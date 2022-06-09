You are here

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Tecom Group, which owns and operates 10 sector-focused business districts across Dubai, is offering 625 million ordinary shares. (Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO

Dubai business park operator TECOM to offer 12.5% shares in IPO
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: TECOM Group, a member of the Dubai Holding group, plans to list its ordinary shares on the Dubai Financial Market on July 5 in an initial public offering.

Tecom Group, which owns and operates 10 sector-focused business districts across Dubai, is offering 625 million ordinary shares, representing 12.5 percent of the company's issued capital, according to a statement by WAM.

The qualified institutional offering and the exempt offer subscription period are expected to run from June 16 to 24. 

The UAE retail offer subscription period is expected to be from June 16 to 23, it added.

The company is expected to pay a dividend of 800 million dirhams ($218 million) per annum over the next three years through to October 2025.

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed almost flat in the final trading session of the week, as investors watched developments in the global oil market.

Brent crude was trading at $123.74 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $122.19 per barrel as of 3:12 p.m. Saudi time.

TASI, Saudi Arabia’s main index, closed 0.06 percent higher at 12,603, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.15 percent at 22,240.

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. continued to lead the gainers by rising 9.94 percent after shareholders approved a 91 percent capital increase to SR16.7 billion ($4 billion).

The Saudi Industrial Export Co., tumbled 9.98 percent to continue leading the fallers since early trading.

Other fallers included Anaam International Holding Group which lost 4.27 percent and AYYAN Investment Co. declined 3.75 percent.

Among the gainers, Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance added 6.12 percent, and ACWA POWER Co. edged up 3.45 percent.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.40 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. increased 1.78 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.21 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 0.83 percent.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 0.20 percent and 0.15 percent respectively.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended today’s trading down 0.49 percent.

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece' 

Riyadh offices hit almost 100% occupancy as foreign firms 'clamor for a piece’ 
Updated 10 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh offices have hit 96 percent occupancy, reaching the highest level in five years, as the Saudi capital witnessed a massive surge in the number of foreign business licenses. 

According to the latest analysis by real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank, most of the prime office buildings in the city are now experiencing an unprecedented level of demand. 

“Businesses from the world over continue to clamor for a piece of the unfolding economic transformation in Saudi Arabia,” said Faisal Durrani, head of Middle East Research, Knight Frank. 

He pointed out that the number of international business licenses surged by 358 percent last year, with most of the demand concentrated on the capital, Riyadh.

This has resulted in office space rents in Riyadh rising by 6.5 percent in the last 12 months. 

“With occupiers globally focused on best-in-class office space as a tool in the war for talent and to satisfy internal ESG considerations, Riyadh’s prime office buildings are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand,” said Durrani. 

Jeddah office market steady

Saudi Arabia’s other major city Jeddah has also started to see office space demand increasing slowly but steadily, the Knight Frank report noted. 

This resurgence is being underpinned by the presence of new real estate projects which includes ROSHN, Uptown Jeddah, Al Ballad Development, and Jeddah Central, which all opened new offices in Jeddah. 

“We have seen a slow, but steady reversal in decisions to reduce office footprints in Jeddah that were taken during the pandemic. As we slowly move past COVID-19, businesses are rapidly returning to the office on a full-time basis, catalyzing the growing demand for offices in Jeddah,” said Talal Raqqaban, partner – Valuations & Advisory at Knight Frank. 

Prime office rents in Jeddah too increased by 2.5 percent during Q1, while Grade B rents experienced a decline of 0.5 percent over the same period, according to the Knight Frank report.

International retailers investing in the Kingdom

The retail sector is also growing steadily in Saudi Arabia, the report noted, adding that of the 2,056 foreign investment licenses issued in the fourth quarter of 2021, 44 percent were linked to the retail and e-commerce sector. This indicates the strong appetite of international retailers to invest in the Kingdom, it said.

Pedro Riberio, head of KSA Retail Advisory, at Knight Frank, said: “We have noted a steady stream of requirements from international retailers looking to enter the Kingdom, with a focus on Riyadh, putting upward pressure on rents.” 

He said malls are the primary target for these new entrants and regional and super-regional mall lease rates are beginning to creep up as new requirements gather pace. 

The report also added that the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia is witnessing a massive transformation where traditional retailers are encountering challenges due to increased e-commerce penetration and change in consumer behavior. 

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai's May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth

Dubai’s May PMI hits near three-year high on travel, tourism growth
Updated 55 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Purchasing Managers’ index increased to 55.7 in May from the previous month’s 54.7, as travel and tourism displayed the sharpest expansion, according to S&P Global.

