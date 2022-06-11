You are here

  • Home
  • 3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
London’s Metropolitan Police said three people in the UK have been charged over the murder of a Muslim father in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ncta6

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
  • Mohammed Shah Subhani’s body discovered dumped in woods in 2019
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Three people in the UK have been charged over the murder of a Muslim father in 2019.
The remains of Mohammed Shah Subhani were discovered in the English county of Buckinghamshire six months after his disappearance.
On May 7 that year, the father of one failed to return to his London home. After the discovery of his body, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”
London’s Metropolitan Police said three people — Amraj Poonia, Raneel Poonia and Gurditta Singh — have been formally charged.

Topics: UK murder Buckinghamshire Muslim

Related

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
World
Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
World
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
AP

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas

US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
  • US district judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney for “bad-faith conduct”
  • Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction
Updated 32 min 39 sec ago
AP

LAS VEGAS: A Nevada woman has lost her bid in a US court to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions of dollars more than the $375,000 in hush money she received after claiming he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.
US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court on Friday to punish the woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, for “bad-faith conduct” and the use of leaked and stolen documents detailing attorney-client discussions between Ronaldo and his lawyers. Dorsey said that tainted the case beyond redemption.
Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but said Ronaldo had been harmed by Stovall’s conduct.
“I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga’s claims,” the ruling said. “Harsh sanctions are merited.”
Stovall did not immediately respond Saturday to telephone and email messages. Text messages to associate Larissa Drohobyczer were not answered. They could appeal the decision to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.
Ronaldo’s attorney in Las Vegas, Peter Christiansen, was traveling and was not immediately reachable for comment.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Mayorga gave consent through Stovall and Drohobyczer to make her name public.
Dorsey had signaled earlier this year that she was ready to end the case after Stovall failed to meet a procedural deadline in his bid for more than $25 million in damages based on allegations that Ronaldo or his associates violated a 2010 confidentiality agreement by letting reports about it appear in European publications in 2017.
Mayorga’s civil lawsuit — filed in 2018 in state court and moved in 2019 to federal court — alleged that Ronaldo or his associates violated the confidentiality agreement before the German news outlet Der Spiegel published an article titled “Cristiano Ronaldo’s Secret” based on documents obtained from “whistleblower portal Football Leaks.”
Ronaldo’s legal team blamed the reports on electronic data leaks of documents hacked from law firms and other entities in Europe and put up for sale. Christiansen alleged also that information was altered or fabricated.
Christiansen and attorney Kendelee Works in Las Vegas successfully fought since the case emerged in 2018 to prevent the pact from disclosure.
Mayorga is a former model and teacher who lives in the Las Vegas area. Her lawsuit said she met Ronaldo at a nightclub and went with him and other people to his hotel suite, where she alleged he assaulted her in a bedroom. She was 25 at the time. He was 24.
Ronaldo’s legal team does not dispute Ronaldo met Mayorga and they had sex in June 2009, but maintained it was consensual and not rape.
Mayorga went to Las Vegas police at the time, but the investigation was dropped because Mayorga neither identified her alleged attacker by name nor said where the incident took place, police and prosecutors said.
Ronaldo, now 37, is one of the most highly paid and recognizable sports stars in the world. He plays for the English Premier League club Manchester United and has captained the national team of his home country, Portugal. He spent several recent years playing in Italy for the Turin-based club Juventus.
Las Vegas police reopened their rape investigation after Mayorga’s lawsuit was filed, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson decided in 2019 not to pursue criminal charges.
Wolfson, the elected public prosecutor in Las Vegas, said too much time had passed and evidence failed to show that Mayorga’s accusation could be proved to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt.
Stovall maintained that Mayorga didn’t break the hush-money settlement. Her lawsuit sought to void it, accusing Ronaldo and reputation-protection “fixers” of conspiracy, defamation, breach of contract, coercion and fraud. In documents filed last year, Stovall tallied damages at $25 million plus attorney fees.
The attorney argued that Mayorga had learning disabilities as a child and was so pressured by Ronaldo’s attorneys and representatives that she was in no condition to consent to dropping her criminal complaint and accepting the $375,000 in August 2010.
Dorsey followed recommendations from US Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts, who handled preliminary and procedural rulings in the case, that it be dismissed for bad faith, “inappropriate conduct” by Stovall and reliance on the leaked and stolen confidential documents.
“There is no possible way for this case to proceed where the court cannot tell what arguments and testimony are based on these privileged documents,” Albregts said in an October 2021 report to Dorsey.
Stovall “acted in bad faith by asking for, receiving, and using the Football Leaks documents to prosecute Mayorga’s case,” Albregts wrote. He blamed Stovall for “audacious,” “impertinent” and “abusive” attempts to make the confidentiality agreement public through legal maneuvers and the court record and recommended to Dorsey that she reject Stovall’s claim that Mayorga lacked the mental capacity to sign the 2010 agreement.
The 9th Circuit ruled early this year that it would be up to Dorsey to decide that question.
It was not immediately clear in Dorsey’s ruling whether the public might still get a look at the Las Vegas police report compiled about Ronaldo after Mayorga filed her lawsuit in 2018.
Albregts said in March that denying the New York Times access to what police collected “would almost certainly raise the ‘specter of government censorship.’” He recommended that Dorsey transfer to a state court the newspaper’s open-records request for documents.
A protective order that Dorsey imposed to prevent the release of the 2010 agreement doesn’t apply to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Albregts found, and “does not bar LVMPD from disseminating its criminal investigative file.”
Attorney Margaret McLetchie, representing the newspaper, did not immediately respond Saturday to a message about that case.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo rape Las Vegas court

