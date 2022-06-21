’Total consensus’ in EU on making Ukraine candidate: French minister

You are here

France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune says EU ministers back granting war-torn Ukraine “candidate status” to join the bloc, ahead of a summit expected to formally greenlight the move later this week. (AFP)
BRUSSELS: EU ministers on Tuesday backed granting war-torn Ukraine “candidate status” to join the bloc, ahead of a summit expected to formally greenlight the move later this week, France’s Europe minister said.
Clement Beaune said after a meeting with his counterparts that there was “a total consensus on moving these issues forward, and in particular for Ukraine the possibility of confirming candidate status as soon as possible.”

LONDON: Tens of thousands of railway workers walked off the job in Britain on Tuesday, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country’s biggest transit strike for three decades — and a potential precursor to a summer of labor discontent.
About 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff held a 24-hour strike, with two more planned for Thursday and Saturday. Compounding the pain for commuters, London Underground subway services were also hit by a walkout on Tuesday.
The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s railways struggle to adapt to travel and commuting habits changed — perhaps forever — by the coronavirus pandemic. With passenger numbers still not back to pre-pandemic levels but the government ending emergency support that kept the railways afloat, train companies are seeking to cut costs and staffing.
Sustained national strikes are uncommon in Britain these days, but unions have warned the country to brace for more as workers face the worst cost-of-living squeeze in more than a generation. Lawyers in England and Wales have announced they will walk out starting next week, while unions representing teachers and postal workers both plan to consult their members about possible actions.
Major railway stations were largely deserted on Tuesday, with only about 20 percent of passenger trains scheduled to run. Services will resume Wednesday, but lingering disruption means only about 60 percent of trains are due to run.
The strike upended the plans of employees trying to get to work, students heading for end-of-year exams and music-lovers making their way to the Glastonbury Festival, which starts Wednesday in southwest England.
Roads in London were more congested than usual as commuters turned to cars and taxis. But footfall was 27 percent lower than last Tuesday, according to retail analysts Springboard, as many people canceled trips or worked from home if they could.
Nurse manager Priya Govender was at London Bridge station Tuesday morning, struggling to get back to her home south of the city after spending the night in a hotel.
“I definitely will not be able to get a bus because they are packed. I will have to get an Uber,” she said. “My day has been horrible. It is going to be a long day, and I still have a full day’s work to do.” She planned to work from home, once she made it there.
The Center for Economics and Business Research consultancy said the three days of strikes could cost the economy at least 91 million pounds ($112 million).
Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry body UKHospitality, said the walkout would cost restaurants, cafes and bars business that is sorely needed after two years of pandemic disruption, and “fragile consumer confidence will take a further hit.”
With inflation currently running at 9 percent, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union says it cannot accept rail firms’ latest offer of a 3 percent raise.
But the train companies argue they can’t offer more, given current passenger numbers. There were almost 1 billion train journeys in the UK in the year to March — compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic.
While the Conservative government says it’s not involved in the talks, the union notes that it plays a major role in the heavily regulated industry, including providing subsidies long before the pandemic, and argues it could give rail companies more flexibility to offer a substantial pay increase.
The government has warned that big raises will spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.
Electrical engineer Harry Charles said he supported the strikers — even though his normal 10-minute train journey to London Bridge took him 90 minutes by bus.
“Their money is not going up, and the cost of everything is rising,” he said. “The strike has caused a lot of hassle for people, but everyone wants be able to eat and be able to afford to put in a good day’s work.”
All sides are keeping an eye on public frustration, especially in the event of repeated disruptions, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to pin responsibility for the strike firmly on the unions.
He told his Cabinet on Tuesday that the strikes were “so wrong and so unnecessary,” and said “union barons” should sit down with bosses and come to a deal.
The government says it plans to change the law so that train companies will have to provide a minimum level of service during walkouts, if necessary by hiring contract workers to fill in for striking staff.
Johnson knows strikes can define, and sometimes defeat, a government. In the 1970s, a wave of walkouts against a backdrop of high inflation — culminating in the 1978-79 “Winter of Discontent,” when bodies went unburied and garbage piled up in the streets — helped topple Britain’s Labour government and bring Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher to power.
Thatcher’s decade in office brought free-market reforms that curbed the power of trade unions and created a more flexible — and, for workers, more uncertain — economy. Britain has had relatively low numbers of strikes ever since. But that may change as the UK is hit with its highest inflation levels in decades.
Millions of people in Britain, like those across Europe, are seeing their cost of living soar, in part driven by Russia’s war in Ukraine that is squeezing supplies of energy and food staples, including wheat. Prices were already rising before the war, as the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic fueled strong consumer demand.
But Susan Millson from south London, who abandoned a train trip to see her sister south of the city, blamed both sides.
“I just think it’s outrageous that there is no give and take between the unions and the government,” she said. “No one is giving any leeway at the moment. It’s awful.”

