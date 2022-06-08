You are here

China In-Focus — Yuan eases; Nike discontinues Run Club App in China

China In-Focus — Yuan eases; Nike discontinues Run Club App in China
Nike plans to provide Chinese runners with an “enhanced and localized solution in the future.” (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday, pressured by market worries over increasingly divergent monetary policy stances between China and other major economies.

The European Central Bank is scheduled to meet on Thursday and markets expect it to confirm an end to bond-buying this month. Its US counterpart is widely expected to raise its benchmark funds rate by 50 basis points next week and again in July.

Before the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s midpoint rate at 6.6634 per dollar, 15 pips firmer than the previous fix, 6.6649.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.6670 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6740 at midday, 28 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Nike says to end Run Club App in China

Nike Inc, the world’s largest sportswear maker, is discontinuing its popular Nike Run Club App in China from Wednesday, the company said, in what is the latest reassessment by a US brand of its offerings to the Chinese market.

The company made the announcement to its mainland China users through the app on Wednesday morning and thanked them for their support.

It did not give a reason for the decision but a company spokesperson told Reuters that it planned to provide Chinese runners with an “enhanced and localized solution in the future.”

China will adopt targeted measures to help foreign trade firms

China’s foreign trade is facing uncertainty and huge pressure due to domestic and external factors, including logistics problems and soaring raw material prices, Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday.

China will adopt targeted measures to lower costs, improve supply chains and help foreign trade firms, Wang told a news conference.

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production

Saudi Arabia cuts oil flows to China despite OPEC+ pledge to accelerate production
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will provide some Chinese buyers with less crude than they asked for next month, despite a pledge by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to speed up production.

Saudi oil giant Aramco normally does not provide buyers a reason why volumes are cut, according to Bloomberg, which added that Aramco did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the matter.

While Chinese buyers are facing a shortfall, those in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and India will get the oil volumes they had sought, with some even getting extra supplies, Bloomberg reported, citing refinery officials who asked not to be identified for information privacy. 

Looking for alternatives to Russian products, many Asian buyers asked Aramco for more oil this week, during the so-called nomination process.

Buyers are still finding Saudi cargoes more affordable than supplies from the North Sea and the US, despite a higher-than-expected increase in prices from the Kingdom.

China and India are big buyers of Russian crudes, even after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project

Chinese contractor wins $974m Madinah tunneling project
Updated 42 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 42 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Construction firm China Railway 18th Bureau Group Co. has been awarded a $974 million contract to build five kilometers of tunnels in the Saudi Arabian city of Madinah.

The project also involves the construction of a pedestrian bridge, according to MEED.

Al-Amida road will serve as an alternative to the current ring road, through expanding the roadway to six lanes, upgrading the Ali Bin Abi Taleb traffic tunnel and connecting Al-Amida to the King Faisal ring road.

Canada’s WSP and US-based Parsons are among consultants working on the project while Rua al-Madinah Holding is the client, MEED said.

Saudi Arabia also witnessed a tunneling project in NEOM, in June, with contracts being awarded for the bored tunneling sections of The Line.

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin

West unlikely to reject Russian energy for years: Vladimir Putin
Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 55 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Russian companies should not start “concreting over their oil-wells” according to Vladimir Putin as he predicted the West will rely on energy from his country for many years.

As the EU currently imports around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, the bloc has pledged to reduce its dependency on Russian oil by 90 percent by the end of 2022. 

The bloc has not made any commitments on gas.

According to the BBC, the Russian president made the statement after attending an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Russian monarch Peter the Great, who fought against Sweden.

The Russian President compared this fight to his invasion of Ukraine, claiming that Peter the Great was taking back territory and that “it is our responsibility also to take back and strengthen.”

Despite US reduction of Russian energy products’ supply as a punishment after the Ukraine invasion, rising global oil and gas prices mean that profits of such companies could have risen in recent months.

“The volume of oil is decreasing on the world market, prices are rising,” President Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs, adding that company profits are rising.

Putin's words came after a US official admitted that Russian profits on energy may be higher now than before the invasion of Ukraine, the BBC said.

Asked at a Senate hearing if Russia could be earning more now from fossil fuels than it was before the war, US energy security envoy Amos Hochstein replied: “I can't deny that.”

 

Asian stocks track global shares lower, US CPI in focus

Asian stocks track global shares lower, US CPI in focus
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING/HONG KONG: Asian shares tracked a global equities sell-off on Friday as rate hike guidance from the European Central Bank and jitters over upcoming US inflation data stoked concerns about global growth, while stocks in China rose on hopes of policy loosening, according to Reuters.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 percent, weighed down by a 1.2 percent drop in resources-heavy Australia and a 1.5 percent retreat in South Korea. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.4 percent.

