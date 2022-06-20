You are here

TASI opens almost flat after hitting its lowest close since December: Opening bell

TASI opens almost flat after hitting its lowest close since December: Opening bell
TASI added 0.04 percent to 11,303, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.10 percent to 20,761. (AFP/File)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

TASI opens almost flat after hitting its lowest close since December: Opening bell

TASI opens almost flat after hitting its lowest close since December: Opening bell
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started Monday morning almost flat after hitting its lowest close since last December on Sunday as global equity markets were shaken by aggressive interest rate hikes.

TASI added 0.04 percent to 11,303, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 0.10 percent to 20,761, as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. soared 3.23 percent, leading the market gainers; Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. declined 4.32 percent, leading the market fallers.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. gained 0.85 percent, following the signing of an agreement to purchase 40 percent of Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 0.37 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 0.62 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading down 0.41 percent.

Saudi Electricity Co. fell 0.09 percent,  following the appointment of Khalid Hamad Algnoon as CEO.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. edged down 1.32 percent, following the announcement that its accumulated losses have decreased to 19.3 percent of capital.

Telecom giants stc increased 0.20 percent, while Zain KSA started the day flat.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $113.80 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $109.58 a barrel, as of 10:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Saudi Tadawul shares

DOHA: A sharp bounce-back in air travel from the pandemic will allow global airlines to narrow losses this year and possibly claw their way back to profit in 2023, an industry body said as it upgraded widely watched forecasts on Monday.

Global airlines are now expected to post a $9.7 billion loss in 2022, in a sharp improvement from a revised $42.1 billion loss in 2021, the International Air Transport Association said.

The 2022 forecast is nearly $2 billion better than an earlier expectation of a $11.6 billion loss.

Last year’s losses also improve on an earlier forecast of $52 billion, though airlines meeting in Qatar have been warned high oil prices and inflation risk denting the fragile recovery.

“Our industry is now leaner, tougher, and nimbler,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh told an annual meeting of more than 100 airline leaders. “Industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023,” he added.

Topics: IATA airlines aviation Doha

Updated 20 June 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index hit its lowest close since last December on Sunday, mirroring a drop in oil prices.

TASI, as the main index is known, lost 4.44 percent to 11,299, and the parallel market, Nomu, declined 3.55 percent to 20,740 at the closing bell.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, and Kuwait shed between 1 percent and 3.5 percent, while the Omani bourse ended flat.

In energy trading, oil prices extended losses after recording their first weekly decline in over a month.

Brent crude oil fell to $113.8 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate reached $110.15 a barrel at 9:09 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news
Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. was awarded a SR228 million ($60 million) contract with the National Water Co.

Alamar Foods set its initial public offering price range at SR103-115 per share and will run the book-building period from June 20 to June 27

Aramco-Total JV’s unit Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. redeemed SR208 million of its Sukuk, bringing the outstanding principal to SR1.67 billion  

Arabian Contracting Services Co. secured a deal with Elevision Media to become the exclusive agent for Dubai International Financial Centre’s advertisements

AC distributor Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. entered an initial agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in fintech platform Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. reported that its accumulated losses have decreased to 19.3 percent of its capital

Saudi Electricity Co. named Khalid Hamad Algnoon as CEO effective June 20

Saudi Aramco awarded two contracts valued at $673 million in total to Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Co.

Aljouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. said its board approved doubling capital to SR47 million by granting bonus shares to shareholders

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co.’s rights issue was 72 percent subscribed, generating SR215 million in proceeds

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. obtained approval from the Saudi central bank to renew its license for providing insurance services in the Kingdom

Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co.’s board proposed a share buyback of up to 100,000 shares worth SR20 million

Somou Real Estate Co. secured a three-year Shariah-compliant loan worth SR50 million from Riyad Bank

Calendar

June 20, 2022

Start of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

June 27, 2022

End of Alamar Foods’ IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul stock shares tradig Saudi

Updated 20 June 2022
RIYADH: Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, has secured a deal to become the exclusive agent for Dubai International Financial Centre’s advertisements for seven years.

The Saudi-listed outdoor marketing provider signed the agreement with Elevision Media, which owns the advertising rights of DIFC, on Sunday, a bourse filing revealed.

Al Arabia said it expects the move to reflect on its financial statements starting from the fourth quarter of 202.2

It added that it’s exploring acquiring a majority stake in Elevision Media in a bid to expand its presence in the region and increase its advertising network.

Established in 2004, DIFC is the largest financial center in the Middle East and Africa as well as the 19th largest globally.

Topics: MBC outdoor advertising DIFC

Updated 20 June 2022
RIYADH: Arabian Aramco Total Services Co. has partially redeemed its Sukuk with a distribution amount of SR208 million ($55 million), bringing the outstanding principal to SR1.67 billion.

This represents 5.54 percent of the Sukuk’s original face value, according to a bourse filing.

Its parent company SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total Oil Co., had swung into a profit of SR1.43 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Sukuk Total

Updated 20 June 2022
RIYADH: Saudi-listed Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. has entered into an initial agreement to buy a 40 percent stake in fintech platform Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

Shaker’s proposed investment in Cashew KSA will allow the fintech firm to gain and grow market share as one of the leading buy-now-pay-later providers in Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse filing

Shaker said it will provide updates on this matter as they become available.

Topics: ac distributor shaker fintech Investment

