You are here

  • Home
  • Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War — think-tank

Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War — think-tank

In this file grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, 2022 shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. (AFP)
In this file grab made from a handout video footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on April 20, 2022 shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnmu5

Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

Global nuclear arsenal to grow for first time since Cold War — think-tank

Russian Defense Ministry shows the launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field. (AFP)
  • Three days after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation,” President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert
Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: The global nuclear arsenal is expected to grow in the coming years for the first time since the Cold War while the risk of such weapons being used is the greatest in decades, a leading conflict and armaments think-tank said on Monday.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv has heightened tensions among the world’s nine nuclear-armed states, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) think-tank said in a new set of research.
While the number of nuclear weapons fell slightly between January 2021 and January 2022, SIPRI said that unless immediate action was taken by the nuclear powers, global inventories of warheads could soon begin rising for the first time in decades.
“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” Wilfred Wan, Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme, said in the think-tank’s 2022 yearbook.
“This is a very worrying trend.”
Three days after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation,” President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert.
He has also warned of consequences that would be “such as you have never seen in your entire history” for countries that stood in Russia’s way.
Russia has the world’s biggest nuclear arsenal with a total of 5,977 warheads, some 550 more than the United States. The two countries possess more than 90 percent of the world’s warheads, though SIPRI said China was in the middle of an expansion with an estimated more than 300 new missile silos.
SIPRI said the global number of nuclear warheads fell to 12,705 in January 2022 from 13,080 in January 2021. An estimated 3,732 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft, and around 2,000 — nearly all belonging to Russia or the United States — were kept in a state of high readiness.
“Relations between the world’s great powers have deteriorated further at a time when humanity and the planet face an array of profound and pressing common challenges that can only be addressed by international cooperation,” SIPRI board chairman and former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said.

Topics: nuclear weapons Disarmament of nuclear weapons

Related

UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’
Middle-East
UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’
South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations
World
South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations

Hope fades as belongings of two men missing in Amazon found

Hope fades as belongings of two men missing in Amazon found
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

Hope fades as belongings of two men missing in Amazon found

Hope fades as belongings of two men missing in Amazon found
  • Duo disappeared after receiving threats during a research trip to Brazil’s Javari Valley
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Brazilian authorities say they have found a backpack and personal effects of a British journalist and an Indigenous expert who disappeared in the Amazon last week, with the Briton’s mother-in-law saying she has lost hope that they will emerge alive.
Fears have been mounting over the fate of Dom Phillips, 57, a veteran contributor to The Guardian newspaper, and 41-year-old Bruno Pereira, an expert with Brazil’s government agency for Indigenous affairs (Funai), since they disappeared last Sunday after receiving threats during a research trip to Brazil’s Javari Valley.
After a slow start, the Brazilian federal police and the army have intensified the search for the two men, who were last seen in the town of Sao Gabriel, not far from their destination, Atalaia do Norte.
“Objects belonging to the two missing persons have been found: a health card, black pants, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Bruno Pereira, and a pair of boots and a backpack belonging to Dom Phillips containing personal clothing,” the Federal Police in Amazonas state said Sunday in a statement.
The Amazonas Fire Department had previously told local media that personal effects possibly belonging to the missing men had been found “near the house” of Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, the only person arrested so far in the case and who witnesses say pursued the men upriver.
Police said search teams on Sunday covered about 25 square kilometers with “thorough searches through the jungle, roads in the region and flooded vegetation,” especially in the area where a boat belonging to Oliveira was found.
Earlier, authorities described 41-year-old Oliveira as a “suspect,” and said they were analyzing traces of blood found on his boat.
The finding of the men’s belongings came just hours after friends and relatives of the pair held a vigil on a beach in Rio de Janeiro.
“At first we had a crazy faith that they had noticed some danger and had hidden in the jungle,” said Maria Lucia Farias, 78.
“Now, not anymore.”
In a statement posted online and reported by The Guardian, a British newspaper to which Phillips contributed, his mother-in-law said: “They are no longer with us. Mother Nature has snatched them away with a grateful embrace.”
She added: “Their souls have joined those of so many others who gave their lives in defense of the rainforest and Indigenous peoples.”
Few of those gathered at the beach expressed much hope in the men’s survival, especially after authorities said they had found a second boat with blood marks, and had located possible human remains, still being analyzed.
One who did voice hope was Phillips’s 13-year-old nephew, Mateus Duarte.
“I used to come for walks on this beach with my uncle,” he said.
Phillips, who has contributed dozens of reports on the Amazon to The Guardian, had traveled to the Javari Valley while working on a book on environmental protection. Pereira went along as a guide.
“We have to know what happened,” said Fabiana Castilho, 47, a friend of Phillips, who wore a T-shirt bearing a photo of the two together.
“We want an answer.”
Others in attendance said they hoped the men’s disappearance would not be in vain.
“It should serve to raise awareness” about the environmental destruction of the Amazon, said Zeca Azevedo, Phillips’s brother-in-law and Mateus Duarte’s father.
“We have to honor their work.”

