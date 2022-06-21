You are here

  • Home
  • Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Special Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
The value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $622 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $651.2 million during the previous fiscal year, down 4.5 percent. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cesv4

Updated 20 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
  • Remittances from both countries also up from 2020
Updated 20 sec ago
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: The value of trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia rose 62.1 percent to $9.1 billion in 2021, compared to $5.6 billion in 2020, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics in Egypt.

The value of Egyptian exports to Saudi Arabia was $2.2 billion in 2021, up 17.3 percent from $1.9 billion in 2020.

The value of Egyptian imports from the Kingdom was $6.9 billion in 2021, up 84.5 percent from $3.7 billion in 2020.

The value of remittances from Egyptians working in Saudi Arabia reached $11.2 billion during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $9.6 billion during the previous fiscal year, an increase of 17 percent.

The value of remittances from Saudis working in Egypt reached $18.5 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $17.6 million during the previous fiscal year, up 4.9 percent.

The value of Saudi investments in Egypt amounted to $622 million during the fiscal year 2020/2021, compared to $651.2 million during the previous fiscal year, down 4.5 percent.

Topics: Saudi-Egypt trade

Related

Special Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
Middle-East
Value of trade exchange between Egypt and Saudi Arabia hit $8 billion in 2021
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Business & Economy
Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

NRG Matters: China’s EVs’ exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

NRG Matters: China’s EVs’ exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters: China’s EVs’ exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

NRG Matters: China’s EVs’ exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s electric car exports have more than doubled during May, as pandemic lockdowns are gradually easing. 

Zooming in, ACWA Power has signed an agreement to restructure the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Project that will produce 600,000 cubic meters of water per day.

Looking at the bigger picture:

• China is expected to stay at top in global liquefied natural gas regasification capacity additions, with 26 percent of the additions between 2022 and 2026, according to forecasts by GlobalData. 

The latest report by the data and analytics company expects that China will add a new build LNG liquefaction capacity of 3,805 billion cubic feet by 2026. 

• China’s electric car exports have more than doubled during May, as pandemic lockdowns are gradually ending, Bloomberg reported.  

Car manufacturers in the Asian country have shipped electric passenger vehicles, valued at $1.2 billion, which is up 122 percent compared to the previous year. 

Through a micro lens:

• Saudi ACWA Power has signed an agreement with Saudi Water Partnership Co. and Shuaibah Water Electricity Co. to restructure the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Project.

The project will be converted from an energy-intensive power generation and thermal desalination facility to a greenfield seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, Trade Arabia reported citing a statement. 

Upon completion, Shuaibah 3 IWP will produce 600,000 cubic meters of water per day, catering to the water demand of Jeddah and Makkah. 

• Japanese automotive manufacturer Toyota has partnered with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood Materials to recycle car batteries, according to Bloomberg. 

The partnership happens to address increasing battery prices and shortage of materials that are expected to go along with the global shift to electric vehicles. 

Topics: EV Toyota Tesla ACWA Power desalination

Related

NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity
Business & Economy
NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards

Crypto Moves: Bitcoin, Ether up; Visa launches crypto-enabled cards
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising 4.45 percent to $21,504 as of 5:19 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,179, up 4.73 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.


Crypto-enabled cards

Visa, one of the world’s largest payment companies, has announced the launch of a series of crypto-enabled cards in partnership with several fintech startups in Latam. 

These new cards will allow users to pay with cryptocurrency and buy it via Visa-enabled crypto outlets, and also receiving purchase cash back in bitcoin, Bitcoin.com reported. 

The company partnered with several startups in Latam, including Lemon Cash and Satoshi Tango in Argentina, and other startups including Crypto.com, Alterbank, and Zro Bank in Brazil. 

“The crypto ecosystem continues to gain momentum in the region with increased investment, more consumer adoption, and more crypto-enabled use cases,” Romina Seltzer, senior vice president of products and innovation for Visa Latin America said. 

Seltzer added: “We will continue to build on our strong strategy to build the future of crypto and payments for our customers, partners and consumers.”

While Borja Martel Seward, Lemon Cash co-founder said: “In the context of Latin America, cryptocurrencies are a concrete solution to improve people’s lives. At Lemon we want to contribute to the cryptocurrency revolution throughout the region, and we offer a 2 percent cash back in bitcoin for all purchases made with Visa credentials.”

Topics: CRYPTO fintech visa bitcoin ether

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto industry anxiety; BitOasis lay off staff
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Crypto industry anxiety; BitOasis lay off staff

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Updated 52 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years

Bahrain’s Mumtalakat eyes possible IPO for McLaren in next few years
Updated 52 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, which has a 60 percent stake in Mclaren, expects the British racing team and supercar maker to go public in two to three years, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The racing team has benefited from the growth and viewership so that side of the business has been doing fantastically well,” Mumtalakat’s chief executive Khalid Al Rumaihi said in an interview.

“The automotive side clearly has challenges, but we believe in the company and we think this will be a prime candidate, obviously not at the moment, but in 2 to 3 years for an initial public offering,” he said.

Mclaren did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Mumtalakat, which has just north of $18 billion in assets under management, released its standalone annual results on Tuesday, which showed it swung to profit in 2021 from a loss in 2020.

The fund reported a profit of 45.6 million dinars ($120.9 million) for 2021, compared with a loss of 550.7 million dinars for the year 2020. It said the results were the fund’s highest earnings on an annual basis since it was established in 2006.

The fund paid dividends to the government, it said, of 20 million dinars as a contribution to the national budget.

Mumtalakat’s strong results were a result of the fund’s new investment strategy, which focuses on an active ownership model.

Results were boosted by its shareholding in Aluminium Bahrain which recorded strong earnings last year on higher LME prices and higher production and sales from its line 6 expansion.

Mumtalakat owns about 69 percent of Alba, the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside of China, according to information on the company’s website.

Rumaihi said a second listing for Alba on Saudi Arabia’s bourse, the region’s largest stock exchange, was being considered by the company among several other options. “It is one of the initiatives they are looking at,” he said.

Mumtalakat said the lifting of travel restrictions resulted in higher ticket sales for its national carrier, Gulf Air, and that its principle associates National Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Telecommunications Co. continued to report strong results.

Topics: #bahrain #ipo

Related

Bahrain’s GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Shaker in Cairo to follow up on the progress on the electrical interconnection project between the two countries.

Last October, Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed contracts for a $1.8 billion electricity interconnection project that ensures an exchange of 3,000 MW of electricity.

The meeting was part of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power announced an investment worth $1.5 billion in a wind power plant in Egypt as the company expands its horizons in renewable energy.

The deal will see ACWA Power develop, build, and operate the 1,100 MW wind farm located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Power grid project

Related

Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince video
Middle-East
Egypt President El-Sisi receives Saudi crown prince

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance Co. has named Chan Kok Veng as its acting CEO following a formal approval by its board.

The decision was taken after Abdulmohsen Abdulrahman Musaed Al-Sowailem stepped down as CEO, according to a bourse filing.

The appointment will take effect on June 23.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nayifat CEO

Related

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’s CEO resigns
Business & Economy
Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat’s CEO resigns

Latest updates

Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Value of Saudi-Egyptian trade up 62% last year
Saudi Arabia condemns hate speech ‘of all kinds and forms’
Sulafa Mousa speaking at the United Nations General Assembly meeting held on Monday in New York. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince arrives in Jordan as regional tour continues
Saudi crown prince arrives in Jordan as regional tour continues
The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
The future of media in the MENA at forefront of SRMG pavilion at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity
NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries
NRG Matters: China’s EVs exports more than double; Toyota partners with Tesla to recycle batteries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.