Related

Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court
Sport
Footballer Benjamin Mendy, accused of rape, granted bail: court

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks

Top UK Tory party donor condemned over anti-Muslim remarks
  • Maurizio Bragagni claims Shariah ‘de facto’ law in parts of Britain
  • Italian-born consul has donated more than $800k to ruling Conservative Party
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party has criticized one of its top donors for his anti-Muslim remarks on an Italian news website.
Italian-born Maurizio Bragagni, the Republic of San Marino’s consul to the UK, claimed on the Saturno Notizie news site that Shariah is “de facto” law in parts of the UK, and that London is “worse than any African metropolis.”
London-based Bragagni, who has close links with senior Conservatives, has donated more than $800,000 to the party. He recently became a British citizen.
In the article, he also criticized the opposition Labour Party for its “anti-Judeo-Christian identity, which allows Islamic groups to feel at home, where they can find free space for their true political ideology.”
He added: “A subsidy state which supports large families, which gives houses to migrants who are themselves the majority, in short destroys western capitalism and individual freedom. The line between the Christian English majority rural areas and the foreign Muslim-run urban areas is becoming more marked.
“There are places in which Shariah law is de facto law. The English integration system has run aground.
“Why? After Brexit, migrants who continue to arrive in the UK are illegal migrants from Africa — European influxes have stopped.
“When these two influxes (European and non-European) used to be consistent, they allowed for a balance of diversity which made locals tolerant and therefore traditions weren’t at risk.”
Bragagni described London as suffering from “rising criminality and daily disruption on the Tube, chaotic traffic and sprawling confusion.”
A project to record anti-Muslim incidents, Tell MAMA UK, warned that Bragagni had made “outrageous anti-Muslim comments and racialized conspiracies” that “have no place in politics.”
In response to the donor’s comments, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “We were unaware of this recent article and in no way whatsoever condone these unacceptable comments.”
Bragagni said: “I apologize that my article originally written in Italian caused unnecessary controversy when translated.”
This week, the donor mentioned his “innate passion for journalism,” claiming that it fulfilled his desire to “drive positive changes in our society.”

 

Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy

Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy

Five people killed in helicopter crash near Tuscany in Italy
  • The helicopter crashed in a mountain area
  • Seven people, including two Lebanese, were aboard the helicopter
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

ROME: Five people were killed after a helicopter crash in Italy, a regional governor said on Saturday, and two passengers were still missing two days after the aircraft vanished from radar screens.
Eugenio Giani, the governor of the Tuscany region, wrote on Facebook the helicopter crashed in a mountain area at the border between Tuscany and the Emilia Romagna region. The bodies of the five dead were found on Saturday.
The helicopter took off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading toward the northern city of Treviso when it disappeared from radar screens after hitting bad weather above a hilly, wooded area.
Seven people were aboard the helicopter, including four Turkish businessmen working for Eczacibasi Consumer Products, a subsidiary of the major Turkish industrial group, Eczacibasi . They had been attending a paper technologies fair in Italy, the company said in a statement.
According to Lebanese state news agency NNA, the other two passengers were Lebanese.

