 percent of its capital, representing 1.5 million shares.