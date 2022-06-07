Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

RIYADH: Palestine-based digital loyalty and gamification platform Gamiphy raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Kuwait-based venture capital firm Al Muhallab VC.

The company helps businesses to launch customer loyalty programs as well as boost conversion and retention with branded games and live commerce.

“This funding round is timely to fuel our global growth and support our brand positioning as a global leader in providing a much-needed service for retail operators,” Aws Al-Nabulsi, Gamiphy’s founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to grow its current operations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as expand in Brazil and the US.