Topics: Brazil

Related

Two lost brothers, who went bird-searching in Amazon rainforest, found after 26 days
Offbeat
Two lost brothers, who went bird-searching in Amazon rainforest, found after 26 days
Brazil police find blood on suspect’s boat in case of missing reporter, expert
Media
Brazil police find blood on suspect’s boat in case of missing reporter, expert

Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery shells into sea

Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery shells into sea
Updated 13 June 2022
AP

Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery shells into sea

Seoul: North Korea fires suspected artillery shells into sea
  • South Korean officials expressed concern that Pyongyang is upgrading weapons systems that pose a direct threat to Seoul
Updated 13 June 2022
AP

SEOUL: North Korea test-fired what appeared to be artillery shells toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for greater defense capability to cope with outside threats.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected several flight trajectories believed to be North Korean artillery on Sunday morning. It said in the statement that South Korea maintains a firm military readiness in close coordination with the United States amid boosted surveillance on North Korea.
During a national security council meeting convened to discuss the launches, South Korean officials expressed concern that North Korea is upgrading weapons systems that pose a direct threat to South Korea and reaffirmed they would sternly deal with such North Korean efforts, according to South Korea’s presidential office.
The North’s artillery tests draw less outside attention than its missile launches. But its forward-deployed long-range artillery guns are a serious security threat to South Korea’s populous metropolitan region, which is only 40-50 kilometers from the border with North Korea.
The suspected artillery launches were the latest in a spate of weapons tests by North Korea this year in what foreign experts call an attempt to pressure its rivals Washington and Seoul to relax international sanctions against Pyongyang and make other concessions.
South Korean and US officials recently said North Korea had almost completed preparations for its first nuclear test in about five years. In March, North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the mainland US in breach of a 2018 moratorium on big missile tests.
In a speech at a ruling party meeting last week, Kim underscored the need to strengthen his country’s military capability, saying the current security environment is “very serious.”
Kim’s speech carried by state media didn’t mention the United States or South Korea. But he still set forth “militant tasks” to be pursued by his armed forces and scientists, a suggestion that he would press ahead with his high-profile arms buildup plans.
A possible new nuclear test by North Korea would be the seventh of its kind. Some experts say North Korea will likely use the test to build warheads to be mounted on tactical nuclear weapons aimed at hitting targets in South Korea.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations
World
South Korea, US condemn North Korea nuclear test preparations
A woman walks past a screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, in Seoul on June 5, 2022
World
South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea missile firings

India’s Uttar Pradesh state razes Muslim homes after riots over prophet remarks

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house of a Muslim man in Prayagraj, India, June 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house of a Muslim man in Prayagraj, India, June 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

India’s Uttar Pradesh state razes Muslim homes after riots over prophet remarks

Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house of a Muslim man in Prayagraj, India, June 12, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Muslim groups have demanded their arrest, while BJP’s hard-line Hindu groups label them as brave and nationalist politicians
Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

SRINAGAR/KOLKATA, India: Authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in riots last week triggered by derogatory remarks made by ruling party figures about Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Sunday.
In Indian Kashmir, police arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead the ruling party’s former spokeswoman who had made some of the remarks, officials said. The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities.
Muslims have taken to the streets across India in recent weeks to protest against the anti-Islamic comments by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Members of Indian security personnel keep vigil during the demolition of the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP)

Clashes have broken out between Muslims and Hindus and in some cases between protesters and police in several areas. Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested more than 300 people in connection with the unrest.
Some in India’s minority Muslim community see the comments as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
The BJP has suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for the comments, which have also caused a diplomatic row with several Muslim countries.
Police have filed cases against the two and the government has said the comments do not reflect its views.
Muslim groups have demanded their arrest, while some hard-line Hindu groups label them as brave and nationalist politicians.
Over the weekend the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state, Yogi Adityanath, ordered officials to demolish any illegal establishments and homes of people accused of involvement in riots there last week, the BJP’s state spokesperson said.
The house of an alleged mastermind of the riots, whose daughter is a female Muslim rights activist, was demolished amid a heavy police presence on Sunday. Properties of two more people accused of throwing stones after Friday prayers were also demolished in the state.
Mrityunjay Kumar, Adityanath’s media adviser, tweeted a photo of a bulldozer demolishing a building and said “Unruly elements remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday.”
Opposition leaders said Adityanath’s government was pursuing an unconstitutional method to silence protesters.
On Sunday, Jindal said his family faced continuous threats and some of his followers said a crude bomb was defused near his residence in capital New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so far not commented on the communal unrest.
In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16.
BJP’s West Bengal president on Sunday staged a sit-in protest and accused neighboring Bangladesh, a mainly Muslim nation, of inciting violence in the state.
Last week countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Iran — which are key trade partners of India — lodged diplomatic protests to demand an apology from Modi’s government for the comments.

