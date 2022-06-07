You are here

  • Home
  • Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 

The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.
The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6tdk3

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition has approved the acquisition of 75 percent of Jeddah-based Agriculture Machinery and Materials Co. by Agrimatco, a Cyprus-based agricultural company.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 49 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, an 88-percent jump from a year ago.

The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia acquisition Agriculture

Related

GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products
Business & Economy
GAC approves joint venture to manufacture polymer products

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Group, the regional operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, has added Morgan Stanley to work on a planned initial public offering that could raise $1 billion.

The planned IPO of the firm, which is backed by Saudi Public Investment Fund, could value the firm at around $8 billion, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources. 

Morgan Stanley will work alongside First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs and SNB Capital for the IPO of the food company, with Rothschild & Co. as its financial adviser. 

Americana is preparing for a dual listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: Americana Group Morgan Stanley Pizza Hut KFC

Related

PIF-backed KFC and Pizza Hut operator picks banks for Riyadh-Abu Dhabi dual listing: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
PIF-backed KFC and Pizza Hut operator picks banks for Riyadh-Abu Dhabi dual listing: Bloomberg

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese-based super app Toters raised $15 million in a series B funding round from International Finance Corporation, March Holding, and B&Y Ventures.

The company began as a food delivery platform before transforming into a super app that offers several services including payment and financial transactions.

Toters will use its newly acquired funds to strengthen its presence in current markets as well as expand its operations in Iraq, according to Wamda.

Topics: Toters Lebanon

Related

Saudi food delivery platform Jahez eyes full acquisition of The Chefz
Business & Economy
Saudi food delivery platform Jahez eyes full acquisition of The Chefz

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round

Palestine SaaS startup Gamiphy raises $1.5m in pre-series A funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestine-based digital loyalty and gamification platform Gamiphy raised $1.5 million in a pre-series A funding round led by Kuwait-based venture capital firm Al Muhallab VC.

The company helps businesses to launch customer loyalty programs as well as boost conversion and retention with branded games and live commerce.

“This funding round is timely to fuel our global growth and support our brand positioning as a global leader in providing a much-needed service for retail operators,” Aws Al-Nabulsi, Gamiphy’s founder and CEO said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to grow its current operations in the Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as expand in Brazil and the US.

Topics: Gamiphy

Related

Special Female app developers launch business startups, praise Apple’s support
Saudi Arabia
Female app developers launch business startups, praise Apple’s support
Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m
Business & Economy
Egyptian health insurance startup Nice Deer raises $1m

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg

Exxon, Total likely to win stakes in multi-billion dollar Qatari project: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gas companies ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies are likely to win stakes in a multi-billion dollar project aimed at uplifting Qatar’s gas exports, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. 

The state-owned petroleum company Qatar Energy could announce the decision by this weekend, with firms including Shell also involved in the bidding war.

The Qatari project comes as Europe speeds to cut off Russian oil supply in response to Moscow’s war with Ukraine.

Topics: ExxonMobil TotalEnergies Qatar Qatar Energy

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Exxon safely contains fire at refinery; Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges higher; Exxon safely contains fire at refinery; Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism
Updated 07 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Nour El Shaeri

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism
Updated 07 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: Saudi efforts to promote sustainable tourism are remarkable, said Anita Mendiratta, special adviser to the UN World Tourism Organization's secretary-general.
Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, she said: “AlUla, as an example, is remarkable, and how it’s recognizing that sustainability is not just about green and blue, it’s about cultural sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, and economic sustainability.”
“Unless cultural conservation and community are in (a) balance, you can never have a truly sustainable development environment,” Mendiratta added.
She said the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector with sustainability at its heart can be used as a global case study.
Top officials from all over the world are gathered in Saudi Arabia for the meeting to discuss the changing trends in global tourism in a post-pandemic world.
Expressing optimism over the sector's future, Mendiratta said tourism has proven to be an industry interdependent on global health care, employment, and environment.
“There is a great deal of momentum and confidence, but very importantly we have learned through the last two years that tourism is not just an integrated and interconnected industry, it is interdependent,” she said.
“Whatever the shocks, we can always sustain shocks and come through them stronger.
“We don’t need to build back better, we need to build forward better, we need to make sure that there is no going back to normal, there is no back and there is no normal,” she added.
 “Otherwise, we are not doing it in a way that mother nature is teaching us. We’ve had two years to think about this, we need to make sure we don’t waste that time,” Mendiratta stressed.
The official also highlighted the UN’s commitment to the sustainable development goals and her organization’s efforts in rebuilding a post-pandemic world through sustainable measures.
“We look, therefore, for global travel and tourism as being a key part of development of the world once again as we all re-emerge from this very challenging time,” she said.
She lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in promoting tourism and making it central to its Vision 2030 strategy.
“It is recognizing the impact that tourism can have at economic, social and cultural and environmental levels in so many ways through all the initiatives,” she said.
Mendiratta said the UNWTO’s clean environment goal does not have an end. It is a constant process because as the world develops and rebuilds, it must do so in a way that will never be damaged again, she added.

Topics: UNWTO116

Related

International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117 million: UNWTO graphic
Business & Economy
International tourist arrivals in Q1 2022 soar 182% to 117 million: UNWTO

Latest updates

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage
Marathon dhow race seeks to preserve ancient Gulf heritage
English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes
English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes
Saudia implements operational plan to transport Hajj pilgrims
Saudia implements operational plan to transport Hajj pilgrims
’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia
’No choice’: The Ukrainians forced to flee to Russia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.