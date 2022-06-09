Carlyle Group to sell its 42% stake in regional Domino’s Pizza operator IPO

RIYADH: Private equity firm Carlyle Group is seeking to sell its 42 percent stake in the Saudi fast food chain franchise Alamar Foods Co. that operates Domino’s Pizza across the region in an initial public offering on the Saudi bourse.

Alamar Foods has got the necessary regulatory approval to proceed with the IPO which will allow funds managed by the US firm to sell its 10.6 million shares to retail and institutional investors, Bloomberg reported citing a statement.

Carlyle Group has $325 billion in assets under management and has previously acquired its stake from the Saudi company AlJammaz Group in 2011 in an undisclosed amount.