Topics: India RSS and BJP Indian Muslims Hindu radicals

Related

Update At least 2 killed in India protests against Prophet comments: police photos
World
At least 2 killed in India protests against Prophet comments: police
Special India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
World
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
Updated 13 June 2022
Agencies

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route
  • Russia strikes depot in west Ukraine as battle for Severodonetsk rages
  • The strike on the town of Chortkiv, a rare attack by Russia in the relatively calm west of Ukraine, left 22 people injured
Updated 13 June 2022
Agencies

KYIV/LVIV/KRAMATORSK: Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday.
Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Parts of the city have been pulverized in some of the bloodiest fighting since the Kremlin unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24.
“The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed: they are pressing in Sievierodonetsk, severe fighting is ongoing there — literally for every meter,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, adding that Russia’s military was trying to deploy reserve forces to the Donbas.
Ukrainian and Russian forces were still fighting street-by-street there on Sunday, the governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Gaidai, said.
Russian forces have taken most of the city but Ukrainian troops remain in control of an industrial area and the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.
But the Russians had destroyed a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River linking Sievierodonetsk with its twin city of Lysychansk, Gaidai said.
That left just one of three bridges still standing.
“If after new shelling the bridge collapses, the city will truly be cut off. There will be no way of leaving Sievierodonetsk in a vehicle,” Gaidai said, noting the lack of a cease-fire agreement and no agreed evacuation corridors.
Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian military, said Russia’s massed artillery in that region gave it a tenfold advantage.
But, he added in a Facebook post, “Despite everything, we continue to hold positions. Every meter of Ukrainian land there is covered in blood — but not only ours, but also the occupier’s.”
The head of the Sievierodonetsk administration said a little more than a third of the city remained under the control of Ukrainian forces, with about two thirds in Russian hands.
“Our (forces) are holding the defensive line strongly,” Oleksandr Stryuk told national TV.
In Lysychansk, Russian shelling killed a six-year-old child, Gaidai said.
Reuters could not independently confirm these accounts.
STRATEGIC IMPLICATIONS
After being forced to scale back its initial campaign goals following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Moscow has turned its attention to expanding control in the Donbas, where pro-Russian separatists have held territory since 2014.
The fall of Sievierodonetsk, in the last pocket of Ukrainian land held in the strategic Luhansk region, would move Russia a big step closer to one of the stated goals of what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation.”
Elsewhere, Russian cruise missiles destroyed a large depot containing US and European weapons in western Ukraine’s Ternopil region, Russia’s Interfax agency reported.
Ternopil’s governor said rockets fired from the Black Sea at the city of Chortkiv had partly destroyed a military facility and injured 22 people. A local official said there were no weapons stored there.
Reuters could not independently confirm the differing accounts.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the United States and other nations for supplying Ukraine with weapons. Putin said this month that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.
Ukrainian leaders recently have renewed pleas for more heavy weapons. On Sunday, the Ukrainian general staff said in a post on Facebook that General Valeriy Zaluzhny, the head of Ukraine’s armed forces had spoken to General Mark Milley, the top US military officer, and reiterated his request for more heavy artillery systems.
Russian forces were firing mortars and artillery south and southwest of Sievierodonetsk, according to Ukraine’s general staff. But it said Ukrainian forces had repulsed Russian attempts to advance toward some communities.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
Ukrainian forces have proven more resilient than expected, but the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that as they use the last of their stocks of Soviet-era weapons and munitions, they will require consistent Western support.
Putin says Russia’s actions aim to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. Kyiv and its allies call it an unprovoked war of aggression to capture territory.
Away from the battlefield, World Trade Organization members gathered in Geneva Sunday with, at the top of a challenging agenda, the need to tackle global food security threatened by Russia’s invasion of wheat-producing Ukraine.
Tensions ran high during a closed-door session, where several delegates took the floor to condemn Russia’s war, including Kyiv’s envoy who was met with a standing ovation, WTO spokesman Dan Pruzin told journalists.
Then, just before Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov spoke, around three dozen delegates “walked out,” the spokesman said.
Also on Sunday, the leader of the Russian-backed separatist Donetsk region in the Donbas said there was no reason to pardon two British nationals sentenced to death last week after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.
