Oracle’s acquisition of Cerner to transform healthcare delivery

Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

Hyundai Motor Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the distributors of Hyundai in the western region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their hard work and efforts, especially during Ramadan.

Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with certificates of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.

Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, for this symbolic act of appreciation.

Hasan Ba Ashan, who has been working at Nobels International Schools for the past nine years, currently drives a Hyundai County school bus. He said: “Driving students in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I am so proud of it as I felt that I am helping the new generation in building their future.”

Ba Ashan added: “I feel proud to be chosen by Hyundai, and I would like to thank them for such an initiative.”

Mohamed Akram Nayen, a truck driver at the Arab Supply Co., has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 16 years; he currently drives a Hyundai HD65 truck.

“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to others. I am proud of my job as I did my best to deliver food to the fasting people in Ramadan. I feel honored to be recognized by Hyundai,” he said.

Working as a Hyundai HD72 driver at Segala Group for the past nine years, Foad Jebreel feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help people get the medications they need by delivering our group’s pharmaceutical products on time, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting.” When asked to comment on Hyundai’s gesture to honor drivers, he said: “I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”

This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.