India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
The police probe was launched after 13 members of the region’s predominantly Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed last year after defense forces mistook the group for militants entering from Myanmar and opened fire. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
  • One security personnel was also killed in the clashes
  • A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

GUWAHATI: Police in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland said 30 army soldiers were charged for killing six tribal laborers mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year.
“Investigations revealed that the operation team had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of engagement,” Nagaland police chief T.J. Longkumer told reporters in the capital city Dimapur, adding that army officials had resorted to “disproportionate firing.”
The police probe was launched after 13 members of the region’s predominantly Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed in December last year after defense forces stationed in the border state mistook the group of laborers for militants entering from Myanmar and opened fire.
Six coal miners returning from work were killed at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. Seven others were gunned down when villagers, angry after discovering the bullet-riddled bodies of the laborers on an army truck had clashed with the soldiers.
One security personnel was also killed in the clashes.
“The sanction for prosecution is still awaited,” Longkumer said, adding that a chargesheet had been filed to prosecute the 30 accused army personnel.
A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment. A defense ministry official in New Delhi said the case has been placed before Indian courts for final order.
Thousands of army officials are posted in the country’s northeast, home to a complex web of tribal groups, many of which have launched insurgency and separatist activities accusing New Delhi of plundering resources and doing little to improve their lives.
Soon after the killings, protests intensified over the Armed Forces Powers Act (AFSPA) that gives the armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary in “disturbed areas.”
The Act is still in force in Mon.
The notification of “disturbed areas” under AFSPA has been in force in several parts of seven northeastern states.
Starting in 2015, the federal government removed AFSPA entirely from the states of Tripura and Meghalaya, and partially from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Topics: India police investigation Indian army

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
  • Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades
  • Colombo defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announced weekly fuel quotas for motorists on Sunday, as an acute shortage worsened and longer queues formed outside the few pumping stations still operating.
Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation was struggling to finance oil imports, while consumption had shot up due to shortages of electricity and liquefied petroleum gas.
“We have no choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give them a guaranteed weekly quota until we are able to strengthen the financial situation,” the minister said.
“I hope to have this system in place by the first week of July.”
He did not say how much fuel motorists will be allowed to buy under the new system.
Sri Lanka has been struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades, with the country unable to import basic necessities such as food, fuel and medication due to a lack of foreign exchange reserves.
In mid-April, the government ordered all fuel stations not to pump more than four liters of petrol for a motorcycle, five for a three-wheeler and 19.5 liters of gasoline or diesel for cars and SUVs.
Under that system, many motorists would top up, drain fuel into cans to build a buffer stock, and then return to the queue for more.
This week, queues at fuel stations had become longer, with hundreds of cars and thousands of motorcycles waiting in line, sometimes for days.
Two weeks ago, Sri Lanka received a shipment of Russian crude oil to be refined on the island, but the finished product from the Sapugaskanda refinery was less than a tenth of the country’s daily requirement.
Around 90,000 tons of Siberian light crude was sent to Sri Lanka’s lone refinery after the shipment was acquired on credit from Dubai-based intermediary Coral Energy last month.
The Sri Lankan government has also approached Moscow’s envoy in Colombo to help secure direct supplies of Russian oil, Energy Minister Wijesekera said.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April and has since opened talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
The United Nations has issued an appeal for $47 million to buy essential food for 1.7 million Sri Lankans in the next four months.
The worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948 has sparked widespread protests calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
He has refused, and instead got his brother Mahinda to step down as prime minister on May 9.
President Rajapaksa then appointed opposition politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed Mahinda and help lead the country out of the unprecedented economic chaos.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week
  • Five flights in the area were canceled
  • Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

JUBAN: A volcano in the Philippines spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Sunday, blanketing a region still recovering from last week’s eruption.
The blast from Bulusan volcano lasted 18 minutes, the Philippine seismological agency said, impairing road visibility and forcing airlines to cancel flights.
On June 5, Mount Bulusan sent a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometer (0.6 miles) and covered 10 villages with ash.
Residents of Juban town in Sorsogon province, still reeling from last week’s eruption, were woken up Sunday by the volcano’s thundering.
“I thought it was just raining, but when I looked outside there was ash everywhere,” resident Antonio Habitan told AFP. “Our river was once clear but now it is ash-colored.”
No casualties were reported, but the seismological agency raised the alert level to one on the five-level system, indicating “low-level unrest.”
“We still can’t say that it is over. It’s still possible that this eruption could be followed by another one, that’s why we need to be careful with the Bulusan volcano,” agency head Renato Solidum told local radio station DZBB.
Emergency workers were deployed to clean ash-laden roads and guide drivers struggling to see oncoming vehicles.
Five flights in the area were canceled.
Juban’s local disaster office said 366 people were in emergency shelters, with most evacuated days before the eruption due to a series of volcanic earthquakes.
Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has over 20 active volcanoes.

Topics: Philippines volcano Bulusan volcano

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
  • Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by members of India’s ruling party
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Police in India’s Kashmir arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead a former spokesperson of India’s ruling party who had made derogatory remarks about Islam’s religious leader Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Sunday.
The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities as part of a wider attempt to curb religious unrest that has spread across the country.
Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent week.
Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial comments about the Prophet’s private life that also angered several Muslim countries, causing a massive diplomatic challenge for the Modi government.
Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.
India’s foreign ministry said last week the tweets and comments do not reflect the views of the government.
Clashes over the remarks simmered across the country, as some in the minority Muslim community see them as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
Two teenagers were killed when protesters clashed with police in the eastern city of Ranchi last week.
Sporadic riots in northern Uttar Pradesh state forced police to arrest over 300 people.
In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. At least 70 people were arrested on charges of rioting and disturbing public order, with Internet services suspended for over 48 hours after the latest communal violence.
BJP leaders have issued instructions to several senior members to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and the government continues to tighten public security.

Topics: India

Polls open in French parliamentary election

Polls open in French parliamentary election
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Polls open in French parliamentary election

Polls open in French parliamentary election
  • Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m., after voters in overseas territories cast ballots earlier in the weekend
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

PARIS: Voting got underway in mainland France on Sunday in the first round of parliamentary elections, with a resurgent and newly unified left seeking to thwart President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for reform.
Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT), after voters in overseas territories cast ballots earlier in the weekend.

Topics: France Emmanuel Macron

Taiwan says it's willing to engage with China, doesn't want to close door

Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door

Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday.
Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.
Earlier on Sunday at a security forum in Singapore, China’s defense minister said the Chinese government sought “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan but reserved “other options.”
Speaking to reporters after China banned the import of grouper fish from Taiwan on safety grounds, a move Taipei called politically motivated, Su said Taiwan has always had goodwill toward China.
“As long as there is equality, reciprocity and no political preconditions, we are willing to engage in goodwill with China,” he said, reiterating a position President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly made in public.
“As for China’s harassment of Taiwan with military aircraft, warships, unreasonable suppression and political actions, the one being most unreasonable is China,” he added.
“Taiwan does not want to close the door to China. It is China that has used various means to oppress and treat Taiwan unreasonably.”
China has refused to speak to Tsai since she was first elected in 2016, viewing her as a separatist who has refused to accept that China and Taiwan are part of “one China.”
Tsai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, and while they want peace with China will defend themselves if attacked.
Taiwan’s people, who live in one of Asia’s most freewheeling and liberal democracies, have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Topics: Taiwan China Singapore

