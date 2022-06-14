UAE authorities reiterate hefty fines for COVID-19 mask rule violators

DUBAI: UAE authorities issued a warning reminding the public that the rule on wearing masks indoors, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, remains in place and violators would be fined $816 (3,000 dirhams).
Wearing masks in closed areas is still mandatory, according to Dr. Taher Al-Ameri, spokesperson of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, in a report from state news agency WAM.
Coronavirus cases in the country have been increasing sharply, with the number of new infections rising by over 100 percent in just one week, the spokesperson added.
The rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 has also been rising, he added.
Dr. Al-Ameri attributed the increase of infections to some individuals failing to comply with preventative measures, such as mask wearing and isolating after testing positive.
“A lack of commitment to isolating was noted among a small group of people infected with COVID-19, which threatens the safety of the community and causes the spread of the virus, due to the lack of commitment of people,” Dr. Al-Ameri said.
The validity period of the green pass system on the Al Hosn app being implemented in Abu Dhabi was also reduced to 14 days from 30 days previously starting Wednesday, June 15. The new rule meanwhile takes effect at a later date, on June 20, for schools in the emirate in consideration of the examination period.
Several injured in Iran in chemical factory explosion
The report said a leak from an ammonium tank caused the blast on Monday evening in the southern city of Firouzabad in Fars province
Updated 59 min 11 sec ago
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: An explosion at a chemical factory in southern Iran injured scores of people, most of them lightly, the country’s state TV reported Tuesday.
The report said a leak from an ammonium tank caused the blast on Monday evening in the southern city of Firouzabad in Fars province, located about 770 kilometers (480 miles) south of the capital, Tehran. Firemen were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the report added.
According to the chief of the provincial health department, Vahid Hosseini, out of 133 injured who were taken to local hospitals, mostly factory workers, 114 were later released after treatment.
Authorities on Tuesday reopened a nearby major road that they had closed after the explosion. The factory went online in 2020.
Iran occasionally reports incidents of fires or explosions at industrial sites affecting the country’s infrastructure that are mainly blamed on technical failures. Years of economic sanctions by the West have blocked Iran’s access to original spare parts and new equipment.
Sensitive military and nuclear sites in Iran have also been the target of attacks over the past years, which Iran has blamed on Israel.
In February, a fire broke out at a warehouse full of engine oil and flammable materials at a base belonging to Iran’s powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the western province of Kemranshah, damaging a shed but causing no casualties. A day earlier, unconfirmed reports proliferated online about several explosions heard in northern Kermanshah, a strategic location in Iran with various missile and military sites.
The reports come as Iran remains on edge about its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Negotiations in Vienna to revive the accord have stalled for months.
The 2015 deal that granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the accord and re-imposed crushing sanctions.
AMMAN: Iraq’s parliament will proceed with legal measures to replace Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s bloc in the legislature, parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi said on Monday on a visit to Jordan.
The Sadrist bloc resigned en masse on Sunday after Al-Sadr asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.
Al-Sadr’s party was the biggest winner in last October’s general election, increasing the number of parliamentary seats it holds to 73 while Iran-backed parties suffered a heavy defeat. But political wrangling has prevented the parliament from electing a president and forming a government.
“If the survival of the Sadrist bloc is an obstacle to the formation of the government, then all representatives of the bloc are ready to resign from parliament,” the cleric said.
BACKGROUND
Al-Sadr’s bloc was the largest in parliament after last October’s election, in which voters rejected Iran-backed parties, but it has been unable to form a majority coalition
The resignation of his parliamentary bloc was “a sacrifice from me for the country and the people to rid them of the unknown destiny.”
At a press conference in Amman on Monday, Al-Halbousi said Al Sadr’s bloc had chosen to be the “scapegoat” after failing to form a majority coalition in parliament. He said the legislature would proceed with measures according to election law and parliamentary protocols to select a replacement.
