You are here

  • Home
  • IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
Short Url

https://arab.news/8u293

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund kept its forecast for the Saudi economy growth in 2022 unchanged at 7.6 percent, according to a recent statement.

The IMF said in the statement after a visit and consultation that Saudi Arabia is ‘recovering strongly’ following a pandemic-driven recession.

IMF, however, highlighted there are some risks to the outlook, including inflationary pressures due to higher food prices, another potential pandemic surge, and a slowdown in global economic activity. 

Inflation to remain contained at 2.8 percent on average, and current account surplus to rise to 17.4 percent – the highest level since 2013.

“The near and medium-term outlook for Saudi Arabia is positive as growth is picking up, inflation will remain contained, and the external position will strengthen further,” said the fund.

“Saudi Arabia managed the COVID-19 pandemic well and is well-positioned to weather the risks posed by the war in Ukraine and monetary policy tightening cycle in advanced economies,” the fund noted.

This was mainly supported by strong oil prices, reforms taken by the government under Vision 2030, and a lower unemployment rate of 11 percent, down 1.6 percent since 2020, according to the statement.

It also forecasted non-oil growth to increase to 4.2 percent this year.

 

Topics: IMF Saudi economy

Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy

Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy

Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US president Joe Biden called Chevron CEO Mike Wirth ‘mildly sensitive’, as the latter urged for a clear energy policy in the nation, amid supply and demand imbalances aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

Biden made this comment when he was asked to respond to Wirth’s letter, in which he argued that addressing the issue of soaring fuel prices requires thoughtful action and a willingness to work together, not political rhetoric. 

“He’s mildly sensitive. I didn’t know they’d get their feelings hurt that quickly,” said Biden, according to Fox News.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

 He added, “Look, we need more refining capacity. This idea that they don’t have oil to drill and to bring up is simply not true. We ought to be able to work something out whereby they’re able to increase refining capacity and still not give up on transitioning to renewable energy. They’re both within the realm of possibility.” 

Last week Biden had sent a letter to oil executives asking them to refrain from reaping “historically high profit margins,” and claimed that they are not doing anything to lower the prices.

Chevron's letter 

As a reply, Wirth wrote a letter to Biden and argued that Chevron is doing its part to stabilize the sector, and added that the company increased its capital expenditures by $18 billion in 2022, more than 50 percent higher than last year. 

Wirth also made it clear that Chevron produced its highest volume of gas and oil in 2021, since its launch in 1879. 

“Chevron and its 37,000 employees work every day to help provide the world with the energy it demands and to lift up the lives of billions of people who rely on these supplies,” said Wirth. 

He added, “Notwithstanding these efforts, your Administration has largely sought to criticize, and at times vilify, our industry. These actions are not beneficial to meeting the challenges we face and are not what the American people deserve.” 

The CEO further noted that energy companies need clarity on policy matters to function better in the country. 

“We need clarity and consistency on policy matters ranging from leases and permits on federal lands, to the ability to permit and build critical infrastructure, to the proper role of regulation that considers both costs and benefits,” he stated. 

He also urged Biden to have an honest dialogue which could help to balance energy, economy, and environmental objectives related to the energy sector. 

Topics: Oil Chevron

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 

Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has started the second phase of its  Idle Lands Program in the metropolis of Makkah, Jeddah and Dammam metropolises to increase housing supply in the market, Chief Idle Lands Program Officer Abdulhamid Al Hammad told Alarabiya.

This phase, which will also expand its scope in Makkah, focuses on lands within neighborhoods of 10,000 meters or more, or 10,000 meters in total.

This was based on economic and real estate studies related to increasing the real estate supply to reduce the gap in demand, he added.

The Idle Land Program aims to increase home ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030 by developing infrastructure for housing.

The program seeks to encourage landowners to develop their properties and pump more real estate supply into the market rather than imposing fees, according to Al Hammad.

Topics: Saudi land metropolis Jeddah Makkah

Related

Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1
Business & Economy
Saudi housing ministry to levy fines on non-fenced vacant land from July 1
Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years
Business & Economy
Saudi housing body aims to build 300,000 units in 5 years

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June

Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the issuance of SR5.44 billion ($1.5 billion) SR-denominated Sukuk in June.

