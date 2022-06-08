Eastern Province signs $1.15bn of agreements to improve water services

RIYADH: The Governor of the Eastern Province, which is located in Saudi Arabia, witnessed the signing of 11 contracts to implement projects that support and improve the infrastructure of water services in the region, with a value exceeding SR4.3 billion ($1.15 billion) on Wednesday.

“These projects will have a significant impact in covering the region's needs of desalinated water and keeping pace with the construction boom taking place in all the region's governorates,” said the province's governor, Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The duration of the implementation of these contracts ranges between 18-30 months and includes Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa and Qatif, minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said.

“The National Water Company is currently working on completing the procedures for awarding 3 contracts, at an estimated cost of more than SR1.2 billion,” Al-Fadhli added.