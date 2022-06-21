You are here

  • Home
  • Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Short Url

https://arab.news/pthkd

Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, which has a 60 percent stake in Mclaren, expects the British racing team and supercar maker to go public in two to three years, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The racing team has benefited from the growth and viewership so that side of the business has been doing fantastically well,” Mumtalakat’s chief executive Khalid Al Rumaihi said in an interview.

“The automotive side clearly has challenges, but we believe in the company and we think this will be a prime candidate, obviously not at the moment, but in 2 to 3 years for an initial public offering,” he said.

Mclaren did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Mumtalakat, which has just north of $18 billion in assets under management, released its standalone annual results on Tuesday, which showed it swung to profit in 2021 from a loss in 2020.

The fund reported a profit of 45.6 million dinars ($120.9 million) for 2021, compared with a loss of 550.7 million dinars for the year 2020. It said the results were the fund’s highest earnings on an annual basis since it was established in 2006.

The fund paid dividends to the government, it said, of 20 million dinars as a contribution to the national budget.

Mumtalakat’s strong results were a result of the fund’s new investment strategy, which focuses on an active ownership model.

Results were boosted by its shareholding in Aluminium Bahrain which recorded strong earnings last year on higher LME prices and higher production and sales from its line 6 expansion.

Mumtalakat owns about 69 percent of Alba, the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside of China, according to information on the company’s website.

Rumaihi said a second listing for Alba on Saudi Arabia’s bourse, the region’s largest stock exchange, was being considered by the company among several other options. “It is one of the initiatives they are looking at,” he said.

Mumtalakat said the lifting of travel restrictions resulted in higher ticket sales for its national carrier, Gulf Air, and that its principle associates National Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Telecommunications Co. continued to report strong results.

Topics: #bahrain #ipo

Related

Bahrain’s GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
  • Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Goldman Sachs forecast a 30 percent chance of the US economy tipping into recession over the next year, up from 15 percent earlier, following record-high inflation and a weak macroeconomic backdrop due to the Ukraine conflict.
“We now see recession risk as higher and more front-loaded,” Goldman economists said in a note on Monday.
The latest forecast comes about a week after the US Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike https://reut.rs/3xKXhjZ since 1994 to stem a surge in inflation and as several other central banks also took aggressive steps to tighten monetary policy.
“We are increasingly concerned that the Fed leadership has set a high and inflation-specific bar for slowing the pace of tightening,” Goldman said.
Meanwhile, economists at Morgan Stanley on Tuesday placed the odds of a US recession for the next 12 months at around 35 percent.
“At this point, a recession is no longer just a tail risk given the Fed’s predicament with inflation,” Morgan Stanley said.
Goldman forecast a 48 percent cumulative probability of a recession over the next two years compared to its prior forecast of 35 percent.
“Our best guess is that a recession caused by moderate overtightening would be shallow, though we could imagine it dragging on for a little longer than it would with more policy support,” economists at Goldman added.
UBS also said a recession would be shallow if it does happen, but it does not expect one in the United States or globally in 2022 or 2023.
Goldman, before the Fed rate hike, had argued that there was a “feasible though difficult” way to rebalance the labor market and bring down inflation without a recession.
Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff https://reut.rs/3tQLC21 and pause hiring.

Topics: Wall Street

Related

US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
Business & Economy
US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
  • World Bank agrees to finance the gas import agreement on the condition that Lebanon enacts power sector reforms
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon, Syria and Egypt on Tuesday agreed to ship 650 million cubic meters of natural gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria, part of a US-backed effort to address Lebanon’s crippling blackouts with electricity and gas transfers.
The deal, signed at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut, would see gas piped to Lebanon’s northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, or around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.
Deir Ammar is one of several plants in Lebanon that can run on both gas and diesel, but use the latter as the gas pipeline has yet to come online.
The deal also still requires the approval of the World Bank, which has pledged financing, and the United States for compliance with its Syria sanctions regime, Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Walid Fayad told Reuters.
Fayad announced the agreement alongside representatives from Egypt and Syria, as well as Magdy Galal, chairman of the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding.
They did not disclose the financial terms.
A statement issued later by the office of Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati after his meeting with Galal and Egyptian ambassador Yaser Alawi quoted Alawi as saying the price offered was “30 percent less than global market prices.”
Lebanon’s state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.
To ease the power crunch, a plan was floated last year for Lebanon to receive electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria, which would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon’s grid.
The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited power sector reforms to reduce waste and boost tariff collection.
Lebanon’s cabinet passed a broad electricity reform plan in March but has yet to implement key components.
The transmission through war-ravaged Syria had also prompted concerns about exposure to US sanctions, which penalize anyone dealing with the government in Damascus.
US officials say they have given countries “pre-clearance” to engage in talks without the spectre of sanctions but could only fully determine compliance once contracts were signed.
Fayad said he hoped the new deal would pave the way for World Bank financing and US sanctions waivers, saying “I think we did everything that they asked for.”
There was no immediate comment from the US embassy or the World Bank office in Lebanon.

