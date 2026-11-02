ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian authorities on Monday indefinitely suspended the license of independent print and online newspaper The Reporter, saying it published content that “contradicts national interests,” in the latest restriction on press freedom.

Africa’s second most populous nation with around 130 million inhabitants ranks 148th out of 180 in the press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The Reporter “has been ordered to remain fully suspended from publication and broadcasting indefinitely, effective Monday, November 2, 2026, until legal and professional ethical obligations are fully met,” the Ethiopia Media Authority (EMA) said on Facebook.

The EMA said the outlet was suspended for “repeatedly disseminating content that contradicts Ethiopia’s national interests” and publishing distorted information that negatively affects foreign investment, tourism and diplomacy.

It also accused the outlet of carrying “unbalanced and biased” reports.

The Reporter is one of Ethiopia’s few independent media outlets. It publishes newspapers in English and Amharic and operates an online news site.

In February, Ethiopia revoked the license of another independent outlet, Addis Standard, which has appealed the decision.

In June, the correspondent for French daily La Croix was expelled.

According to RSF, five journalists are currently detained in the country. Four, who have been held for nearly three years, face terrorism charges that carry the death penalty, although capital punishment is rarely imposed.