Topics: Italy Tuscany helicopter crash

Related

Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack
World
Russia says Ukraine helicopters strike homes in cross-border attack

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell
  • Sameer Syed, 38, allegedly strangled his wife and children in Ireland
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A man in Ireland accused of murdering his family has been found dead in prison.

Sameer Syed, 38, was awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Seema Banu, along with his 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and six-year-old son Faizan Syed in Dublin in October 2020.

The family had relocated to Ireland from India.

Post-mortem investigations into the deaths found that all three victims were likely strangled to death by Syed.

After the murders, Banu’s relatives emotionally paid tribute to a “very kind-hearted” mother.

They added: “When she used to visit India she would spend time with everyone and stay in touch with everyone.

“She was bold — she has faced all the challenges in her life. We have lost all three precious gems of our family. We are in shock and extreme pain over losing them.”

Syed was due to stand trial on June 15, but was found dead in his cell on Thursday at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the death and said in a statement: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Siochana. The cause of death is determined by the coroner’s office.”

One family member said Banu’s father, Abdul Ghaffar, was “heartbroken” after her death, and died earlier this year as a result of “the stress of it all.”

-ENDS-

Topics: Ireland murder jail

Related

A San Francisco police officer steps out of the mobile command unit in Union Square on May 24, 2022 in San Francisco, California
World
Egyptian minister’s son faces murder charges over US double homicide

Venice’s first mosque inaugurated

Venice’s first mosque inaugurated
Updated 11 June 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

Venice’s first mosque inaugurated

Venice’s first mosque inaugurated
  • Tourist landmark and UNESCO site now has dedicated place of worship for thousands of Muslims living in the area
  • Mosque ‘open to all,’ Islamic community leader pledges as local politicians join opening ceremony
Updated 11 June 2022
Francesco Bongarra 

ITALY, Venice: Venice’s first mosque has been inaugurated in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Italian Islamic community and city institutions.

The opening of the mosque means the city — a UNESCO World Heritage site, and tourist and artistic landmark — now has dedicated place of worship for thousands of Muslims living in the area.

The building was bought by the local community with proceeds of the zakat collected by Muslims in Venice and the nearby industrial port of Mestre.

“I hope that from now on when tourists coming from all over the world visit Venice, they will take home not only a postcard of the city but also of this mosque, the mosque of Venice,” said Yassine Lafram, president of the Islamic community of Bologna and of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy.

“We are proud of this site, as it is further evidence of our integration.”

Yassine Lafram, president of the Islamic community of Bologna, inaugurates Venice's first mosque with leader of the Venice Islamic Community Sadmir Aliovsky and Syrian imam Hammad Al-Mahamed. (Supplied)

Roberto Berton and Nandino Capivilla attended the ceremony representing the Catholic archdiocese, and were joined by several municipal councilors and local politicians.

“This mosque in Venice is now open to everyone thanks to the Italian constitution, which allows every citizen to pray to whichever God he wants and wherever he wants to do it,” Lafram added.  

The Ucoii president said that all Muslims living in Italy want to help “create a country where everyone is respected and works for the common good.”

Aliovsky said that the new mosque has no plans to be “a closed place, open only to Muslims.”

He said: “This mosque, opened in a multicultural city visited every day by people from all over the world, will give life to many activities where everyone will be welcome. From now on, this place will be open for all, beginning with the local institutions.

“We are open to to any projects, researches and studies on Islamic culture and integration. Venice really deserves it.”

Topics: Venice Italy

Related

Italy mulls ‘health passport’ to help tourism recover from COVID-19 pandemic
World
Italy mulls ‘health passport’ to help tourism recover from COVID-19 pandemic
The must-see Arab pavilions at the Venice Biennale
Lifestyle
The must-see Arab pavilions at the Venice Biennale

Latest updates

Afnan Almarglani becomes first Saudi woman to obtain autocross trainer license
Afnan Almarglani
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
US judge dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas
Lebanese protest Israel vessel at disputed gas field
Lebanese protest Israel vessel at disputed gas field
Tragedy strikes Lebanese family twice in two years with Italy helicopter crash
Tragedy strikes Lebanese family twice in two years with Italy helicopter crash
3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father
3 in UK charged over murder of Muslim father

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.