You are here

  • Home
  • South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official

South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official

South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official
A South African forensic pathologist works at the site of a fatal shooting. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/95bzv

Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official

South Africa makeshift nightclub death toll climbs to 20: Safety official
  • Victims were aged between 18 and 20 years
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The number of young people who have died at a makeshift nightclub in a township in South Africa's southern city of East London has risen to 20, a senior safety official said Sunday.

“The number has increased to 20, three have died in hospital. But there are still two who are very critical,” head of the provincial government safety department Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said on local TV.

The victims were aged between 18 and 20 years.

Unverified pictures shared on social media showed bodies with no visible signs of injuries, strewn on the floor of the club.

Local television showed police officers trying to calm down a crowd of people gathered outside the club in the city, which lies on the Indian Ocean coast, nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Johannesburg.

Topics: South Africa

Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29

Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29
Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29

Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29
  • The Chinese economic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1
Updated 8 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week, a Shanghai government official said on Sunday.
The Chinese economic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1, but many establishments have remained unable to offer indoor dining since mid-March.
Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases — either symptomatic or asymptomatic — for June 24 and June 25.

Topics: Shanghai China Coronavirus

Related

Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID
World
Beijing to reopen schools, Shanghai declares victory over COVID
Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger
World
Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war

Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war

Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war
  • US President Joe Biden praises Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
AFP

ELMAU CASTLE, Germany: US President Joe Biden on Sunday praised Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership in the wake of Russia’s war against Ukraine and urged the West to stay united.
“We have to stay together,” Biden told Scholz at a meeting ahead of the G7 summit in the German Alps.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had been hoping “that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter,” Biden said. “But we haven’t and we’re not going to.”
Biden met his German host in the picturesque Elmau Castle where the G7 — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — was holding a three-day summit dominated by the crisis in Ukraine.
Biden praised Scholz’s leadership as current chair of the G7 at a time of upheaval in Europe triggered by Russia’s war and subsequent global economic fallout.
“I want to compliment you for stepping up as you did when you became chancellor” and “the way you had a great impact on the rest of Europe to move, particularly relating to Ukraine,” Biden told Scholz.
The 79-year-old Democrat also fondly recalled his skiing days, telling Scholz that the Alpine setting was “beautiful.”
A senior US official said Washington has been “investing very heavily” in the relationship with Germany since Biden took office almost two and a half years ago.
Their talks Sunday were “a good opportunity to affirm the deep and enduring ties between our two countries. In terms of the meeting agenda, expect that Russia and Ukraine are going to be at the top of the list, including our continued close coordination on the political and diplomatic front,” the official said.

Topics: Joe Biden NATO Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia G7

Related

US President Joe Biden, center right, after his arrival at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport near Munich, Germany, on Saturday.
World
G7 summit kicks off under shadow of Ukraine war, stagflation risk
NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security
World
NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security

Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake

Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake

Village life left in ruins after deadly Afghan quake
  • A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rumbled through the area last Wednesday, killing more than 1,000 people
  • The harsh winter, which lasts almost five months in this remote mid-mountain region, will arrive in September
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

AKHTAR JAN, Afghanistan: Village life has always been tough for Afghans in the rugged mountains of the east, but compared to what they are enduring today it was paradise.
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake rumbled through the area last Wednesday, killing more than 1,000 people, injuring three times that many, and leaving tens of thousands homeless.
“If life before was not really good — because for years there was war — the earthquake has made it even harder for us,” says Malin Jan, who lost two daughters in the quake.
All 14 houses in his village of Akhtar Jan were flattened, and survivors — including some from outlying hamlets — are now living in tents among the ruins.
Two small makeshift camps have been set up in dusty gardens, with stunted grass grazed by three cows, a donkey, two goats and a flock of chickens.
In tents pitched in a circle, about 35 families — more than 300 people including many children — are trying to survive.
Living in such close proximity to non-relatives is anathema to Afghans — particularly in the conservative countryside where women rarely interact with strangers.
Sanitary conditions are likely to deteriorate rapidly — there are no toilets, and people have to draw water from a well to wash.
“Before the earthquake, life was nice and beautiful,” says villager Abdu Rahman Abid.
“We had our houses and God was good.”
He gives a gruesome count of those he lost in the rubble — his parents, his wife, three daughters, a son and a nephew.
“The earthquake killed eight members of my family and my house is destroyed,” he says, looking weary.
“There is a big difference now. Before we had our own houses and everything we needed. Now we have nothing and our families are living in tents.”
Neighbor Malin Jan is already looking ahead, fearful of what the future holds.
The harsh winter, which lasts almost five months in this remote mid-mountain region, will arrive in September.
“If our children stay in this situation their lives will be in danger because of the rain and snow,” he says.
Massoud Sakib, 37, who lost his wife and three daughters, also fears for the months ahead.
“Even living in a house is difficult during winter, so if our houses are not rebuilt by then our lives will be in danger,” he says.
On Saturday, the UN’s top official in the country, Ramiz Alakbarov, arrived from Kabul by helicopter to visit the region — including the village of Akhtar Jan — with representatives of each UN agency.
Alakbarov was moved to tears as he met a young girl and was offered tea by a survivor, praising the “resilience and courage” of the people.
But their tenacity only stretches so far.
Interviewed by AFP, the Afghan minister of health, Qalandar Edad, warned of the “mental and psychological” suffering of victims.
Malin Jan said the villagers were doing their best to help each other through the crisis.
“When a family is hit by a tragedy, the others naturally come to surround and support them,” he said.
“Everything is affected... we console each other.”
But they cannot do it alone, adds villager Abdul Rahman Abib.
“We ask the world to help us as long as we need it. It must share our pain.”

