Hilton Riyadh offers unique getaways for families

With the summer holidays beginning, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences is offering exclusive retreats for families seeking an extended getaway in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.

Home to 221 premium studios, apartments and deluxe suites, Hilton Riyadh presents comfortable housing and a plethora of high-end amenities in the hub of one of the region’s most prominent locations.

Families who choose to spend their holiday at the world-renowned hotel’s Riyadh location can expect to be welcomed with fantastic customer service as well as a central, metropolitan location.

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences amenities include four restaurants, a gym, an indoor pool, a lady’s salon, and valet parking to help ease the commute of guests seeking to explore Riyadh.

The destination can house guests in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, with deluxe apartments offering 95 square meters of space to accommodate visiting families regardless of their size.

Every unit within Hilton Riyadh’s 14-story residential apartment tower comes with exclusive access to upscale amenities, a private entrance and tailored reception to suit the wants and needs of residents.

Overlooking the Granada Mall and near Al-Faisaliah and Kingdom Towers, the spacious residential tower — located 20 minutes away from King Khalid International Airport — is ideal to accommodate families, tourists and those traveling for business.

“We are delighted to welcome all guests and families to our residence, which provides visitors a home away from home as they explore the wonders of Riyadh,” said Hans Schiller, general manager of Riyadh Hotels and Residences.

“Hilton Riyadh is excited to fulfill the wants and needs of travelers, as the tourism sector in the Kingdom continues to grow in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Starting at 85 square meters, every residential room comes fitted with a living/dining room, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 42-inch HDTV, a full kitchen with a microwave oven, a dishwasher, a Nespresso Coffee Machine and a washing machine. Other amenities include an in-room safe, minibar and sofa bed.

As a trusted provider of luxury, long-stay serviced apartments, the Hilton Riyadh is aiming to uphold its globally practiced ethos of providing innovative services and top-notch hospitality to meet guests’ evolving needs.

With nearly 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels and Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations.