Topics: #Lebanon #egypt #syria Gas imports

Related

Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Middle-East
Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Special Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens
Business & Economy
Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Updated 21 June 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
  • Remittances from both countries also up from 2020
Updated 21 June 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: The value of trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia rose 62.1 percent to $9.1 billion in 2021, compared to $5.6 billion in 2020, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics in Egypt.

The value of Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia was $2.2 billion in 2021, up 17.3 percent from $1.9 billion in 2020.

The value of Egyptian imports from the Kingdom was $6.9 billion in 2021, up 84.5 percent from $3.7 billion in 2020.

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia reached $11.2 billion during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $9.6 billion during the previous fiscal year, an increase of 17 percent.

The value of remittances from Saudis working in Egypt reached $18.5 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $17.6 million during the previous fiscal year, up 4.9 percent.

The value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $622 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $651.2 million during the previous fiscal year, down 4.5 percent.

Topics: Saudi-Egypt trade

Related

Special Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
Middle-East
Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Business & Economy
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Updated 21 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Updated 21 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s electric car exports have more than doubled during May, as pandemic lockdowns are gradually easing. 

Zooming in, ACWA Power has signed an agreement to restructure the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Project that will produce 600,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Looking at the bigger picture:

• China is expected to stay at top in global liquefied natural gas regasification capacity additions, with 26 percent of the additions between 2022 and 2026, according to forecasts by GlobalData. 

The latest report by the data and analytics company expects that China will add a new build LNG liquefaction capacity of 3,805 billion cubic feet by 2026. 

• China’s electric car exports have more than doubled during May, as pandemic lockdowns are gradually ending, Bloomberg reported.  

Car manufacturers in the Asian country have shipped electric passenger vehicles, valued at $1.2 billion, which is up 122 percent compared to the previous year. 

Through a micro lens:

• Saudi ACWA Power has signed an agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. and Shuaibah Water Electricity Co. to restructure the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Project.

The project will be converted from an energy-intensive power generation and thermal desalination facility to a greenfield seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, Trade Arabia reported citing a statement. 

Upon completion, Shuaibah 3 IWP will produce 600,000 cubic meters of water per day, catering to the water demand of Jeddah and Makkah. 

• Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood Materials to recycle car batteries, according to Bloomberg. 

The partnership happens to address increasing battery prices and shortage of materials that are expected to go along with the global shift to electric vehicles. 

Topics: EV Toyota Tesla ACWA Power desalination

Related

NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards
Updated 21 June 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards
Updated 21 June 2022
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising 4.45 percent to $21,504 as of 5:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,179, up 4.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.


Crypto-enabled cards

Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, has announced the launch of a series of crypto-enabled cards in partnership with several fintech startups in Latam. 

These new cards will allow users to pay with cryptocurrency and buy it via Visa-enabled crypto outlets, and also receiving purchase cash back in bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported. 

The company partnered with several startups in Latam, including Lemon Cash and Satoshi Tango in Argentina, and other startups including Crypto.com, Alterbank, and Zro Bank in Brazil. 

“The crypto ecosystem continues to gain momentum in the region with increased investment, more consumer adoption, and more crypto-enabled use cases,” Romina Seltzer, senior vice president of products and innovation for Visa Latin America said. 

Seltzer added: “We will continue to build on our strong strategy to build the future of crypto and payments for our customers, partners and consumers.”

While Borja Martel Seward, Lemon Cash co-founder said: “In the context of Latin America, cryptocurrencies are a concrete solution to improve people’s lives. At Lemon we want to contribute to the cryptocurrency revolution throughout the region, and we offer a 2 percent cash back in bitcoin for all purchases made with Visa credentials.”

Topics: CRYPTO fintech visa bitcoin ether

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto industry anxiety; BitOasis lay off staff
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto industry anxiety; BitOasis lay off staff

Latest updates

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
What We Are Reading Today: The Double by James Meyer
Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament
Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament
Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms
Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms
Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes
Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.