Updated 21 June 2022

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus

Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj, Umrah pick up after 2-year coronavirus hiatus
  • Madinah Market in Rawalpindi go-to place for necessary Hajj items
  • Double-digit inflation has pushed prices to all-time high: Pilgrims
Updated 21 June 2022
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani businesses linked to Hajj and Umrah have picked up this year as pilgrims and their families flock to Hajj markets after Saudi Arabia greatly expanded the key pilgrimage to participants from outside the Kingdom after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions.

Saudi Arabia has allowed 1 million people from both within and outside the Kingdom to perform this year’s Hajj, which was restricted to just 1,000 local residents in 2020.

Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-coronavirus pandemic figure of 2.5 million. Pilgrims this Hajj season must be no more than 65 years old, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Pakistan, which has been given a Hajj quota of 81,132 people, aspiring pilgrims have been frequenting Hajj bazaars to complete their list of around 40 necessary items for the pilgrimage, including the ihram clothing, prayer rugs, rosaries, skull caps, belts, sandal, fragrance-free soaps, and pebble pouches.

One go-to place for such shopping is Madinah Market in Rawalpindi, which comprises of more than 200 shops in a multi-story building in the narrow, jam-packed streets of the city’s famous Raja Bazaar.

“Business remained dead for two years, but it has started flourishing again with the revival of Hajj and Umrah,” Muhammad Usman Nawab, who has been selling Hajj and Umrah items for the last 25 years, told Arab News.

Pilgrims and their families from as far as Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been beating Rawalpindi’s traffic rush to visit shops at the Hajj Bazaar, particularly to buy the ihram, a white, two-piece seamless wrap, and other items.

“The prices of all items have almost doubled, and the number of customers has dropped below 50 percent,” Nawab said. “Customers are not ready to digest the sky-high prices and that is becoming a bit difficult for us. But we still thank Allah our business has at least started reviving.”

“The cost of everything has escalated manifold, but I am still excited to go to Allah’s home along with my family,” Malik Zaheer, an aspiring pilgrim, told Arab News. “Allah has invited me out of this small number ... I am lucky he has invited us.”

Arshad Kamran, who has been dealing in Hajj clothing and other related items at Madinah Market for the last five years, said he was trying to offer affordable prices at his shop.

“Inflation and taxes have doubled the prices of everything, but our business is a bit different,” he told Arab News. “It is directly linked to Allah as people’s aspirations and passion is the same.”

Arshad Mahmood, who performed Hajj in 2018 and was now purchasing an ihram for his younger brother, lamented the high prices of Hajj items.

“Everything was cheap (in 2018), but now inflation has skyrocketed,” he said, adding that at least Madinah Market made his Hajj shopping more convenient. “I don’t have to shuttle between different markets to complete my required list of items.”

