Aldar launches Grove District on UAE’s Saadiyat Island

Aldar Properties has announced the launch of apartments at Grove District, a new project that seeks to bring inspirational living to the heart of Abu Dhabi’s cultural epicenter on Saadiyat Island.

Grove District sits within Aldar’s flagship Saadiyat Grove development, and its apartments boast partial views of the sea, as well as the island’s three iconic landmarks: Zayed National Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The development, when completed, will comprise 612 units in five residential buildings across luxury, lifestyle, and urban themed districts.

Each building will be interconnected with a unique retail-focused experience associated with the district in which it is located, intertwining art, dining, and lifestyle to create a culture-focused retail oasis in the UAE like no other. In a first for Aldar, Grove District will also feature amenity-themed lobbies in each building, which will aim to inspire and facilitate creativity among residents in engaging and open spaces.

Available for buyers of all nationalities, Grove District will be launched in phases, with 102 studios, one- and two-bedroom units available in the first building (Grove Museum Views), which is located in the lifestyle-themed district. Sales will start on June 25, with units starting from 905,000 dirhams ($246,400) for a studio, 1,400,000 dirhams for a one-bedroom apartment, and 2,399,000 dirhams for a two-bedroom unit.

Saadiyat Grove, Aldar’s iconic 10-billion-dirham landmark destination, will feature 60,000 square meters of experiential retail, entertainment and leisure spaces designed to create a lively and inclusive community. Including Grove District, the mixed-use destination will feature approximately 3,000 residential units, two hotels and co-working spaces for new enterprises and startups.

Rashed Al-Omaira, chief commercial officer at Aldar Development, said: “Since its launch, Saadiyat Grove has become Abu Dhabi’s most anticipated lifestyle destination, due to the array of cultural, leisure, and entertainment experiences it will bring to residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. Grove District is Aldar’s latest residential offering within Saadiyat Grove, closely following the successful launch of Louvre Residences Abu Dhabi, and is set to bring a new dimension of vibrancy and modern living to the Island. The new destination will attract residents seeking a lively community that celebrates art, culture, retail, and entertainment in all types and forms.”

Each of the three districts at the development have been carefully designed to create and deliver memorable experiences, in line with Aldar’s commitment to customer centricity. Residents will benefit from a wide range of high-quality amenities, including a residents’ lounge, art workshop spaces, swimming pools, gyms, luxury games room and more, as well as direct access to a jogging track and meditation lawns. The development will also offer access to a landscape deck with greenery to enhance physical and mental well-being within the community.

As with Saadiyat Grove, the entire Grove District development has been designed with sustainability at its heart. Units have been built to meet the highest sustainability standards, with residential buildings targeted to achieve an Estidama two-pearl rating and an international LEED silver certification. Construction of the development commenced earlier this year, with handovers expected to begin in Q2 2025.