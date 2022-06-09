You are here

  • Home
  • Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs

Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs

Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs
Nur-Sultan, capital of Kazakhstan (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99bsb

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs

Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

NUR-SULTAN: Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government on Thursday to ensure that domestic sales of natural gas are increased by 2 billion cubic meters a year at the expense of exports and in order to cut coal consumption, according to Reuters.

It was unclear whether the move would affect supplies to China, the main buyer of Kazakh gas, or Russia, and when exactly it would take effect.

Tokayev instructed officials that the additional sales must come from the Chevron-led giant Tengiz oil and gas field.

Kazakh gas exports have been on the decline since 2020, first due to a slump in Chinese demand and then because of growing local consumption. Last year, Kazakhstan piped 6 bcm of gas to China and 1 bcm to Russia.

The former Soviet republic wants to reform its coal-dominated electric power industry and considers gas the best replacement in the short run.

Topics: Kazakhstan gas exports

Related

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG

China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event

China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event

China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China’s market share in the Russian smartphone market jumped significantly in May as manufacturers including Apple and Samsung paused new sales in the country and Western sanctions weighed on its economy.

Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme and Honor accounted for 42 percent of Russia’s smartphone sales last month, according to data from mobile network MTS which was shared with Reuters — up from 28 percent during the same month in 2021.

South Korea’s Samsung lost its spot as the market leader, with 14 percent of devices sold versus 28 percent last year, and Apple’s share dropped to 9 percent from 12 percent.

Overall smartphone sales were down 26 percent year-on-year, MTS said, as Western sanctions and supply chain disruptions have severely hit Russia’s consumer economy.

Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event after Musk job warning

Tesla added two dozen new job postings for China on Thursday and kept open an invitation to a hiring event a week after Elon Musk threatened job cuts at the electric car maker, saying the company was “overstaffed” in some areas.

Tesla had announced plans to hold the event online starting from 7 p.m. Shanghai time (1100 GMT) to recruit staff for “smart manufacturing” roles, according to an online post. The event was not visible from other accounts as of late Thursday and it was not immediately clear whether it had proceeded for applicants.

Tesla had no immediate comment, according to Reuters.

Tesla had 224 current openings in China for managers and engineers under that category, according to a separate post on its WeChat account, 24 of which were newly posted on June 9. Among the posted positions are managers and engineers to supervise the operation of its 6,000-ton die casting machines known as Giga Press, one of the world’s biggest.

Tesla regularly holds such hiring events online in China, with the latest one held in May for summer interns.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus Tesla

Related

China In-Focus — Yuan eases; Nike discontinues Run Club App in China
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Yuan eases; Nike discontinues Run Club App in China

Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia

Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia

Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods Co. has denied it plans to increase prices in Saudi Arabia after its chief financial officer said there could be a 30 percent rise for some goods.

The company issued the clarification after Nabil Ben Ayed said in a television interview that Mezzan was considering the hike for food products in order to beat high input costs. 

The manufacturer instead plans to decrease the prices of its consumer-oriented products in Saudi Arabia in order to enhance customer satisfaction, according to a statement.

It added that prices of Mezzan’s products in Saudi Arabia will be revised despite facing challenges due to a rise in shipping costs and global supply chain disruptions.

 

 

Topics: Kuwait Price Food cfo

Related

The Mezzan Group will develop its manufacturing capabilities to keep pace with international standards. (Mezzan Group)
Business & Economy
Kuwait Mezzan to increase prices, says CFO

India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban

India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban

India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: A rally in energy and technology stocks propelled Indian shares to a firmer finish on Thursday, ending a four-session losing streak driven by worries around aggressive policy tightening by global central banks.

Notching their best session since the turn of the month, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.74 percent higher at 16,478.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.78 percent to 55,320.28.

India considers curbing fridge imports 

India is considering restricting imports of refrigerators to promote local manufacturing, two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday, potentially freezing out shipments from Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. in the $5 billion market.

The sources, who declined to be named as the talks were private, said the government was considering mandating that importers seek a license from the authorities, replacing the existing free-import regime.

That could be followed by a ban on imports of refrigerators with refrigerant already added, to create opportunities for value-added operations in India, said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the government’s discussions.

The source said a decision could come within a month, adding: “The thrust is to support all those who are manufacturing in India rather than those bringing them into India.”

The Indian trade ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Spokespeople for Samsung and LG also did not respond immediately.

Amul urges government to delay plastic straw ban

India’s biggest dairy group Amul has written to the government urging it to delay a planned ban on tiny plastic straws, saying the move will have a “negative impact” on farmers and milk consumption in the world’s biggest producer of the commodity.

