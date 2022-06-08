You are here

  Obeikan Glass to develop new production line for solar panel building materials

Obeikan Glass to develop new production line for solar panel building materials

Obeikan Glass has now expanded into the Central and South Americas, and is also eyeing to mark its presence in Europe and West Africa.
Obeikan Glass has now expanded into the Central and South Americas, and is also eyeing to mark its presence in Europe and West Africa.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Obeikan Glass Co. is planning to build a new production line at its site in Yanbu Industrial City for the production of high transparency glass used for solar panels, Argaam reported quoting the company’s CEO Fayez Abdulrazzag.

Talking about the plans of the firm, Abdulrazzag said that it will add investments to new production lines that support the expansion of transformative industries in the glass industry field.

He also said Obeikan has all the expertise to execute these plans, and made it clear that the company had a strong fiscal in 2021, primarily driven by improvement in domestic and global demand to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The CEO further added Obeikan Glass has now expanded into the Central and South Americas, and is also eyeing to mark its presence in Europe and West Africa.

Talking about Obeikan’s commitment to the local market, he said: “The company’s strategy is based on giving priority to meeting local demand and then exporting the surplus to global markets. Thus, Obeikan Glass reduced its exports to satisfy the growing domestic demand, which rose 26 percent YoY in Q1 2022.”

Topics: Obeikan Saudi Arabia solar panel

RIYADH: The Governor of the Eastern Province, which is located in Saudi Arabia, witnessed the signing of 11 contracts to implement projects that support and improve the infrastructure of water services in the region, with a value exceeding SR4.3 billion ($1.15 billion) on Wednesday. 

“These projects will have a significant impact in covering the region's needs of desalinated water and keeping pace with the construction boom taking place in all the region's governorates,” said the province's governor, Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The duration of the implementation of these contracts ranges between 18-30 months and includes Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa and Qatif, minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said. 

“The National Water Company is currently working on completing the procedures for awarding 3 contracts, at an estimated cost of more than SR1.2 billion,” Al-Fadhli added. 

Topics: Eastern Province

RIYADH: UAE-based multi-brand retailer Brands For Less, has entered the Saudi market with a store in Riyadh.

The opening comes in the wake of a Euromonitor forecast of an expansion of the Kingdom's retail industry by 20 percent this year. 

“Opening a store in Saudi Arabia, one of the region’s major markets, is an incredible achievement for our brand. It is in line with our expansion plan covering key markets across the Middle East,” said Toufic Kreidieh, co-founder and CEO of the Brands For Less Group. 

He added: “The demand is influenced by the changing lifestyle of customers in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, we also take note of Saudi Arabia’s booming e-commerce industry. It gives us a venue to strengthen further our e-commerce business.” 

Brands For Less operates more than 80 branches across the Middle East and Europe.

 

Topics: Brands For Less retail

RIYADH: Saudi stocks erased early morning gains to close lower on Wednesday, even as Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices.

This was driven by losses recorded by some of TASI’s heavyweights in the banking sector, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National bank down 1.2 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Oil giant Aramco bucked the trend to end the session slightly higher at SR40.6 ($10.8), up 0.3 percent on the day.

Chemicals maker Petro Rabigh added 6.7 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Industrial Export Co. recorded the biggest drop of almost 4.8 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry saw a 2.6 percent rise in its share price after obtaining Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million.

In energy trading, oil prices edged up ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude nearing $122 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.66 at 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares Saudi

RIYADH: The World Bank has revised Egypt’s gross domestic product growth forecast upward by 0.6 percentage points for the fiscal year 2021-2022, as stagflation threatens the global economy. 

Also, the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry has met Egypt’s investment authority to discuss increasing Qatari investments in the North African country.

The big news 

The World Bank has again revised upward its forecast for Egypt’s GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points to 6.1 percent for the fiscal year 2021-2022, according to the latest Global Economic Prospect. 

Growth in the North African country is supported by the gas extractives sector as it benefits from high prices and by remittances from the Gulf, according to the report. 

Investment news

Vortex Energy, renewables-focused investment vehicle in Europe that is managed by the private equity arm of Cairo-based EFG Hermes has invested $278 million to date into the Spanish solar company Ignis Energia, according to a statement.

Qatari companies are eying potential investments into the Egyptian market, according to a cabinet statement. 

This comes during the CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zone’s meeting with the president of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase Qatari investments in Egypt. 

IPO watch

 The public placement of Ghazl El Mahalla’s initial public offering begins next Sunday in what will be the first football club in the Middle East to list its shares on the stock exchange.

Topics: Egypt

CAIRO: Fertilizer prices for 2022 have been revised up by an unprecedented 150 percentage points in the World Bank’s latest Commodity Market Outlook.

The World Bank report released in April said that the fertilizer prices are projected to rise by almost 70 percent in 2022 before easing in 2023.

“Risks to the outlook include supply disruptions in Russia and Belarus, higher input costs, and a prolonging of Chinese export restrictions,” the report added.

An Arab News analysis of the World Bank data shows the body had lifted its 2022 price projection for fertilizer by a more moderate 11.8 percentage points in its last report, released in October 2021.

The Bank’s price index for fertilizer rose almost 10 percent already in the first quarter of 2022 from a quarter earlier after it surged 80 percent in 2021 on supply constraints, soaring energy costs, and trade restrictions imposed in China and Russia, the Bank said in the report. 

World Bank’s 2022 price indices for energy, edible oils and meals, and grains were upwardly revised to 91.7, 75.1 and 55.9 percentage points respectively.

Over the past two years, the Bank’s price index forecast in nominal US dollars for fertilizer was upped by almost 187 percent from 78 to an all-time high of 223.7 points.

For comparison, over the same period, the Bank’s 2022 price projection for energy, edible oils and meals and grains has been revised upwards by 153, 101 and 64 percent, respectively.

2023 price projection

As for the price projection for 2023, fertilizer continues to lead in terms of the scope of the Bank’s revision with 82.2 percentage points from the previous estimate published in October 2021. This compares to 30.6, 19.0 and 16.2 percentage points upward revisions for the price of energy, grains and edible oils and meals, respectively.

“Russia and Belarus are major producers and exporters of fertilizers and their main input, natural gas,” the report pointed out, adding that the Ukraine war threatens further disruptions.

Topics: World Bank fertilizer pirce price index