In a statement, the office, known as NDMC, said the Sukuk offering was divided into two tranches.

The first tranche has a size of SR2.86 billion to mature in 2030, while the second one amounts to SR2.58 billion, maturing in 2034.


 

Topics: NDMC Saudi Sukuk

Related

Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Business & Economy
Sukuk issuance rise sees Saudi Arabia’s NDMC handed top award
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes funding activities for 2022 debt repayments at $11bn

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts

Brexit will cost UK workers £470 a year, study predicts
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is becoming a more closed economy due to Brexit, with damaging long-term implications for productivity and wages which will leave the average worker £470 ($577) a year poorer by the end of the decade, a study forecast on Wednesday.
The report was written by London School of Economics associate professor Swati Dhingra — who will join the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee in August — and researchers from the Resolution Foundation think tank.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which struck just after Britain left the European Union in January 2020, has complicated the task of analizing the impact of Brexit.
New post-Brexit trade rules which took effect in January 2021 unexpectedly did not lead to a persistent fall in British trade with the EU, relative to that with the rest of the world, the researchers said.
“Instead, Brexit has had a more diffuse impact by reducing the UK’s competitiveness and openness to trade with a wider range of countries. This will ultimately reduce productivity, and workers’ real wages too,” Resolution Foundation economist Sophie Hale said.
Britain does not face tariffs on goods exports to the EU, but there are greater regulatory barriers.
The net effect of these would lower productivity across the economy by 1.3 percent by 2030 compared with an unchanged trade relationship — translating to a 1.8 percent real-terms fall in annual pay of £470  per worker.
These figures do not include any assessment of the impact of changed migration rules.
The impact for some sectors will be much starker. Britain’s small but high profile fishing industry — many of whose members advocated strongly for Brexit — was likely to shrink by 30 percent due to difficulties exporting its fresh catch to EU customers, the report said.
By contrast, although highly regulated professional services such as finance, insurance and law will find it harder to serve EU clients, their share of the British economy was only likely to drop by 0.3 percentage points to 20.2 percent.

Topics: Brexit

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year

Wall Street sees higher probability of US recession next year
  • Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff
Updated 22 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Goldman Sachs forecast a 30 percent chance of the US economy tipping into recession over the next year, up from 15 percent earlier, following record-high inflation and a weak macroeconomic backdrop due to the Ukraine conflict.
“We now see recession risk as higher and more front-loaded,” Goldman economists said in a note on Monday.
The latest forecast comes about a week after the US Federal Reserve rolled out its biggest rate hike https://reut.rs/3xKXhjZ since 1994 to stem a surge in inflation and as several other central banks also took aggressive steps to tighten monetary policy.
“We are increasingly concerned that the Fed leadership has set a high and inflation-specific bar for slowing the pace of tightening,” Goldman said.
Meanwhile, economists at Morgan Stanley on Tuesday placed the odds of a US recession for the next 12 months at around 35 percent.
“At this point, a recession is no longer just a tail risk given the Fed’s predicament with inflation,” Morgan Stanley said.
Goldman forecast a 48 percent cumulative probability of a recession over the next two years compared to its prior forecast of 35 percent.
“Our best guess is that a recession caused by moderate overtightening would be shallow, though we could imagine it dragging on for a little longer than it would with more policy support,” economists at Goldman added.
UBS also said a recession would be shallow if it does happen, but it does not expect one in the United States or globally in 2022 or 2023.
Goldman, before the Fed rate hike, had argued that there was a “feasible though difficult” way to rebalance the labor market and bring down inflation without a recession.
Elon Musk earlier this month told Tesla Inc. executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the electric-car maker needed to cut staff https://reut.rs/3tQLC21 and pause hiring.

Topics: Wall Street

Related

US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
Business & Economy
US recession not ‘inevitable,’ Treasury secretary says
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Latest updates

IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
IMF sees Saudi economy growth unchanged at 7.6% even with inflationary risk
Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy
Biden calls Chevron CEO ‘mildly sensitive’ as he urges for clear energy policy
Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
Saudi starts phase 2 land program to increase housing supply in its metropolis 
Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
Saudi Arabia closes two trenches of SR-dominated Sukuk totaling $1.5bn in June
Scores dead as earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan
Scores dead as earthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.