Ali Moussawi, a former Iraqi member of parliament and a political researcher at Baghdad University, said: “Al-Sadr reached the point that he accepted the bitter reality that it’s nearly impossible to form a government away from the Iranian-backed groups.”
UN launches online campaign to bridge funding gap for Safer salvage work
Crowdfunding effort to make the oil tanker safe and prevent a catastrophic spill in the Red Sea
Saudi Arabia earlier pledged $10 million for the operation
Updated 14 June 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: The UN on Monday launched a social media campaign to raise money to bridge the gap in funding for a salvage operation to prevent a potentially devastating oil spill in the Red Sea from the decaying tanker FSO Safer.
The vessel, which contains 48 million gallons of oil, has been moored off the west cost of Yemen since the start of the war in the country seven years ago. It has had little or no maintenance during that time and its condition has deteriorated, raising growing fears that a disaster is imminent that could cause the world’s fifth-largest oil spill from a tanker.
The UN is seeking $144 million in donations to fund the operation to make it safe, $80 million of which will be used to transfer the oil to another vessel.
“Following Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a $10 million pledge on June 12 and the US announcement that it is working toward a $10 million contribution, we now have three-quarters of the $80 million required to start the emergency phase of the operation,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
David Gressly, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, announced the fundraiser in a message posted to his Twitter account. He said the goal is to raise $5 million by June 30 so that work on the vessel can begin in July.
The Safer, a floating storage and offloading terminal, is anchored close to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. The rusting vessel’s hull, equipment and systems have deteriorated so badly that there are growing fears it could spring a leak, catch fire or even explode, potentially causing an environmental disaster four times worse than the Exxon Valdez spill off the coast of Alaska in 1989, which remains the world’s worst in terms of damage to the environment.
Since 2019, the UN has been calling on the Houthis to allow a team of experts to access the ship, assess its condition and conduct emergency repairs, warning that a leak would destroy the livelihoods of many Yemenis, damage marine life and disrupt deliveries of aid. It could also disrupt commercial shipping in the Red Sea, which is one of the world’s busiest waterways and accounts for 10 percent of global trade.
Other countries along its coast could also be affected, including Saudi Arabia, Djibouti and Eritrea. In November last year, the Houthis agreed to grant access to the ship.
Early this month, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the permanent US representative to the UN, said: “We know what the consequences are, we know the danger that is there and we have encouraged others to contribute to the funding of this effort.
“But let’s be clear the problem with the Safer is the Houthis, who have not allowed even the UN or others (to access the ship and inspect it).”
She said the ultimate responsibility rests with the militia because: “We can get all the money in the world and if they don’t allow access then we’re still in the same place where we started. So it is a two-pronged effort to get this done.”
Asked by Arab News whether or not he feels confident the Houthis will stand by their agreement to allow UN experts to board the vessel, Dujarric said: “In Yemen, as everywhere else around the world, we take things one day at a time.
“But our understanding is that, yes, we will have the access to the ship, which is critical for us in order to avoid what we fear would be an ecological disaster.”
Meanwhile, Hans Grundberg, the UN’s special envoy for Yemen, said he is expecting an imminent response from the Houthis to a proposal for the phased reopening of key roads in Taiz and other governorates.
“The UN proposal takes into consideration various concerns expressed by both sides during discussions that started in the Jordanian capital, Amman, last month,” said Dujarric.
Taiz governorate has been under siege since 2015, when the Houthis closed main routes and surrounded the city center, largely cutting it off from the rest of the country. The siege continues despite the recent extension of a truce between the militia and government forces.
“As with all elements of the truce, the opening of roads is a measure to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis, as well as to bring about some sense of normalization and facilitate freedom of movement for Yemeni civilians,” said Grundberg.
Can a new Iran-Venezuela pact end either country’s economic woes?
Agreement aims to provide stimulus, but experts say ‘two unsuccessful economies do not make a successful one’
Iranian drone tech, Venezuela’s uranium reserves could pose risk to Middle East, South America and elsewhere
Updated 14 June 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
LONDON: A newly inked cooperation deal between Iran and Venezuela will see the two pariah states further integrate their economies, but one oil-rich and legitimacy-poor state cannot fix the woes of another, according to experts.
