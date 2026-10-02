LONDON: Thomas Tuchel said that Manchester City were the talk of the England camp after the club were found guilty of multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules, but insisted that the case would not affect his selection for Saturday’s match in Croatia.

The findings by an independent commission, announced earlier this week, have sent shockwaves through English football.

City, the dominant Premier League force over the past 15 years, face severe sanctions, which could include expulsion from the top division.

Marc Guehi and Elliott Anderson are the only two City players remaining in Tuchel’s squad for the Nations League match in Rijeka after Nico O’Reilly was forced to withdraw due to injury.

“We had some time off and some time between the matches, and it’s a big subject,” Tuchel told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Of course the players talk about it, and City players talk about it, and we talk to them, but only briefly.

“They’re ready to go for tomorrow, that’s what they show on the pitch and that’s what they show in camp, but of course it’s a big topic.”

City deny wrongdoing and on Friday lodged an appeal against the ruling.

But unless they can overturn the decision of the commission, they are likely to face at least a points deduction, which would threaten their place in the Premier League.

Tuchel was asked if the club’s players would still be in his mind for selection should they be playing regularly in the lower divisions.

“There’s always a possibility,” he said. “I think I would always try to pick the best team for the camp, for the occasion, for the tournament, and I will never rule out that they don’t play in the top flight in their country.

“So we need to look at this from case by case.”

England’s clash with Croatia, which will take place behind closed doors, is their third of four Nations League games in the current international window.

The Three Lions were beaten 3-2 by world champions Spain on home soil last weekend, but bounced back to beat the Czech Republic 2-0 on Tuesday.