This upturn was the second fastest in nearly three years, and indicates a robust improvement in Dubai’s non-oil private sector.

Improvement in client demand after markets started recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was the main driver of the strong growth in the non-oil economy in Dubai.

However, there was a considerable disparity in sales performance by sector, according to S&P Global.

While travel and tourism recorded the sharpest expansion in May due to the ease of travel restrictions and further rise in bookings, wholesale and retail firms saw a sharp slowdown in new order growth, according to S&P Global.

Construction, new work inflows also declined for the first time since September 2021, the press release added.

David Owen, an economist at S&P Global said: “A fast-recovering tourism sector is now masking weak performances in the rest of the economy.”

The slowdown in those two businesses was attributed to the rising inflationary pressures that caused a sharp increase in input costs and fuel prices in May. According to S&P Global, the pace of inflation in the non-oil economy quickened to the fastest pace in just over four years.

Businesses could not pass on these rising prices to customers despite efforts, as strong competitive pressures continued to drive prices lower.

While only marginal, the pace of job creation was the fastest in 2022 so far, as firms expanded their workforce numbers to support growing output levels.

Looking ahead, fears that inflationary costs will outweigh sales growth has affected levels of optimism that slipped to the weakest since May 2021.

“The uplift in input costs also placed further pressure on firms’ margins, amid additional reports of charge discounting. This contributed to a more subdued outlook for future activity, which slipped to the lowest in one year,” Owen added.

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market

Disney+ takes on rivals in Middle East streaming market
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Disney+ launched its steaming service in the Middle East and North Africa on Wednesday, vying for market share in a region where the population is young but few people so far use such services, according to Reuters.

Disney+ said it had gone live in 16 Arab countries and was tailoring content for the region, including offering Arabic subtitles on most offerings, particularly popular content.

Netflix currently leads in the region, with more than 6.8 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research. Starzplay, an Abu Dhabi-based competitor, ranks second with just under 2 million, followed by Amazon with 1.4 million.

Some competitors offer original Arabic content. Netflix is already working on second seasons for its popular series “Al Rawabi School for Girls” and “Finding Ola.”

MBC Group’s streaming platform, Shahid, has ordered an Arabic version of British comedy “The Office.” Regional competitor OSN has an Arabic version of US legal series “Suits.”

OSN previously had rights to carry Disney+ original content.

Starzplay is also working on original Arabic content, its CEO Maaz Sheikh told Reuters last week. He said the region had plenty of room for growth, since streaming penetration was 10 percent.

Digital TV Research forecasts that Netflix will grow its base to 11 million by 2027 and that Disney+ will by then take the second spot with nearly 6.5 million. Amazon is seen reaching 4.8 million subscribers by 2027 and Starzplay just under 3 million.

“In my opinion, Disney+ is entering the Middle East and North Africa region at a great time. Compared to other streaming markets, ours is still in early stages and we have the unique opportunity to grow along with it,” Tamim Fares, Disney+ director for the region, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

At a Disney+ pre-launch event at Dubai Opera, Mohamed Diab, the Egyptian director of Marvel Studios’ “Moon Knight,” was promoting the original superhero series, which is making its regional debut.

His wife, Sarah Goher, was also a producer on the series, which features ancient Egyptian gods. 

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash
Updated 09 June 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash
Updated 09 June 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, falling by 0.45 percent to $30,365.75 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,804.38 up by 0.86 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Galloire to accept cryptocurrency for physical or digital art

Galloire, a Dubai-based contemporary art gallery, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s MidChains to become the first major Middle Eastern gallery to accept cryptocurrency as payment for physical or digital art, according to a statement.

Galloire has now joined a list of major international galleries such as Pace, Lehmann Maupin, and Gagosian that accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD coins for global artwork sales, the statement said.

MidChains is a platform for trading virtual assets that previously received support from global firms such as MIAX and regional firms such as Mubadala and ADQ.

The gallery will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments this week.

Luna Crypto crash investigation launched in South Korea

Do Kwon’s Terraform Labs is the subject of an investigation by South Korean police and prosecutors following the $40 billion implosion of his tokens, which roiled the global cryptocurrency market, according to the Financial Times.

It added that the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has opened an investigation into allegations that an employee of Terraform Labs embezzled bitcoin from the company.

Seoul prosecutors are already looking into two collective complaints filed on behalf of 81 investors in late May alleging that both Terraform and its founders deceived them with their flawed algorithmic coins, the Financial Times reported.

The Financial Times said that several financial authorities around the world are currently taking steps to tighten regulation of the crypto market following the spectacular collapse of Da Kwon’s stablecoin luna, as well as its counterpart terraUSD.