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan video
World
Taliban chief calls for aid as deadliest earthquake in decades jolts Afghanistan
Update Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in 2 decades
World
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in 2 decades

NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security

NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security

NATO summit host Spain seeks focus on southern security
  • When NATO leaders convene in Madrid on June 28-30 they are due to revamp the alliance’s strategic concept
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

MADRID: Spain is lobbying for NATO to pay more attention to security threats on its southern flank when the military alliance gathers for a summit in Madrid later this week.
But with the war in Ukraine entering its fifth month, the priority for Spain’s NATO partners remains firmly on deterring Russian in the east.
When NATO leaders convene in Madrid on June 28-30 they are due to revamp the alliance’s strategic concept, which outlines its main security tasks and challenges but has not been revised since 2010.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares has been pushing for NATO to broaden its scope to help deal with non-military threats such as “the political use of energy resources and illegal immigration” in Africa.
“The threats are as much from the southern flank as from the eastern flank,” he told a Madrid news conference on Wednesday.
Madrid is also concerned about lawlessness and violent Islamist movements in the Sahel region, a vast territory stretching across the south of the Sahara Desert.
“We have this war in Europe, but the situation in Africa is really worrying,” said Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles.
The issue is particularly acute for Spain, a main gateway into Europe for irregular migration from Africa and a country which relies on Algeria for gas supplies.
Last year Morocco allowed thousands of migrants to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta during a diplomatic crisis over the disputed Western Sahara, prompting Madrid to accuse Rabat of “blackmail.”
Although the two countries recently normalized their relations after Spain ended its decades-long position of neutrality over Western Sahara to publicly support Morocco’s stance, the migration crisis hasn’t come to an end.
On Friday at dawn, around 2,000 African migrants tried to storm the border with Melilla, the other Spanish enclave on Morocco’s northern coast. At least 23 died in the incursion, making it the deadliest incident to occur at the borders of the two Spanish enclaves — the only borders between the EU and Africa.
And earlier this month Morocco’s arch-rival Algeria suspended a co-operation treaty with Spain in response to Madrid’s U-turn over Western Sahara.
But with an active conflict on NATO’s eastern flank, it is going to be “an uphill struggle” to convince member states to make a commitment to the southern flank, said Sinan Ulgen, a NATO expert at the Carnegie Europe think-tank in Brussels.
“The war in Ukraine has changed the equation. The threat from Russia has become the main preoccupation for almost all the countries,” the former Turkish diplomat said.
In Washington, US national security spokesman John Kirby said “the focus right now is on the eastern flank.”
“But there remains a continued effort to make sure we are also paying attention to the southern flank,” he added.
In an interview published Saturday by Spanish daily El Pais, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance would “strengthen (its) cooperation with southern countries,” mentioning Mauritania in particular.
Aside from Russia, Washington’s other major concern is China, which is expected to be mentioned in NATO’s strategic concept for the first time.
To try to convince its NATO allies, Spain has sounded the alarm over the growing presence of Russian mercenaries in African nations like Mali and the Central African Republic, arguing instability could increase African migration to Europe.
Madrid has also suggested that Russia was behind Spain’s recent diplomatic spat with Algeria.
“Unfortunately the threats from the south are increasingly Russian threats from the south,” Albares said.
Ulgen said that another difficulty is that while other southern European nations want a greater NATO engagement in Africa, they have different priorities, making it hard to set a common alliance-led strategy.
“Rome, Paris, Madrid, Ankara still assess the political and security challenges differently. That is the fundamental reason why there is not a stronger push for NATO to have a bigger role” in the southern flank, said Ulgen.
In addition, many top US policymakers believe NATO should focus on territorial defense, not non-conventional threats, said Angel Saz, the director of the Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics at Spain’s Esade business school.
“And the only threat to territorial defense is Russia. The Sahel can destabilize Europe, but it will not conquer Spain or Italy,” he said.
Spain has “perhaps put too much emphasis” on the call for a greater NATO role in the southern flank and “it runs the risk of under accomplishing,” he added.

Topics: NATO Spain

Related

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his party’s parliamentary group meeting in Ankara
Middle-East
Erdogan signals no progress on Sweden’s NATO bid
White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China
World
White House: NATO’s new strategic concept reflects concerns about China

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials

Explosions shake Kyiv’s center, fire at residential building – officials
  • Blasts occurred half an hour after air raid sirens sounded in the capital
  • Thick smoke was seen in the affected residential area, which was cordoned off by police
Updated 26 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Four explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early Sunday, with AFP journalists reporting a residential complex near the center of the city had been hit, causing a fire and cloud of grey smoke.
The blasts occurred around 6:30 a.m. (0330 GMT), half an hour after air raid sirens sounded in the capital, which has not not come under Russian bombardment for nearly three weeks.
There was no immediate information on casualties.
An AFP colleague living in the same residential complex heard a loud buzz preceding the explosions.
“Several explosions in the Shevchenkivsky district,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
“Ambulances and rescuers are on site. In two buildings, the rescue and evacuation of residents is underway,” he added.
Thick smoke was seen in the affected residential area, which was cordoned off by police.
At the end of April, a Ukrainian journalist from Radio Liberty was killed in her apartment by a Russian strike on Kyiv during a visit by UN chief Antonio Guterres.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine forces to retreat from battleground city: governor
World
Ukraine forces to retreat from battleground city: governor
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine
World
US sending advanced rocket systems, other aid to Ukraine

Latest updates

Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A
Egypt launches digital platform for petroleum products A
Israeli PM convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved
Israeli PM convenes Cabinet before parliament is dissolved
Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29
Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29
Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months
Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war
Biden says G7, NATO must ‘stay together’ against Russia’s war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.