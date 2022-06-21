Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising 4.45 percent to $21,504 as of 5:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,179, up 4.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.



Crypto-enabled cards

Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, has announced the launch of a series of crypto-enabled cards in partnership with several fintech startups in Latam.

These new cards will allow users to pay with cryptocurrency and buy it via Visa-enabled crypto outlets, and also receiving purchase cash back in bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported.

The company partnered with several startups in Latam, including Lemon Cash and Satoshi Tango in Argentina, and other startups including Crypto.com, Alterbank, and Zro Bank in Brazil.

“The crypto ecosystem continues to gain momentum in the region with increased investment, more consumer adoption, and more crypto-enabled use cases,” Romina Seltzer, senior vice president of products and innovation for Visa Latin America said.

Seltzer added: “We will continue to build on our strong strategy to build the future of crypto and payments for our customers, partners and consumers.”

While Borja Martel Seward, Lemon Cash co-founder said: “In the context of Latin America, cryptocurrencies are a concrete solution to improve people’s lives. At Lemon we want to contribute to the cryptocurrency revolution throughout the region, and we offer a 2 percent cash back in bitcoin for all purchases made with Visa credentials.”