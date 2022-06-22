You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
Crown Prince Tour 2022
Crown Prince Tour 2022

Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh

Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
El-Sisi asked the crown prince to convey his greetings to King Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8muvc

Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh

Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
  • Praise for Egypt’s ‘pivotal and firm’ role in regional stability, security
  • Crown prince says his visit is ‘consolidation of distinguished relations’
Updated 9 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have stressed the importance of the upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh.

Their remarks came during a meeting between the president, the crown prince, Egypt’s deputy prime minister, and its defense minister at the Federal Palace in Cairo.

The Egyptian presidency said the crown prince had praised Egypt's “pivotal and firm role as a mainstay for security and stability in the region.”

The official presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said the meeting discussed ways to “enhance various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially at the economic and investment levels, launch more joint projects in light of the promising investment opportunities available to both sides, as well as the exploitation and optimization of all areas available to enhance integration between them.”

He added: “The meeting touched on a number of the most prominent issues raised in the international and regional arenas, as the discussions reflected a mutual understanding to continue making joint efforts to address the risks that threaten the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region.”

The two sides agreed on the importance of the upcoming summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia between the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and the US.

Rady said El-Sisi had stressed the country’s commitment to its firm stance on Gulf security as an extension of Egyptian national security and rejected any practices seeking to destabilize it.

El-Sisi affirmed his country's “keenness to continue strengthening consultation and coordination with the Saudi king, King Salman, and the crown prince on various issues of common concern, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation, within the framework of the historical and strategic relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which reflects the common political will and unity of destiny.”

He also praised the “great and qualitative development witnessed by Egyptian-Saudi relations in the political, economic, security and military fields, and the remarkable growth in the rate of trade exchange and the volume of investments, pointing to the common concern to move forward toward further deepening and developing these relations.”

The crown prince said his visit to Egypt came in “consolidation of the distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries and the continuation of the pace of periodic and intense consultation and coordination between them on regional issues of common concern, reflecting the two countries' commitment to deepening the firm strategic alliance between them.”

“The visit reflects the keenness to strengthen the unity of the joint Arab and Islamic ranks in facing the various challenges facing the region at the present time,” he added, expressing his hope that the visit would add “impetus to the solid and extended ties that bring together the two countries at the official and popular levels.”

He stressed the importance of “continued coordination, intensive consultation, and exchange of views between Egypt and Saudi Arabia to address the challenges and crises facing the Arab nation, and to stand up to interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries in a way that aims to destabilize the security of the region and its people.”

El-Sisi asked the crown prince to convey his greetings to King Salman, wishing him continued health.

Topics: Crown Prince Tour 2022

Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament

Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament

Israel coalition to fast-track bill to dissolve parliament
Updated 21 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years, a Cabinet minister said Tuesday.

The development comes after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Monday that he would disband his alliance of eight ideologically diverse parties, a year after taking office, and send the country to the polls. A series of defections from his Yemina party had stripped the coalition of its majority in parliament.

Bennett cited the coalition’s failure earlier this month to extend a law that grants West Bank settlers special legal status as a main impetus for new elections. His key ally, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, will become the caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed in the aftermath of elections, which are expected to be held in October.

Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, a member of Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, told Israeli public broadcaster Kan that the coalition would bring the bill to a preliminary vote on Wednesday.

“We hope that within a week we will complete the process,” Cohen said. “The intention is to finish it as soon as possible and to go to elections.”

New elections raise the possibility that longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, will be able to stage a comeback. Netanyahu was ousted by the eight-party alliance after four inconclusive elections that were largely seen as referendums on the his fitness to rule.

The alliance’s factions range from dovish liberals opposed to Israeli settlements to hawkish ultranationalists who reject Palestinian statehood and were united solely in their opposition to Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is currently on trial for corruption, but has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly dismissed the charges as part of a witch hunt to drive him from office. Israeli law does not explicitly state that a politician under indictment may not become prime minister.

As politicians gear up for fall elections, several coalition members have floated the possibility of passing a law before the Knesset disbands that would bar a lawmaker accused of a crime from serving as prime minister.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Middle-East
Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
New York Times traces source of bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to Israeli convoy
Media
New York Times traces source of bullet that killed Shireen Abu Akleh to Israeli convoy

Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms

Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms

Tunisia urges IMF to consider social impact of reforms
  • Tunisia has been in preliminary discussions with the global lender for a new loan to save an economy ravaged by years of high unemployment
  • People "have certain rights, such as to health and education, which cannot be made subservient to measures of profit and loss", Saied said
Updated 21 June 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday urged the International Monetary Fund to take into account the social impact of any economic reforms it may demand as part of a bailout package.
The North African country has been in preliminary discussions with the global lender for a new loan to save an economy ravaged by years of high unemployment, inflation and public debt even pre-dating its 2011 revolution.
Saied met the IMF’s regional chief Jihad Azour on Tuesday, telling him he “recognized the need to introduce major reforms” but insisted that such changes must “take social impacts into account,” according to a statement from the president’s office.
People “have certain rights, such as to health and education, which cannot be made subservient to measures of profit and loss,” he added.
Ahead of formal negotiations that are expected to start soon, the government has presented a reform plan to the global lender that includes a freeze on the public sector wage bill, some subsidy cuts and a restructuring of state firms.
Tunisia’s powerful UGTT trade union, which staged a nationwide public-sector strike last week to demand pay rises, has warned against “painful reforms” made to please the IMF.
In a video message published by the presidency, Azour said he and Saied had discussed “aspects of cooperation and liaison between the IMF and the Tunisian government as well as future economic developments in Tunisia, the region and the world.”
Tunisia’s central bank chief said in May that a new IMF deal — the third in a decade — was “indispensable” given Tunisia’s public debt and gaping budget deficit, exacerbated by a spike in energy and food prices due to the war in Ukraine.
An IMF team said in March that the country faced “major structural challenges,” with low growth and investment along with high unemployment and gaping inequality.

