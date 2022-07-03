You are here

  Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference

Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference

date 2022-07-03

Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference
Osama Redaian
Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference

Bupa Arabia underlines importance of prioritizing customer experience at conference
Osama Redaian, operational excellence and customer experience director at Bupa Arabia, recently participated in the E3 Customer Experience Conference, held under the theme “Making customer centricity your game changer.”

The event, hosted in Riyadh from June 7 to 9, was organized with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the General Organization for Social Insurance — and the participation of the General Authority of Awqaf.

The conference brought together more than 300 customer experience leaders from over 30 countries, to discuss new ideas aimed at enabling the digital transformation agenda in customer experience in Saudi Arabia and the larger GCC.

During a panel discussion titled “How important is employee experience to your organization?” the Bupa Arabia representative said the company prioritizes employee experience by making efforts to learn about their lives, needs and expectations from the job, communicating and interacting with them constantly, and supporting them with all the required information about their job and the company, so that they believe in its goals and vision, and feel a sense of belonging and loyalty to the organization.

Redaian said that Bupa Arabia’s participation in the customer experience conference confirms the company’s interest and leading role in developing the best customer experience in the insurance sector, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to improve healthcare services and promote a healthy lifestyle for a superior quality of life.

He said the role of health insurers is no longer limited to only designing services and solutions, but should also focus on the customer and understand their current medical conditions, which in turn would contribute to the development and growth of the medical insurance sector in the Kingdom. He stressed the need to proactively provide more services and products to customers, pointing out that Bupa Arabia has made the customer the center of all its operations and programs, and that improving their experience is the company’s priority.

Redaian added that Bupa Arabia has been a pioneer in harnessing digital transformation to improve customer experience. He especially mentioned the insurer’s telemedicine platform that provides its customers with a variety of services in the comfort of their homes.

The third edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, the first UAE show specializing in diamond, gold and silver jewelry, and luxury watches, ran from June 30 until July 3, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured around 100 of the most popular gold, diamond, jewelry, and watch brands, as well as more than 20 Emirati and international designers in the jewelry and gold industry.

The show was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, chairman of the SCCI; Khalid Jassim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Seok-gu Lee, ambassador of South Korea to the UAE; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, second vice president of the SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, director-general of the SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director at Expo Centre Sharjah; and members of the boards of directors of both the SCCI and the center. The officials toured the exhibition, met with several exhibitors and were introduced to their latest gold collections and jewelry designs.

Al-Owais said: “The high volume of activities and various economic, trade, and cultural exhibitions being held in the emirate of Sharjah are the outcome of the SCCI’s leading efforts to support Expo Centre Sharjah, one of the chamber’s vital institutions. Furthermore, SCCI supports the center in organizing and hosting major local, regional, and international events in order to enhance the contribution of the exhibition sector to various economic fields and strengthen the commerce, tourism, and hotel sectors.”

“The Jewels of the Emirates Show succeeded in achieving a distinct place among a range of specialized exhibitions and events in the gold and jewelry trade and industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Midfa said: “The number of participants at this year’s Jewels of Emirates Show has increased due to the attendance of many prominent countries in the watch and jewelry industry, particularly Italy. Such participation allows local companies and UAE designers to showcase and present their creativity and innovations, familiarize themselves with the industry’s leading exhibitors, and communicate with them to share experiences and enhance their skills. As a result, the broad participation in this event strengthens its potential to attract a large number of visitors while also achieving its ultimate purpose of stimulating the gold and jewelry trade and increasing local sales.”

The show’s pavilions and booths witnessed a large number of visitors who explored the most prominent brands of jewelry, pearls, gemstones and luxury watches.

This year’s edition had numerous surprises for its visitors, including valuable gold and jewelry gifts, daily vouchers worth up to 1,000 dirhams ($272) and a diverse selection of fashionable clothing.

Moreover, many visitors were drawn to the Emirati exhibitors’ booths for their gold jewelry and designs that were inspired by the Emirati heritage, featuring an authentic, modern, and historical collection.

The Saudi British Bank announced the appointment of Yasser Ali Al-Barrak as chief executive officer of corporate and institutional banking.

Al-Barrak was appointed to lead corporate and institutional banking at SABB, owing to his expertise and practical experience in the Kingdom’s banking industry spanning more than 18 years. Al-Barrak joined SABB in 2012 and has held many leadership positions, the most recent being general manager of global corporate and institutional banking since May 2019, and co-head of global banking from 2017 to 2019. He also served as head of the public sector from 2013 to 2017.

Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO of SABB, said: “The appointment of Yasser is a testament to the success of career growth plans at SABB, which is a major player in managing our most valuable assets, our people.”

“Yasser will play a pivotal role in the implementation of our strategy and will help in maintaining our leading banking position and experience for our clients contributing to achieving sustainable economic growth in the Kingdom,” he added.

Al-Barrak possesses strong leadership skills as well as an in-depth understanding of the corporate and institutional banking sectors. He graduated from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals with a bachelor’s degree in information systems. He is a board member of Alawwal Invest Company as well as of the SABB Takaful Company.

Employees from AbbVie in Saudi Arabia, a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company, participated in the company’s seventh annual “Week of Possibilities” volunteering program organized this year in Riyadh and Jeddah. The program, held from June 29 to 30, was devoted to supporting orphans in cooperation with Albir Society and Kayan Society.

The program included visits conducted by volunteers to renovate orphans’ rooms through many activities including painting, coloring, and decorating, which spread an atmosphere of love and comfort among the orphans.

AbbVie employees in more than 50 countries joined forces with trusted nonprofit and community partners across the globe to complete hands-on projects to benefit local communities impacting tens of thousands of people. The “Week of Possibilities” unites employees around the world with a single purpose: To give back to local communities through volunteering.