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine

US confirms death of second citizen in Ukraine
  • The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine
  • Zabielski is the second American known to be killed fighting for Ukraine
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday confirmed that a second American was killed fighting for Ukraine, as it warned of risks amid worries over two other US citizens captured battling Russia.
The State Department said that 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski died in Ukraine and that it was providing his family with consular assistance.
“We once again reiterate US citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to the active armed conflict and the singling out of US citizens in Ukraine by Russian government security officials,” a State Department spokesperson said.
The spokesperson called on US citizens in Ukraine to “depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options.”
Zabielski is the second American known to be killed fighting for Ukraine since Russia attacked its neighbor in February.
A 22-year-old former Marine, Willy Joseph Cancel, was confirmed as the first American killed fighting for Ukraine in late April.
A newspaper in upstate New York, where Zabielski used to live, ran an obituary saying that he died on May 15 “while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine.”
Zabielski, who went by Steve, was employed in construction for 30 years and was survived by a wife and five stepchildren, said the obituary in The Recorder.
“Steve enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley,” it said.
The obituary said that he was born in Amsterdam, New York, near the state capital Albany, and lived in the area until 2018 before moving to Florida.
The death was confirmed amid US concerns about two US military veterans volunteering for Ukraine who were captured earlier this month in the east of the war-wracked country.
Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, who had both been living in Alabama, were seen in videos aired by Russian state media but it was unclear where they were being held.
The State Department has said that Russia is required to treat volunteers humanely as they would other prisoners of war in accordance with the Geneva Conventions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with NBC News released on Monday, called them “soldiers of fortune” and said they should be “held responsible for those crimes that they have committed.”
Peskov also said the Geneva Conventions would not apply to the pair.

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India
Updated 21 June 2022

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India

Unprecedented floods leave trail of destruction in northeast India
  • Heavy monsoon rain has brought worst flooding in decades to Assam state
  • At least 43 people killed, 5 million people trapped by rising floodwaters
Updated 21 June 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Unprecedented flooding in northeast India has left a trail of destruction, with villages submerged, crops destroyed and dozens killed by landslides or rising floodwaters, authorities said on Tuesday.

Up to 5 million people are believed to be marooned after heavy monsoon rain brought the worst floods in decades to Assam.

Authorities said that 33 of the state’s 35 districts have been inundated, and at least 43 people killed by floods and landslides in the past week.

Entire settlements across the state have been engulfed by rising floodwaters and agricultural fields turned into swamps of mud.

“A large number of the population, at least 5 million people are affected,” Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, CEO of Assam State Disaster Management, told Arab News.

“This year, the rain has been at least 400 percent more.”

At least 2,000 roads in the state have been damaged. The Barak Valley area in the southern part of Assam, which consists of Cachar, Helaknadi and Karimganj districts, has been completely cut off from road and communication networks.

“It’s a challenging situation,” Tripathi said. “Roads are opening and then getting closed due to landslides.”

Extreme weather is becoming increasingly frequent in South Asia, raising fears that climate change could lead to even more serious disasters in the near future.

Normally the monsoon brings heavy rainfall to the region between June and October, often triggering floods, especially in low-lying areas, such as Assam, where rivers swollen with water pouring off the Himalayas burst their banks.

But this year, heavy rains began a month earlier.

“The first spell of rain was from May 11 to 19, but the rainfall was 400 to 500 millimeters for three days. That time it was also flooded. The second spell started on June 11. Initially it was 300 or 400 millimeters, but on June 15 and 16, that is for two days, we got 1,000 millimeters of rain in 24 hours,” R.K. Jenamani from the Indian Meteorological Department told Arab News.

“Earlier, the heavy rainfall would happen in the neighboring states and Assam would be affected, but this time the rainfall itself was Assam.”

Rahul Chakraborty, a journalist in Cachar, one of the most affected regions, told Arab News over the phone that the situation was “very grim,” with worsening food shortages.

“People here say that they have never seen this kind of rain in the region,” he said. “The whole Barak Valley is cut off from the mainstream and people are marooned at home. The government has promised to drop food packets, but it has still not started.”

Isfaqul Hussain, a social worker involved in relief efforts in southern Assam, said that some areas remain inaccessible and it is impossible to bring aid.

“This is really unprecedented rain. I have never seen this kind of rain in my life,” he said.

“People are facing difficulty in getting drinking water. In some areas in Lower Assam, people are stuck in their houses and many  have lost everything. They are struggling to survive.”

