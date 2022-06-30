You are here

Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund

Farming in Saudi Arabia is set to receive a financial boost
Saudi food security boosted with $373m loans from Agricultural Development Fund

RIYADH: Farmers, poultry breeders and vegetable producers in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from financing loans and credit facilities worth SR1.4 billion ($373 million) from the Kingdom's Agricultural Development Fund.

The announcement comes in line with the Fund’s strategic objectives of developing the agricultural sector in all its vegetable, animal and fishery fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The approved loans include development loans for small farmers, financing loans for the sectors of vegetable production in greenhouses, poultry breeding and production and fish farming.

So far, the value of loan approvals until the end of the first half of the current fiscal year amounted to over SR2.8 billion.

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company

Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

PIF launches new aircraft leasing company

Updated 59 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched an aircraft leasing company named AviLease, according to a statement.

PIF said AviLease will initially focus on scaling through purchase-and-lease-back transactions with airlines, portfolio acquisitions and direct orders from aircraft manufacturers.

PIF added that AviLease will also look into expansions through corporate acquisitions.

AviLease’s fleet will consist of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft developed by the world’s leading manufacturers.

“As a PIF fully owned company, PIF’s ample liquidity and strong balance sheet, combined with its depth of financing and investment-structuring expertise will help the company leverage the opportunity in the aircraft leasing market,” according to PIF.

In the statement, PIF revealed that its assets under management had reached approximately $620 billion.

 

Dubai's real estate sector most transparent in MENA: JLL Index

Dubai’s real estate sector most transparent in MENA: JLL Index
Dubai's real estate sector most transparent in MENA: JLL Index

DUBAI: The real estate sector in Dubai has been named the most transparent in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to JLL’s latest Global Real Estate Transparency Index, also known as GRETI.

This is for the first time that Dubai’s real estate sector is entering the transparent tier, and is the only city in the region to enter the list.

“The government’s ongoing efforts that are driving digital services and data provisions, new regulations and sustainability reporting have helped advance Dubai’s ranking in this year’s Global Real Estate Transparency Index, which is an important guide used for cross-border investment and corporate occupiers to inform their decision making,” said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director general of Dubai Land Department.

In the overall global list, Dubai is placed 31st on the overall global list, while Saudi Arabia ranked  49th, which indicates a semi-transparent market.

“The Kingdom scored particularly well in the category of Listed Vehicles’ Corporate Governance transparency. KSA also scored well on its Investment Performance transparency,” said JLL in a statement.

Abu Dhabi which ranked 45th globally gained one rank and maintained its position in the “Semi-Transparent” tier.

The UK ranked first in the list of 99 countries, followed by the US, France, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, and New Zealand.

China is placed 30th on the list, while India is on the 36th spot.

According to the report, ranks until 34 come under the transparent tier, while 35th to 56th are considered semi-transparent. 

 

Retail major Alhokair back to profit as sales soar to $1.6bn post-pandemic

Retail major Alhokair back to profit as sales soar to $1.6bn post-pandemic

RIYADH: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. has turned into profit in its fiscal year ended March 31, supported by a post-pandemic rebound in sales.

The Saudi retailer made SR38 million ($10 million) in profit, after erasing losses of SR1.11 billion from a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The profit hike was coupled with a 40-percent rise in revenue due to a gradual ease of COVID-19 restrictions which led to a recovery in trading activity and consumer spending.

Revenues reached as high as SR5.9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

“The robust results are supported by the trading activity returning to pre-pandemic levels, the successful execution of the operational upgrade strategy, and the strength of our teams across the business,” said interim CEO Mohamad Mourad, commenting on the results.

Based on the strong foundation set during the past year and the positive momentum in key markets, he said the company expects to build on its growth trajectory to deliver a credible performance in the fiscal year 2023.

Biden says will see Saudi's crown prince, won't push directly on oil

Biden says will see Saudi's crown prince, won't push directly on oil

MADRID: US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would see Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince during a visit to the country next month but that the purpose of his trip was not to press them to increase oil output.

Asked at a press conference in Spain if he would ask the Saudi leaders to increase oil production, Biden said “No.”

He said he had indicated that all the Gulf states should be increasing oil production generically, not Saudi Arabia particularly.

He said he hoped the countries would conclude that it was in their own interest to do so.

His comments came as The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to stick to earlier approved oil output increases in July and August and refrained from any policy discussions for September.

The decision to stick to the planned increases comes despite calls for bigger increases to tame crude prices.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated concerns about oil supplies, sending prices to record highs this year.

In their monthly video conference, which lasted about an hour, the 23 members of OPEC+ agreed to add another 648,000 barrels per day in August, the same as for July.

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone unemployment falls to record low; UK balance of payments deficit balloons

Macro Snapshot — Eurozone unemployment falls to record low; UK balance of payments deficit balloons

RIYADH: Eurozone unemployment fell to a record low in May as the economy continued to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU’s statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday that unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 6.6 percent of the workforce in May from a revised 6.7 percent in April.

The 6.6 percent rate is the lowest rate since records dating back to 1998, just before the official launch of the euro in January 1999.

UK balance of payments 

Britain racked up a record shortfall in its current account in early 2022, in part due to the soaring cost of its fuel imports, according to data that officials cautioned could be revised.

The balance of payments deficit — a measure of how much the country relies on money from abroad — ballooned to £51.7 billion ($62.8 billion) or 8.3 percent of gross domestic product between January and March.

Data from the Office for National Statistics also showed the increasing strain on households as their real disposable income shrank for the longest period on record.

Portugal’s inflation rise 

Portuguese consumer prices jumped 8.7 percent year-on-year in June, at their fastest pace since December 1992, up from 8 percent in May, flash data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 6 percent year-on-year, the fastest rate since May 1994, up from 5.6 percent the previous month.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent pressure on energy and food markets has stoked inflation, which was already accelerating as the global economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong retail sales fall 

Hong Kong’s May retail sales fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier after a sharp increase the previous month, government data showed.

Sales eased to HK$29.1 billion ($3.71 billion), having jumped 11.7 percent in April. The government said that over April and May together there was a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent.

(With input from Reuters) 

