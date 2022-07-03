Emirati & global designers shine at Jewels of Emirates Show

The third edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, the first UAE show specializing in diamond, gold and silver jewelry, and luxury watches, ran from June 30 until July 3, at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show, organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, featured around 100 of the most popular gold, diamond, jewelry, and watch brands, as well as more than 20 Emirati and international designers in the jewelry and gold industry.

The show was inaugurated by Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, chairman of the SCCI; Khalid Jassim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Seok-gu Lee, ambassador of South Korea to the UAE; Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, second vice president of the SCCI; Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, director-general of the SCCI; Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sultan Shattaf, sales and marketing director at Expo Centre Sharjah; and members of the boards of directors of both the SCCI and the center. The officials toured the exhibition, met with several exhibitors and were introduced to their latest gold collections and jewelry designs.

Al-Owais said: “The high volume of activities and various economic, trade, and cultural exhibitions being held in the emirate of Sharjah are the outcome of the SCCI’s leading efforts to support Expo Centre Sharjah, one of the chamber’s vital institutions. Furthermore, SCCI supports the center in organizing and hosting major local, regional, and international events in order to enhance the contribution of the exhibition sector to various economic fields and strengthen the commerce, tourism, and hotel sectors.”

“The Jewels of the Emirates Show succeeded in achieving a distinct place among a range of specialized exhibitions and events in the gold and jewelry trade and industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Midfa said: “The number of participants at this year’s Jewels of Emirates Show has increased due to the attendance of many prominent countries in the watch and jewelry industry, particularly Italy. Such participation allows local companies and UAE designers to showcase and present their creativity and innovations, familiarize themselves with the industry’s leading exhibitors, and communicate with them to share experiences and enhance their skills. As a result, the broad participation in this event strengthens its potential to attract a large number of visitors while also achieving its ultimate purpose of stimulating the gold and jewelry trade and increasing local sales.”

The show’s pavilions and booths witnessed a large number of visitors who explored the most prominent brands of jewelry, pearls, gemstones and luxury watches.

This year’s edition had numerous surprises for its visitors, including valuable gold and jewelry gifts, daily vouchers worth up to 1,000 dirhams ($272) and a diverse selection of fashionable clothing.

Moreover, many visitors were drawn to the Emirati exhibitors’ booths for their gold jewelry and designs that were inspired by the Emirati heritage, featuring an authentic, modern, and historical collection.