The fall is set to continue when the European markets open. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.99 percent, German DAX futures were 0.92 percent lower, FTSE futures dropped 0.87 percent.

However, continued strong buying by foreign investors and cautious hopes of regulatory easing on tech firms lifted China stocks on Friday, despite news that the cities of Beijing and Shaanghai were back on COVID-19 alert.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.41 percent, while Hong Kong shares trimmed earlier losses to be off 0.2 percent.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong, which took a heavy hit in early trade, reversed losses to be up 0.9 percent, driven by a change of fortunes in Hong Kong shares of Alibaba , which rose 1.8 percent.

Reuters reported that Chinese authorities has given billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group a tentative green light to revive its initial public offering, following a Bloomberg story that China is considering reviving the IPO.

Despite denials from the company and the securities regulator, investors took it as a sign that a long regulatory crackdown on tech firms is easing, in line with the broad accommodative stance recently from China’s top policymakers.

“It’s a signal that Beijing has come out to tell you that they have shifted from crackdown to support, so there is no longer much uncertainty,” said Jason Hsu, founder and CIO of Rayliant Global Advisers.

“China is now starting to enter an easing circle, which is definitely a good thing for the stock market. Stocks have fallen quite a lot before, so now they will rise again and make up for the losses.I think it is quite something to look forward to.”

China’s factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May due to tight COVID-19 curbs, while consumer inflation also stayed subdued.

That would allow China’s central bank to release more stimulus to prop up the economy even as monetary authorities in most other countries scramble to hose down inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank said it would deliver next month its first interest rate rise since 2011, followed by a potentially larger move in September.

“Global equities came under pressure after the ECB delivered its guidance, and (ECB President Christine) Lagarde noted upside inflation risks,” said analysts at ANZ in a note on Friday.

“And with energy prices still pushing higher, it is not yet clear that inflation has peaked. Fed guidance and policy actions may have to turn more hawkish for longer. Financial markets are nervous.”

Investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 50 basis points next week, especially if US consumer price data on Friday confirms elevated inflation.

The consensus forecast sees a year-over-year inflation rate for May of 8.3 percent, unchanged from April.

Shares on Wall Street tumbled as the market awaited the price data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell more than 2 percent in their biggest daily percentage declines since mid-May.

In currency markets, the US dollar eased 0.2 percentagainst a basket of major currencies, pulling away from its highest level in three weeks ahead of the US inflation report.

On Friday, the two-year yield, which rises with traders’ expectations of higher Fed fund rates, continued its climb to be hover around the highest level since early May. It touched 2.8352 percent compared with a US close of 2.817 percent.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also rose slightly to 3.0568 percent compared with its US close of 3.042 percent on Thursday.

Oil prices eased after parts of Shanghai imposed new lockdown measures. US crude dipped 0.52 percent to $120.88 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.6 percent to $122.38 per barrel.

Gold edged down on Friday and headed for a weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose. Spot gold was traded at $1844.58 per ounce.

Irish universities explore investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Economic City

Irish universities explore investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

  Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar the Economic City, said the aim of the meeting was to encourage Irish educational institutions to establish campuses in KAEC
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City have discussed with a number of Irish universities and other educational organizations the development of investment opportunities in the education sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Other participants in the virtual meeting included Enterprise Ireland — the government agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish enterprises in world markets, and the Arab-Irish Chamber of Commerce. It also featured cooperation from Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache in Ireland, the ministries of education and investment, and the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority.

Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar the Economic City, said that the aim of the meeting was to encourage Irish universities to establish campuses in KAEC, which he described as one of the most important Saudi locations supporting a national initiative to attract more international educational institutions.

He highlighted the pioneering work of KAEC, as represented by the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, along with the capabilities and advanced infrastructure offered by the city and its economic strategy to develop the education sector by attracting prestigious international educational institutions.

The meeting is the first of a series with educational institutions and organizations in various countries in support of efforts by the Saudi Ministry of Education and other government agencies to develop the sector, Piaia said.

Another topic during the meeting was support for the World Academy, which currently hosts more than 600 students. Piaia added that the Economic City also hosts the National Aviation Academy, the Culinary Arts Academy, and the Tamouh Academy, which aims to teach and empower national cadres by developing the capabilities and skills of students by bridging the gap between education qualifications and the demands of the labor market.

He said KAEC provides an integrated platform for investment and business, boosted by its strategic location on the Red Sea coast and its position as a leading destination for housing, tourism and entertainment. He added that in cooperation with its partners from the public and private sectors it has become a role model for the urban planning of modern cities.

It aims to provide an attractive regulatory environment for investment supported by competitive incentives and capabilities, which is helping to localize national capital and attract foreign investment, in an effort to diversify sources of income and provide more quality jobs for Saudi youth.