On Saturday embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appeared on Iranian state media in north Tehran to sign a 20-year “cooperation agreement” with his Iranian counterpart, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The deal, according to Raisi, will see the two countries cooperate in the oil, petrochemicals, defense, agriculture, tourism and culture sectors. But more than economics, looming large in the signing of the deal — an unlikely covenant between a Shiite theocratic regime on one side and a communist dictatorship on the other — was the US and its sanctions regime against each country, as well as the two nations’ relationships with the wider international community.
“Venezuela has shown exemplary resistance against sanctions and threats from enemies and imperialists,” Iran’s Raisi said. “The 20-year cooperation document is testimony to the will of the two countries to develop ties.”
“Sanctions and threats against the Iranian nation over the past 40 plus years have been numerous, but the Iranian nation has turned these sanctions into an opportunity for the country’s progress.”
But to Yossi Mekelberg, an associate fellow with the MENA Program at Chatham House, the deal fails to address the fundamental problem in both countries: “Bad governance.”
“Iran and Venezuela could be two of the richest countries in the world, and they are not,” he told Arab News. “If you look at their natural resources, not to mention Venezuela with their natural reserves, their oil industries are falling apart.”
Now, when demand for oil and gas is skyrocketing, both Venezuela and Iran should be flourishing — but their governments have prevented the “gold rush” other energy-exporting countries are now experiencing and using to prepare for the post-fossil-fuel age.
“Iran and Venezuela are countries that could prosper — their problem is bad governance. Whether from the left or the clerical parties, regardless, they are failed states,” Mekelberg said.
He pointed out that both countries also have confrontational relationships with the US and wider international community.
“Their alliance is the alliance of those who, under sanctions, can’t really deal with their own domestic issues, then fell foul with their own regions, so they are trying to find a way out of it by supporting each other,” he said.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
“There is an internal logic to all of it, but I don’t think this is going to help them much. They need to deal with the world. Two unsuccessful economies do not make one successful one.”
With regard to energy specifically — each country’s main export — does the deal signed in Tehran do anything to help grow their economies?
Both Iran and Venezuela being major oil and energy producers, “they are not going to export to each other,” said Mekelberg.
The two countries have, however, made some progress in exchange of expertise. Iranian engineers have been involved in the repair of rundown Venezuelan facilities, and will soon start work on Venezuela’s largest refinery.
“But what they really need is investment,” said Mekelberg — something that he does not believe either country is able to do in the volumes required.
While the economic aspects of the deal are likely to raise few eyebrows — the two have cooperated for years in the illegal exchange of oil and other commodities — the potential for further defense cooperation is perhaps of more concern to those in South America, the Middle East and the US.
As early as 2006, Venezuela and Iran cooperated militarily. In a speech given to the Brookings Institution in 2009, a district attorney for New York raised the alarm about Iran’s training of Venezuelan fighters into Hezbollah-style terrorists.
“It has been reported that since 2006 Iranian military advisers have been embedded with Venezuelan troops,” the late Robert Morgenthau had said. “Asymmetric warfare, taught to members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hezbollah and Hamas, has replaced US army field manuals as the standard Venezuelan military doctrine.”
And perhaps of further concern is the potential for nuclear cooperation. According to a 2008 report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Venezuela has an estimated 50,000 tons of uranium deposits ready to be mined.
While warnings of the potential for nuclear cooperation have persisted for years, the stalled progress in the Iran nuclear talks ongoing in Vienna, accompanied by ever-lower breakout times predicted by experts, means that the new agreement could play an outsized role in the development of Iran’s nuclear weapons.
“Venezuela’s support for Iran’s nuclear program has fluctuated in recent years, with intelligence sources previously indicating that (the late President Hugo) Chavez discussed purchasing uranium from Iran at the same time as entering talks to buy a nuclear reactor from Argentina,” Rhiannon Phillips, associate analyst MENA at political risk consultancy Sibylline, told Arab News.
