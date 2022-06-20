You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project

File
File photo
Short Url

https://arab.news/v73hn

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power Co. has secured a SR3 billion ($800 million) deal to develop and construct a 600,000 cubic meter per day plant in Shuaibah governorate. 

The project is part of the conversion of the existing Shuaibah 3 IWPP plant into a seawater reverse osmosis plant, the utility firm said in a bourse filing.

The 25-year agreement was signed between a special purpose vehicle of ACWA Power and Badeel Co. and Saudi Water Partnership Co.

ACWA Power expects the financial impact of the deal to roll out on its financial statements once the project starts commercial operations in the second quarter of 2025.

Topics: ACWA Power PIF Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF-owned ACWA Power proposes to develop 2.3 GW solar plants

Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment

Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment

Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

RABAT: Three Gulf sovereign funds signed a deal on Monday in Rabat with nine African peers to promote investment on the continent.

The deal was signed by Abu Dhabi’s Investment Authority and holding firm ADQ in addition to Kuwait's Investment Authority on the sidelines of the first meeting of Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF), a platform bringing together sovereign funds of Angola, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Morocco, Nigeria and Rwanda.

ASIF organizers gave no details on how exactly the Gulf funds will support their African counterparts.

ASIF "will enable us to explore new opportunities with potential partners in Africa for ADQ and its portfolio companies," said ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

CEOs of African Sovereign Funds taking part at the event said the focus for ASIF will be on mobilizing capital and equity, promoting green projects and investing in logistics to improve interconnectivity within the continent.

The African sovereign funds which signed the deal include Morocco’s Ithmar Capital, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Gabon’s FGIS, Rwanda’s AGACIRO, Angloga’s Fundo Soberano, the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Senegal’s FONSIS and Djibouti’s Sovereign Fund.

Topics: Gulf ADQ Abu Dhabi Kuwait

Related

Exclusive South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister video
Business & Economy
South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister

Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract

Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract

Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract
Updated 38 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Madina Al-Munawarah Development Authority has invited firms to submit their expressions of interest by 19 July for the contract to develop a bus rapid transit network using a public-private partnership model.

With a total length of 64.6 kilometers, the Madinah bus rapid transit includes three routes and has an estimated capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour, according to MEED. 

The first route will have 12 stops and will stretch 16.2 kilometers from Uhud to Quba Mosque.

The second and main route will be 38 kilometers long, starting from Madinah’s Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and terminating at Miqat Mosque, with 24 stations. 

With 10 stations, the third corridor is 10.4 kilometers and starts from the east terminus on Al-Qassim Road and runs to Prince Abdul Majeed Mosque.

Topics: Al-Madina Al-Munawarah Development Authority bus

Related

PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27
Business & Economy
PIF’s SEVEN extends Madinah complex deadline to July 27

Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter

Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter
Updated 40 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter

Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter
Updated 40 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Germany is bringing back coal plants and providing funds to secure gas for the winter as it seeks to counter the impact of Russian supply cuts, Bloomberg reported.

The measures taken by the European country would cost it around €15 billion ($15.8 billion).

The move will hamper Berlin’s climate efforts, which earlier sought to eliminate coal completely by 2030 from its energy mix. 

This happens as Russia cuts its supplies on its main gas link to Europe, which made flows from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reduce by around 60 percent. 

Topics: Germany coal Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas
Business
Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas

Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg

Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg
Updated 58 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg

Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg
Updated 58 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Iraq are set to help ease a forecasted diesel crunch by producing an additional million barrels per day in 2023, Bloomberg reported. 

Citing data from the International Energy Agency, the report stated that oil refiners in the Middle East will process 8.8 million bpd of crude in 2023, one million bpd more than output in 2019. 

This increase will roughly compensate for the amount that Europe will lose over the period. 

Bloomberg noted Jazan Saudi Aramco will be able to produce more than 200,000 bpd of diesel when it reaches full capacity. It added the refinery will not be able to reach its full capacity until the first quarter of 2023. 

The diesel market in Europe faced a crunch following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, gasoline and diesel prices surged dramatically in the US and western countries, as oil refiners struggled to make up for the loss of Russian crude and other petroleum products. 

Topics: Middle East Oil diseal refinary

Related

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report
Business & Economy
MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report
Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 
Business & Economy
Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 

Diriyah Gate Development Authority achieves sustainability certification from US Green Building Council

Diriyah Gate Development Authority achieves sustainability certification from US Green Building Council
Updated 59 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Diriyah Gate Development Authority achieves sustainability certification from US Green Building Council

Diriyah Gate Development Authority achieves sustainability certification from US Green Building Council
Updated 59 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first phase of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority’s masterplan has been awarded the platinum-level precertification for the ‘Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design’ by the US Green Building Council.

The LEED certification is usually given for projects that work with a framework for healthy, efficient and cost-saving green buildings, according to a press release. 

Diriyah Gate Development Project has targeted the certification at both the building and city levels. 

Diriyah has also enrolled in MOSTADAM, Saudi Arabia’s own sustainability program which aims to improve the quality of life of all Saudis by 2030.

“I am thrilled that our efforts have been recognized by the LEED precertification as climate and nature-related considerations are at the heart of our development,” said Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of DGDA. 

He added: “Diriyah is the ultimate wellspring and source of a civilization, and our sustainable approach, rooted in a reverence of the city’s past and origins, has now been authenticated by this major accolade and proof point.”

Topics: Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Related

Meshal Alhalafi
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Meshal Alhalafi — a rising star at DGDA
MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: Italian firm to work on $878m Diriyah car park project; TDF signs $266m deal

Latest updates

PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
PIF-owned ACWA power secures $800m water project
Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment
Gulf, African sovereign funds sign deal to spur investment
Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract
Saudi Arabia’s MMDA invites firms for 65km Madinah road scheme contract
Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter
Germany revives coal plants to ensure gas supplies for winter
Malabar Gold kicks off ‘Sparkling Summer’ offer
Malabar Gold kicks off ‘Sparkling Summer’ offer

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.