Topics: Tunisia IMF reforms social impact

Related

Tunisian president praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Tunisian president praises Saudi Arabia’s efforts to organize Hajj
Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Saied confirms no state religion in new charter

Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes

Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes

Wildfire in southwest Turkey evokes memories of last year’s blazes
  • The fire broke out near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris
  • The fires had spread quickly due to windy conditions and were continuing to expand at a rapid pace
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A wildfire broke out in southwestern Turkey on Tuesday, sparking fears of a repeat of last year’s blazes that devastated tens of thousands of hectares across the country’s Mediterranean and Aegan provinces.
The fire broke out near the Aegean coastal resort of Marmaris, in the province of Mugla, in an area known as Bordubet.
State-owned Anadolu news agency said the fires had spread quickly due to windy conditions and were continuing to expand at a rapid pace. The cause for the fire is unknown, it said.
Aerial footage from the Mugla Regional Forestry Management showed smoke billowing as the fires spread through the woodlands in the sparsely populated area.
The Mugla Municipality said firefighters and forestry units were working to contain the fire.
Last summer’s blazes were the most intense in Turkey on record, a European Union atmosphere monitor said last year, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hotspot.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s government was criticized as being unprepared to fight the fires last year. They responded by saying the fires were the worst in Turkey’s history.
Human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe, scientists say.

Topics: Turkey Marmaris wildfires

Related

UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared
World
UN: Wildfires getting worse globally, governments unprepared
Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires
Middle-East
Syria says 24 executed over starting wildfires

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement

Lebanon, Syria, Egypt sign gas import agreement
  • World Bank agrees to finance the gas import agreement on the condition that Lebanon enacts power sector reforms
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon, Syria and Egypt on Tuesday agreed to ship 650 million cubic meters of natural gas per year from Egypt to Lebanon via Syria, part of a US-backed effort to address Lebanon’s crippling blackouts with electricity and gas transfers.
The deal, signed at a ceremony at the Lebanese energy ministry in Beirut, would see gas piped to Lebanon’s northern Deir Ammar power plant, where it could add some 450 megawatts, or around four extra hours of power per day to the grid.
Deir Ammar is one of several plants in Lebanon that can run on both gas and diesel, but use the latter as the gas pipeline has yet to come online.
The deal also still requires the approval of the World Bank, which has pledged financing, and the United States for compliance with its Syria sanctions regime, Lebanon’s caretaker energy minister Walid Fayad told Reuters.
Fayad announced the agreement alongside representatives from Egypt and Syria, as well as Magdy Galal, chairman of the state-owned Egyptian Natural Gas Holding.
They did not disclose the financial terms.
A statement issued later by the office of Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati after his meeting with Galal and Egyptian ambassador Yaser Alawi quoted Alawi as saying the price offered was “30 percent less than global market prices.”
Lebanon’s state-run power company produces just a couple hours of power per day, forcing many to pay for expensive private generator subscriptions.
To ease the power crunch, a plan was floated last year for Lebanon to receive electricity from Jordan and natural gas from Egypt, both via Syria, which would add up to 700 MW to Lebanon’s grid.
The World Bank had agreed to provide financing if Lebanon enacts long-awaited power sector reforms to reduce waste and boost tariff collection.
Lebanon’s cabinet passed a broad electricity reform plan in March but has yet to implement key components.
The transmission through war-ravaged Syria had also prompted concerns about exposure to US sanctions, which penalize anyone dealing with the government in Damascus.
US officials say they have given countries “pre-clearance” to engage in talks without the spectre of sanctions but could only fully determine compliance once contracts were signed.
Fayad said he hoped the new deal would pave the way for World Bank financing and US sanctions waivers, saying “I think we did everything that they asked for.”
There was no immediate comment from the US embassy or the World Bank office in Lebanon.

Topics: #Lebanon #egypt #syria Gas imports

Related

Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Middle-East
Lebanon committed to reform in exchange for a viable program
Special Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens
Business & Economy
Lebanon turns to solar power as energy crisis deepens

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say

Israeli settler stabs Palestinian to death, Palestinians say
  • An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 28-year-old, identified as Ali Hassan Harb, had been stabbed in the heart by a settler
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: An Israeli settler stabbed a Palestinian man to death during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and a witness said.
An Israeli police spokesperson said it was unclear who stabbed the man. They were investigating the incident but no arrests had been made.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 28-year-old, identified as Ali Hassan Harb, had been stabbed in the heart by a settler.
“We heard that settlers came onto our land. We went there, me, Ali and three others. When we got there we saw settlers,” said a Palestinian resident from the village of Iskaka, near the Israeli settlement Ariel, who asked not to be identified.
“We kicked them out but they returned when the police and the army arrived at the scene. They were many and they fired into the air and aimed their guns against us. One of the settlers we kicked out attacked us and he stabbed Ali with a knife,” he said.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the killing.
Deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the West Bank and Israel has risen in recent months.
US-brokered peace talks between the sides aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza collapsed in 2014 and have shown no sign of revival.
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet separately Israeli and Palestinian leaders during his Middle East visit in mid-July.
Most countries deem Israel’s settlements as illegal under international law — a view Israel disputes.

Topics: Israel settler Palestinian Stabbed West Bank

Related

Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian at West Bank barrier, Palestinian officials say
Update Palestinian killed after stabbing Israeli police officer
Middle-East
Palestinian killed after stabbing Israeli police officer

Latest updates

Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity
Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity
New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away
Serena Williams wins first match of comeback after year away
Biden picks first woman, person of color as science adviser
Arati Prabhakar. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.