Obeikan Glass to develop new production line for solar panel building materials

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Obeikan Glass Co. is planning to build a new production line at its site in Yanbu Industrial City for the production of high transparency glass used for solar panels, Argaam reported quoting the company’s CEO Fayez Abdulrazzag.

Talking about the plans of the firm, Abdulrazzag said that it will add investments to new production lines that support the expansion of transformative industries in the glass industry field.

He also said Obeikan has all the expertise to execute these plans, and made it clear that the company had a strong fiscal in 2021, primarily driven by improvement in domestic and global demand to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The CEO further added Obeikan Glass has now expanded into the Central and South Americas, and is also eyeing to mark its presence in Europe and West Africa.

Talking about Obeikan’s commitment to the local market, he said: “The company’s strategy is based on giving priority to meeting local demand and then exporting the surplus to global markets. Thus, Obeikan Glass reduced its exports to satisfy the growing domestic demand, which rose 26 percent YoY in Q1 2022.”