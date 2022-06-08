You are here

Saudi Steel Pipe names new chairman, reappoints Lamazares as CEO

Saudi Steel Pipes Co. has named Mohamed Al-Shayea as its new board chairman. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Steel Pipes Co. has named Mohamed Al-Shayea as its new board chairman, succeeding Ahmed Al-Debasi in the role later this month.

The pipe manufacturer added that Mariano Armengol Lamazares will continue serving the company as CEO and managing director, according to a bourse filing.

Carlos Ferreyra will take on the role of board vice chairman, as well as secretary of the board for the new term

Topics: Appointment Saudi Tadawul

TASI edges up as Moody's affirms Saudi Arabia's 'A' rating: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market opened higher on Wednesday after credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index added 0.54 percent to 12,731, while the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.2 percent to 22,277 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

This was driven by gains in some of TASI’s biggest weights, with oil giant Aramco rising 0.9 percent and the biggest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, adding 0.7 percent.

Further in the financial sector, shares of the Kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank surged 1.7 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry saw a 0.7 percent rise in its share price after obtaining Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million ($133 million).

Saudi Industrial Development Co. added 2.3 percent to lead the gainers in early trading, while Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan recorded the biggest drop of almost 2.2 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices edged up ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude crossing $121 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.01 at 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market dropped on Tuesday to lead the fall in the Gulf, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in the gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

On a different note, credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom's rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The main TASI index ended its three-day winning streak to close 1.24 percent lower at 12,662 and the parallel market Nomu declined nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

Fellow stock exchanges including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all recorded losses, ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX lost 1.22 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.6 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude rising to near $121 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.03 as of 8:47 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the region, got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 41.7 percent stake

Saudi Networkers Services Co. and Future Care Trading Co. received approval from CMA for a direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million from Arab National Bank to finance a project

Shareholders of Theeb Rent a Car Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2022

TASI-listed Abo Moati for Bookstores opened a new showroom in Al-Ahsa with almost SR2 million investment

Alinma Bank appointed two audit committee members – Haitham Alshaikhmubarak and Othman Altwaijri

Calendar

June 8, 2022

Saudi Aramco will distribute SR0.3189 per share in dividends for the first quarter of 2022

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU share trading

Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper

RIYADH: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as an uptick in the dollar and Treasury yields limited bullion’s appeal, with investors looking ahead to US inflation data for more direction on interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,848.75 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, while US gold futures were flat at $1,851.20.

Palladium up

Platinum dipped 0.1 percent to $1,009.85 an ounce while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $2,000.19. 

Silver eased 0.3 percent to $22.14.

Corn gains

Chicago corn gained more ground on Wednesday, with strong demand and higher prices in the physical market lifting futures for a third straight session to a one-week high.

Wheat fell for a second session, but losses were limited by diminishing prospects of an increase in exports from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.2 percent at $7.65-3/4 a bushel, as of 0249 GMT, after climbing to its highest since May 31 at $7.68-1/4 a bushel. 

Wheat slipped 0.5 percent to $10.66-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9 percent to $17.44-1/4 a bushel.

Copper rises due to demand optimism

Copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, as declining inventories and demand optimism due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China lent support, although a firmer US dollar kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $9,716 a ton, as of 0203 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai rose 0.2 percent to $10,920.76 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodity CORN Gold silver

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on US oil inventories, with crude futures supported by tight supplies and recovering fuel demand as China’s top cities relax COVID-19 curbs.

Brent crude futures for August rose 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $120.79 a barrel by 0012 GMT after closing at the highest since May 31 on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $119.65 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2 percent, after reaching its highest settlement since March 8 on Tuesday.

High fuel prices could erode public support for energy transition: Chevron CEO

Europe’s plan to double down on renewable fuels in response to rising fuel costs could have the unintended short-term effect of increasing prices and slowing down the energy transition, Chevron Corp. CEO Michael Wirth said on Tuesday.

“That can erode the public support that will be necessary for the energy transition,” Wirth said. “There is a bit of a paradox that I observe.”

Fuel prices have been soaring around the world amid declining investments in fossil fuel projects. Prices have accelerated since sanctions were imposed this year against energy exporter Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Gasoline and diesel prices are a top electoral topic in different countries of the world, including US Congressional elections and a Brazil presidential run, both later this year.

A persistent period of US diesel at $6 per gallon and natural gas prices nearing $10 per million British thermal units could have political implications for policymakers, Wirth said.

“One of the things I worry the most about is a period of high prices that voters begin to identify with energy transition ambitions,” Wirth said.

Repsol in talks to sell 25 percent of oil and gas unit to EIG

EIG is in early discussions with Repsol to buy a slice of the Spanish company’s oil and gas exploration and production business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The US fund is seeking to purchase up to 25 percent of Repsol’s so-called upstream business, the sources said, in a deal that would give the Spanish group cash for its plans to build clean energy capacity such as solar plants and wind farms.

The sources did not give a value for any deal, but analysts have said the upstream business is worth between 14 billion and 18 billion euros ($15 billion and $19 billion), including debt.

The companies began talks after EIG made an unsolicited offer, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the discussions were private. They said talks could take months and there was no guarantee a deal would be reached.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil US Russia

Moody's affirms credit rating of 'A' to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook

RIYADH: Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Saudi Arabia's rating at ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The Saudi national debt management center said in a press release citing Moody’s that the latter expected that Saudi Arabia’s GDP will grow at an average rate of 5 percent in the period 2021-2023, supported by further post-pandemic recovery, progress on economic diversification, capital and development projects, and a further unwinding of oil production cuts.

According to the center, Moody’s added that the growth of financial institutions in the Kingdom highlights the positive impact of the structural measures and reforms taken by the government in the past five years.

The report further noted that the Saudi Arabian government demonstrates an increasingly more fiscal policy framework even during the time of rising oil prices.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi economy Moody's