“Cooperation on ‘defense projects’ may allude to Iranian partnerships on offensive and combat drone technology, prompting a significant concern for Western allies. This again is not a new trend, with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz outlining his concern about Iranian MoHajjer UAVs in Venezuela earlier this year, with reported ranges of up to 200 km.”
Phillips added: “Iranian support for terrorism is already a key driver of geopolitical hostilities in the Middle East, namely between Tehran (on the one hand) and Saudi Arabia and Israel (on the other hand). But it could elevate concerns among Latin American countries if Venezuelan capabilities exceed or violate the threshold of regional security.
• Iran has delivered the second of four vessels it is contracted to build for Venezuela.
“Notably, Diego Molano, Colombia’s defense minister, has already expressed concern over the presence of Iranian proxies in Venezuela, namely Hezbollah militants, and the likelihood of these groups seeking to utilize Iranian military technology to carry out domestic attacks.”
Phillips also said that Iran has long been implicated in terrorism in the Middle East — the specter of which the Iran-Venezuela cooperation agreement threatens to resurrect.
The 1994 AMIA suicide bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Argentina killed 85 people and injured hundreds more. In 2006, Argentinian prosecutors formally accused the Iranian government and Hezbollah of carrying out the bombing. And it appears that Argentina has not forgotten that attack.
On Sunday, Argentinian authorities grounded a Boeing 747 that was sold to Venezuela by Iran’s Mahan air — an airline closely linked with the IRGC and sanctioned by the US government.
According to an Argentinian Interior Ministry document shared with Reuters by Argentine lawmaker Gerardo Milman, 14 Venezuelans and 5 Iranians were traveling on the plane. Milman warned: “Our information is that this is a plane that has come to conduct intelligence in Argentina.”
It is not clear what the agents were investigating. What is clear, though, is that Argentina, acutely and tragically familiar with Iranian terrorism, is unwilling to take the risk of finding out.
Israel’s governing coalition closer to collapse after lawmaker quits
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s fragile governing coalition appeared closer to collapse on Monday after reports that a lawmaker from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s right-wing party said he was “no longer part” of the government.
The development came as Bennett’s ideologically diverse coalition, which includes hard right, liberal and Arab parties, has staggered ever closer to implosion, a year after it ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s record 12-year rule.
“I have informed the prime minister that based on the current situation, I am no longer part of the coalition,” Nir Orbach of the hard right Yamina party said in a statement published by several Israeli media outlets.
No comment was immediately available from Orbach, whose statement said “extremist and anti-Zionist” members of parliament had taken the coalition “in problematic directions.” His statement said he wanted to avoid another election and he would not vote to dissolve parliament.
although his departure left Bennett’s coalition two short of a majority, with 59 seats in the 120-member Knesset (parliament).
Netanyahu, now leader of the opposition and vowing a comeback although he is on trial for alleged corruption, said the government was holding “one of the longest funerals in history.”
Following weeks of bickering between the partners, the clearest sign of the coalition’s weakness came last week when a bill extending Israeli civil law rights to settlers in the occupied West Bank was defeated in parliament.
The defeat has brought closer the prospect of a fifth election in three years, although the bill is likely to be returned to the Knesset (parliament) for a second attempt before the end of the month.
The settlers law, which would normally enjoy broad support in parliament and has been repeatedly renewed over the past five decades, fell victim to the increasingly bitter climate between the government and opposition.
“You are not fighting for our country but for your own seat,” Netanyahu told Bennett, once one of his closest aides, during a debate in parliament.
Bennett, a former commando and tech millionaire who launched into national politics in 2013, said his government had boosted economic growth, cut unemployment and eliminated the deficit for the first time in 14 years.
“We are fighting for the government these days,” he told the Knesset. “We are fighting because the choice is between chaos and stability.”