“AbbVie Saudi employees are thrilled to come together again in person for the “Week of Possibilities,” one of the most anticipated annual volunteer initiatives across the company,” said Dr. Ashraf Daoud, general manager of AbbVie Saudi. “AbbVie basically reflects a message not only limited to providing therapeutic services, but also delivering outstanding support to the community in which it works, through initiatives that instill values of solidarity and cooperation among the community members,” he added.

Waleed Arab, director of public affairs communications at AbbVie Saudi Arabia, stressed that cooperating with orphans boosts their happiness and fills their environment with mutual enjoyment. He praised the efforts of AbbVie employees to achieve this goal.

“Social and volunteer works are a major source supporting the renaissance, creativity, and development of societies, being among the most prominent works that help in the development of the individuals, environment and society. Volunteer work has a profound impact in preparing the generations to become cooperative and work for the betterment of their communities. In Saudi Arabia, this comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to support and increase the community participation in social responsibility services,” Arab said.

In each “Week of Possibilities” location, service projects are selected to ensure that AbbVie volunteer efforts align with the highest needs of each local community. Local projects are designed and implemented in partnership with nonprofit partners close to the communities being served.

AbbVie’s “Week of Possibilities” started in 2014 and is now a global tradition for the company. It is funded in part by the AbbVie Foundation and focuses on service projects in the local communities in which AbbVie employees live and work around the world.

The Saudi British Bank sponsored the UK-Saudi Renewable Energy Forum organized by the Saudi British Joint Business Council on June 28 in London.

The forum brought together a group of UK and Saudi ministers, senior government officials, businessmen and investors for a series of interactive talks and panels on investment opportunities in clean energy programs in the UK and Saudi Arabia.

The discussions focused on the vital role of green financing in assisting with the energy transition, opportunities for private sector participation in developing clean technologies, and promoting collective cooperation for a more sustainable future.

“We are honored to be a part of this incredibly important forum to explore the various opportunities for renewable energy collaboration between the two Kingdoms,” said SABB CEO Tony Cripps, during the forum’s discussion sessions. “We are proud of our role as a financial institution in the process of sustainable development led by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

“At SABB, we are deeply committed to sustainability, and it is central to our strategy. We will do everything we can to support green initiatives to create a more sustainable future and achieve leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance, and we are taking significant steps to lead in the Kingdom and the region as a whole.

“We have recently launched the first green deposit product in the region with HSBC Group. We have also acted as lead arrangers for the Red Sea giga-project financing, the first green loan in the Kingdom.

“In addition to our contribution to the Green Saudi Initiative, SABB is fully prepared to support sustainable development and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” Cripps added.

The forum follows the hugely successful Sustainable Investment Forum in London in July 2021, demonstrating the UK and Saudi Arabia’s growing commitment to investing in sustainable energy, combating climate change, and achieving zero-carbon emissions.

SABB is one of the leading banks in financial innovation, offering various products and services aimed at promoting digitization and innovation, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiatives.

The bank was established in 1978 as a Saudi joint stock company and is an associate company of the HSBC Group.

It offers integrated financial and banking services including retail banking, corporate banking, investment, private banking and treasury. SABB’s paid-up capital is SR20.5 billion ($5.46 billion).

BARCELONA: The 11th Real Estate Development Summit — Saudi Arabia/ Europe Edition kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, with speakers discussing the Kingdom’s burgeoning real estate and tourism markets. 

“It takes two and a half hours to fly from one corner of Saudi Arabia to another; people don’t realize the size of the vastness, and the difference in climate and natural features. We will be introducing mounting points for skiing and of course, some of the best beaches in the world,” said Jason Addison, senior real estate adviser, BCG, and the panel chair.

The summit began on Wednesday morning in Hotel Barceló Sants with a welcome address by GBB and the summit host Sabina Ali, business development manager at Forbes Middle East. 

Following the welcome address, presentations were made on innovation, sustainability, and technology by Raya Ani, founder and design director of RAW NYC. 

The summit then hosted face-to-face meetings curated for each attendee, between buyers looking to source materials and architects, and suppliers. 

In the first panel, titled “Delivering a Destination,” three speakers took to the stage to discuss the significant giga-projects in the works: Saeed Albially, vice president of projects development at Knowledge Economic City; lan Williamson, group chief project delivery officer at The Red Sea Development Company; and Amr Salah, executive director of infrastructure and utilities for the Royal Commission of AlUla.

“We are building prestigious hotels; we are talking about 50+ hotels and resorts and social and extracurricular (centers) are going to be built in AlUla in the next four or five years max,” Salah said. 

“We are also signing a tramway for AlUla to connect all of the heritage and destination places in the area by an experiential tram. It is very ambitious and very unique, you can’t find a similar tram in the whole world that provides a luxurious experience to the customers while also fulfilling a transportation need,” he added. 

The panel also discussed ways that Vision 2030 is recreating the Kingdom as a world-class destination through giga-projects undertaken by the likes of The Royal Commission for AlUla and The Red Sea Development Company. 

“Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the chairman of The Red Sea Project and AMAALA as well as that of other projects. He gave us the mandate to reach the very best global talent, the world’s best architects, the best engineers, and the world’s best interior designers, all of whom came on board and are now helping to accomplish our journey,” Williamson said. 

The panel also discussed real estate projects that go beyond host communities and serve not just the residents. 

Williamson said that The Red Sea Project currently has more than 500 consultancy contracts with world-renowned five-star hotels.

The panel members also stressed the importance of investing in human capital for the industry to truly prosper.

“Investment in the people of Saudi Arabia is a top priority for the crown prince,” said Salah. “Hiring more people in Saudi, training them and allowing them to gain experience with international firms — it is a goal by itself,” he added.

