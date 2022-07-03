Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference

Osama Redaian, operational excellence and customer experience director at Bupa Arabia, recently participated in the E3 Customer Experience Conference, held under the theme “Making customer centricity your game changer.”

The event, hosted in Riyadh from June 7 to 9, was organized with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the General Organization for Social Insurance — and the participation of the General Authority of Awqaf.

The conference brought together more than 300 customer experience leaders from over 30 countries, to discuss new ideas aimed at enabling the digital transformation agenda in customer experience in Saudi Arabia and the larger GCC.

During a panel discussion titled “How important is employee experience to your organization?” the Bupa Arabia representative said the company prioritizes employee experience by making efforts to learn about their lives, needs and expectations from the job, communicating and interacting with them constantly, and supporting them with all the required information about their job and the company, so that they believe in its goals and vision, and feel a sense of belonging and loyalty to the organization.

Redaian said that Bupa Arabia’s participation in the customer experience conference confirms the company’s interest and leading role in developing the best customer experience in the insurance sector, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to improve healthcare services and promote a healthy lifestyle for a superior quality of life.

He said the role of health insurers is no longer limited to only designing services and solutions, but should also focus on the customer and understand their current medical conditions, which in turn would contribute to the development and growth of the medical insurance sector in the Kingdom. He stressed the need to proactively provide more services and products to customers, pointing out that Bupa Arabia has made the customer the center of all its operations and programs, and that improving their experience is the company’s priority.

Redaian added that Bupa Arabia has been a pioneer in harnessing digital transformation to improve customer experience. He especially mentioned the insurer’s telemedicine platform that provides its customers with a variety of services in the comfort of their homes.