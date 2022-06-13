You are here

  • Home
  • India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
The Indian rupee touched a record low of 78.28 to the dollar. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8z3u4

Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
Updated 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares opened 2 percent lower on Monday, with the rupee hitting a lifetime low as investors awaited inflation data later in the day, while global markets plunged over fears of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.3 percent at 15,833.45, as of 0351 GMT, after touching its lowest in nearly four weeks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.4 percent to 52,990.35.

The Indian rupee touched a record low of 78.28 to the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit 7.60 percent, its highest since Feb. 28, 2019.

Rajesh Exports investing $3 billion to set up display plant 

Jeweler Rajesh Exports plans to invest $3 billion in India’s southern Telangana state to set up the country’s first electronic-display plant, the state government said late on Sunday.

India and many governments around the world have raced to subsidize the construction of semiconductor and display factories as a shortage has hobbled the auto and electronics industries and highlighted the world’s dependence on a few sources, such as Taiwan, for vital supplies.

“What was hitherto possible only in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, will now happen in Telangana,” the creation of a large-scale ecosystem of partners and ancillaries supplying world-class television, smartphone and tablet makers, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, announcing the investment.

Rajesh Exports is also an applicant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s $10 billion incentive plan to push companies to set up semiconductor and display operations in India, the government’s next big bet on electronics manufacturing.

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association estimates demand in India for displays will be nearly $60 billion between 2021 and 2025.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India rupee stock shares

Related

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil production in Libya has slumped further amid blockades at crude terminals and ongoing violence in the capital city of Tripoli, according to a report published in MEED.

The report noted that export volumes in excess of 600,000 barrels a day are being blocked in the country.

Domestic news reports suggest that armed clashes are going on in Tripoli, and intense exchange of gun fires were heard from the city.

The violence in Tripoli is primarily triggered by two influential militias from western Libya; Nawasi Brigade, a militia loyal to politician Fathi Bashagha and the Stability Support Force, which backs Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, quoting Libyan energy minister Mohammed Oun, reported that the ongoing political crisis in the country is leading to more shutdowns of ports.

“Almost all the oil and gas activities in the east of Libya are being shut down,” Oun told Bloomberg.

Lower oil exports from Libya could put further pressure on the global oil market, which is already struggling to meet demand. 

 

Topics: Libya oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Updated 3 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s Suez Canal has extended rebates on canal tolls for liquefied petroleum gas carriers from July until the end of the year, the canal authority said in a circular published on its website on Monday, according to Reuters.

LPG tankers operating between the American Gulf and ports west of India, on the Maldives islands and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 20 percent on the canal’s normal tolls.

Tankers operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55 percent, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 75 percent. 

Topics: Suez Canal Authority suez canal

Related

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Updated 43 min 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 5.60 percent to $25,767.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,356.23 plunging down by 5.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto firm Celsius halts all transfers as the market plummets

In another indication of the pressure on the crypto industry, cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network said on Monday it will halt withdrawals and transfers between accounts due to “extreme market conditions,” Reuters reported.

After Celsius’s announcement, Bitcoin dropped by more than 6 percent to a low of $24,888 — an 18-month low. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, plunged to $1,303, its lowest level since March 2021.

“We are taking this necessary action...in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets,” the company said in a statement.

Recent months have seen crypto markets under pressure, as interest rates have risen around the globe, leading to a drop in crypto assets.

As a result of and in part due to the collapse of some crypto projects, there have also been price drops. Last month, the stablecoin TerraUSD collapsed in value after it broke its dollar peg.

Decentralized finance market shaken by Luna crash

As the SR150 billion ($40 billion) collapse of cryptocurrency Luna sends shockwaves through a key segment of the digital asset market, traders are shifting away from investments linked to decentralized finance, the Financial Times reported.

With so-called ‘DeFi’, projects are able to operate without centralized intermediaries such as banks by using automated systems that distribute control to key stakeholders. It is considered by many crypto enthusiasts to be one of the most promising developments in the digital asset sector.

However, Luna’s failure last month, and its linked stablecoin terraUSD, underscores the risks of investing in DeFi projects and the potential of catastrophic errors in their design, said the FT.

DeFi markets rely on stablecoins for transactions, and Terra’s disappearance hit confidence in the sector particularly hard, it added.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum

Related

Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Crypto plummets again; Ether staking service raises red flags
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Dubai gallery accepts crypto payment; South Korea investigates Luna Crypto crash

Saudi stocks extend losses on fears over economic slowdown: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend losses on fears over economic slowdown: Opening bell
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi stocks extend losses on fears over economic slowdown: Opening bell

Saudi stocks extend losses on fears over economic slowdown: Opening bell
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks extended losses for a second straight day on Monday, due to investor worries over a potential global economic slowdown.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,255, while the parallel market Nomu edged down to 21,726 as of 10:09 am. Saudi time.

This was driven by losses in some of TASI’s biggest weights, with oil giant Aramco declining 0.5 percent and the biggest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, down 04 percent.

Shares of telecom giant stc lost 0.6 percent after adding 6.4 percent a day earlier as its board proposed a SR30 billion ($8 billion) capital hike through granting bonus shares.

United Cooperative Assurance Co. added 3.6 percent to lead the gainers in early trading, while Saudi Real Estate Co. recorded the biggest drop of 3.6 percent.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance surged 3.8 percent after its board recommended increasing capital to SR1.5 billion in support of future growth plans.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $120.07 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.6 a barrel as of 10:01 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI sheds 2.2%, weighed down by major market players: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI sheds 2.2%, weighed down by major market players: Closing bell

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices eased on Monday from a one-month high earlier in the session, as US inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,862.29 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.5 percent to $1,866.80.

Gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic crises, hit its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,877.05 per ounce. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 1.1 percent to $21.63 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.5 percent to $958.51.

Palladium dropped 2.1 percent to $1,894.72. 

Soybean futures drop

Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, but losses were limited and the market traded near last week’s all-time high after a widely watched US report forecast lower inventories.

Wheat jumped 1.6 percent as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region underpinned prices, while corn rose after closing largely unchanged on Friday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.4 percent to $17.37-3/4 a bushel by 0348 GMT, not far from Thursday’s record high of $17.84 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.6 percent to $10.88 a bushel and corn gained 0.5 percent at $7.77 a bushel. 

Aluminum drops to six-month low

London aluminum prices dropped to a six-month low on Monday, as worries grew that rising COVID-19 cases in Beijing and prospects of elevated interest rates for a longer time would hammer global economic growth and dent demand for metals.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.4 percent to $2,643.50 a ton, as of 0421 GMT, its lowest since Dec. 16.

The most-traded July aluminum contract in Shanghai fell 2.5 percent to $2,978.54 a ton by the midday break.

Topics: Commodities Update Gold silver Soybeans Aluminium

Related

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Indian Muslim groups urge followers to shun protests over anti-Islam comments
Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence
Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence
Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill, grounds flights
Sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill, grounds flights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.