A court in Donetsk on Thursday found Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner — and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun — guilty of “mercenary activities” seeking to overthrow the republic.
Britain says Aslin and Pinner were regular soldiers and should be exempt under the Geneva Conventions from prosecution for participation in hostilities. The separatists say they committed grave crimes and have a month to appeal.
Aslin’s family said he and Pinner “are not, and never were, mercenaries.”
Separately, the family of a former British soldier, Jordan Gatley, said on social media he was killed fighting for Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn
World
Russia using more deadly weapons in war, Ukraine and Britain warn
Ukraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker
World
Ukraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
Updated 13 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
  • Attendees learned how to perform Hajj correctly and were given practical tips to ensure a smooth journey
  • Saudi government “modernizing the way people go for Hajj and Umrah,” Council of British Hajjis tells Arab News
Updated 13 June 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Over 130 British Muslims attended a Hajj seminar at the London Muslim Center on Sunday, in preparation for the first pilgrimage after the COVID-19 pandemic that will be open to foreigners.
Attendees learned how to perform the fifth pillar of Islam correctly, were given practical tips to ensure a smooth journey, and were able to ask a religious scholar questions about the journey that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.
They were also given health and safety advice, and were able to purchase essential items for their Hajj journey such as the ihram, the two pieces of white cloth worn by male pilgrims.
The event, organized by the Council of British Hajjis, was the final in a series of seminars held across England by the organization, and was watched online by dozens of people.
Rashid Mogradia, CEO of CBHUK, said the seminars aimed to enrich and enhance pilgrim experiences through sharing relevant information, advice and guidance.
“We want to make it easy for pilgrims to have a spiritual and uplifting journey,” Mogradia told Arab News. “We’ve been running Hajj seminars since our inception in 2006. It was very important for us to reconnect with Hajj pilgrims face-to-face this year after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He said it was important that would-be pilgrims attend the seminars this year not only to learn about the rites of Hajj, but also “the latest developments in Saudi Arabia, and health and safety requirements in the Kingdom.”
He added: “Such events allow us to connect directly with the pilgrims themselves, and address the needs and concerns they may have at an early stage so that we can relieve any anxiety and stress pre-departure.”
Imam Yunus Dudhwala, a Muslim scholar and the head of chaplaincy at Barts Health NHS Trust, presented the seminar and has held similar events annually for the last 10 years.
“I think it’s important for people who are traveling for Hajj to be prepared mentally, physically and spiritually. And in terms of Islamic jurisprudence, they need to understand how to perform Hajj correctly. That’s why we do the seminar,” he told Arab News.
Dudhwala accompanied 250-300 British pilgrims on Hajj annually as their spiritual and religious guide for over 10 years before the pandemic struck.
For over three decades preceding the pandemic, British pilgrims would book a package with a licensed Hajj operator in the UK that included flights, accommodation, meals, visas, and other essential services such as easy access to a religious scholar to help with their queries.
This year, the way pilgrims book Hajj has changed. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that pilgrims from Europe, America and Australia are required to register for this year’s Hajj electronically at www.motawif.com.sa.
Applicants will be entered into a draw system, and pilgrims will then be selected from the pool.
The new portal is part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate Hajj procedures and provide competitive prices for European, American and Australian pilgrims.
“We understand that the government of Saudi Arabia is modernizing the way people go for Hajj and Umrah as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also understand that they’re doing this to increase pilgrim numbers and enhance the facilities and services provided to pilgrims,” Mogradia said.
“Just as Umrah has gone through a rigorous change since 2019 with the implementation of the e-visa making it easier for people to travel to Saudi Arabia, Hajj too will need to go through that phase.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 London Muslim Centre Muslims British Muslims Saudi Arabia

Related

Muslim worshippers set out to perform a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual in Mina, Makkah, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Hajj registration closes for domestic pilgrims after exceeding 390,000, e-draw begins
Special Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches ‘Smart Pilgrim’ app
Saudi Arabia
Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches ‘Smart Pilgrim’ app

Latest updates

North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
Banque Saudi Fransi approves payout of $480m dividends for 2021 
Banque Saudi Fransi approves payout of $480m dividends for 2021 
Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to trial
Man who carried Confederate flag into Capitol heads to trial
Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Bupa Arabia plans to raise capital by 25% to $400m through bonus shares 
Bupa Arabia plans to raise capital by 25% to $400m through bonus shares 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.