Amul made its appeal in a letter reviewed by Reuters, dated May 28, that was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office ahead of a July 1 ban on straws packaged with small packs of juices and dairy products, a market estimated by an industry body to be worth $790 million. Amul sells billions of small dairy cartons with plastic straws attached every year.

The decision has spooked Amul and global drinks majors including PepsiCo. Inc. and Coca-Cola, especially after the government declined to change its stance and asked companies to switch to alternative straws, Reuters previously reported.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India import exports amul LG

Related

India In-Focus — RBI raises key interest rates by 50 base points; Sberbank says India, Belarus still discuss potash deal
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — RBI raises key interest rates by 50 base points; Sberbank says India, Belarus still discuss potash deal
India In-Focus — Shares drop; Sri Lanka to get $55m credit line from India for fertilizers; Social media rules to protect constitutional rights
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares drop; Sri Lanka to get $55m credit line from India for fertilizers; Social media rules to protect constitutional rights

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism
Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism

Saudi Arabia offers to subsidize airlines to boost tourism
Updated 30 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has proposed to subsidize airlines that operate unprofitable routes that link it to big global cities in an effort to boost tourist arrivals into the Kingdom.

The Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030, and it is offering the subsidy as part of its Air Connectivity Program, the minister of tourism said in an interview.

“The main purpose is to create direct flights to our main target markets,” Ahmed Al-Khateeb said, according to Bloomberg.

“The program will compensate airlines to cover their losses from flying direct flights to these very important hubs for us,” he added. 

The funding will come directly from the government, however the amount is not clear. 

Al-Khateeb said details on the program’s budget will be available next year, adding “we have to negotiate with every carrier to size it.”

Most recently, the Saudi Arabian flag carrier Saudia has signed an agreement with the National Air Connectivity Program to operate direct flights between the Kingdom and four new international destinations during 2022. 

As per the agreement, the airline will operate its direct flights between Riyadh and Zurich in Switzerland, and Jeddah and Barcelona in Spain, in addition to two additional destinations that will be announced later.

The ministry aims to hit 12 million foreign tourists this year, as the sector is progressing to contribute around 4 percent of the Kingdom’s economic output, Al-Khateeb said. 

By 2030, Saudi Arabia targets the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of the economic output.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Vision 2030 tourism Saudia

Related

Exclusive Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates video
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
Exclusive UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism video
Business & Economy
UNWTO official lauds ‘remarkable’ Saudi efforts for sustainable tourism

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs

Oil slips on China lockdowns but stays near three-month highs
Updated 49 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices dipped on Thursday but still hovered near three-month highs after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, although China’s stronger-than-expected exports in May offered a boost to the demand outlook, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for August had dipped 57 cents or 0.5 percent to $123.01 a barrel by 1327 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $121.26 a barrel, down 85 cents or 0.7 percent.

China’s May exports jumped 16.9 percent from a year earlier as easing COVID curbs allowed some factories to restart, the fastest growth since January this year and more than double analysts’ expectations.

But while the Chinese trade figures were upbeat, oil prices eventually reversed their earlier modest gains.

“Of far greater importance is news that a district of Shanghai has been locked down today, reviving fears of another leg of China weakness due to its covid-zero policies. That is capping any gains in Asia today,” said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA’s senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

“That said, it is indicative of how tight supplies are that oil has not retreated on that news today.”

Parts of Shanghai began imposing new lockdown restrictions on Thursday, with residents of Minhang district ordered to stay home for two days to control transmission risks.

“The export performance is impressive in the context of the country’s multi-city lockdowns in the month,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said in a note.

Meanwhile, peak summer gasoline demand in the United States continued to provide a floor to prices.

US gasoline stocks unexpectedly dropped, data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday, indicating resilience in demand for the motor fuel during the peak summer period despite sky-high pump prices.

“It’s hard to see significant downside in the coming months, with the gasoline market likely to only tighten further as we move deeper into driving season,” said ING’s head of commodities research Warren Patterson. 

Topics: Oil China

Related

TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI remains flat over uncertainty in global oil market: Closing bell
Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales

Latest updates

Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs
Kazakhstan to cut gas exports by 2 bcm to meet domestic needs
China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event
China In-Focus — China’s smartphone market share rises in Russia; Tesla goes ahead with China hiring event
Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud
Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud
Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia
Kuwait’s Mezzan Foods denies CFO claims of 30% price hike in Saudi Arabia
India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.